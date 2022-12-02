Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino killed in multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road, teen driver in critical condition

Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino killed in multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road, teen driver in critical conditionget the free app
YONKERS, N.Y. -- A veteran Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday.
According to investigators, Sgt. Frank Gualdino was driving on Tuckahoe Road near the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass at around 4 p.m. when the driver of a BMW suddenly lost control, crossed into the opposite lanes and slammed into the sergeant's vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.
Gualdino, 53, was on-duty and in an unmarked car at the time, police said. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Friday, police said an unlicensed 16-year-old was behind the wheel of the BMW and that he remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The bus driver and about 30 passengers are expected to be OK.
Sgt. Gualdino leaves behind wife, 2 kids
New video shows the devastating moment a speeding 16-year-old driver careened into oncoming traffic and ultimately killed a veteran police sergeant in Yonkers.
Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a 24-year member of the force, was set to retire in August, police said. The flag outside Yonkers Police Headquarters was flying at half staff in his honor, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported Friday.
Police said a 16-year-old with a learner's permit was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed on Tuckahoe Road near the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass when he crossed into oncoming traffic, slamming into Gualdino's car and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.
Gualdino, 53, was on duty in an unmarked car at the time. He leaves behind a wife, a daughter and a son.
"Yesterday we lost someone who was a friend, sergeant, a decorated officer, good family man, a head of just a prestigious unit in traffic. Somebody that was very, very well respected by the police officers of this department, by the community he serves," said Mayor Mike Spano.
"Frank was a great guy, he was a personal friend. He was an asset to this job. He was a credit to this job and he was a credit to the community, and this is a tragic, tragic loss," said Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza.
So far, police are calling this crash a case of reckless driving, but the investigation is ongoing. The teen is fighting for his life at the hospital, police said.
Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old driver lost control, crashed into sergeant's car
Police officials said Friday an unlicensed 16-year-old driver caused the crash that killed Sgt. Frank Gualdino on Thursday.
During a news conference Friday, officials said the teen had a learner's permit for approximately two weeks before the crash.
"It looks like, basically reckless driving. You have a 16-year-old with a learner's permit, without a driver's license, driving at an extreme high rate of speed in a very fast car," said Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza. "He was in a BMW M5, which is an extremely fast sports car that he apparently couldn't handle."
Police said the teen lost control, crossed into the opposite lanes and slammed into the sergeant's vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.
After the crash, Gualdino was pronounced dead at the hospital. The teen remains hospitalized in critical condition.
