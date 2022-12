New video shows the devastating moment a speeding 16-year-old driver careened into oncoming traffic and ultimately killed veteran Sgt. Frank Gualdino, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

Video shows moment teen lost control, crashed into Yonkers sergeant's unmarked car New video shows the devastating moment a speeding 16-year-old driver careened into oncoming traffic and ultimately killed veteran Sgt. Frank Gualdino, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On