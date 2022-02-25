First Alert Weather: Snow, sleet make for messy Friday morning commute

First Alert Weather: Snow, sleet make for messy Friday morning commuteget the free app
NEW YORK -- A wintry mix of sleet and snow moved in overnight, making for a messy Friday morning commute.
A winter storm warning is in effect for areas farther north of New York City until 7 p.m. A winter weather advisory is also in effect for the city and parts of and Long Island.
The wintry mix is expected to continue in the northwest suburbs, but change over to rain in the city. It should wrap up for everyone by midday.
- LINK: Winter survival guide
Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
Mobile Weather Lab checking out area roads
CBS2's Mobile Weather Lab took to the roads to check on conditions around the area. Take a closer look in the video below.
Updated Friday morning forecast
NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team reports the sleet and freezing rain will transition to plain rain early this morning in and around the city. A wintry mix will persist across our northwest suburbs.
The precipitation will come to an end midday with some clearing, especially later in the afternoon.
As for tonight, it will be breezy and colder with temps falling through the 20s and wind chills dipping into the teens and single digits.
CBS2's John Dias reports on road conditions in New Jersey
BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- CBS2's John Dias is checking out road conditions with Mobile 2 in New Jersey.
Early Friday morning in Bloomfield, he found the main roads were salted and plowed, but the side streets were more of an issue.
He came across salt spreaders treating the roads, and even a few crashes.
Dias reminded drivers to take their time, or better yet -- stay home, if possible.
Tri-State officials urge drivers to avoid morning commute
NEW YORK -- Tri-State officials urge people to stay home Friday or start their day later to avoid the commute.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said crews started treating the roads Thursday, but people should prepare for a messy morning.
"Just because you go to bed and it looks like spring outside, when you wake up, it's going to be a very different world," the governor said. "Our advice is when you wake up, if you can work remotely, if you can stay off the roads, that allows us to keep the roads clear. If you must drive, please take it slow and easy."
The Department of Transportation said resources are in place to tackle the snow and ice across the state. Additionally, 5,500 utility workers are ready to handle any potential outages.
In New York City, alternate side parking is suspended Friday, but parking meters remain in effect.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also said crews started brining and salting the roads Thursday.
"Extreme caution will be the watch words for tonight -- really the wee hours of the morning into tomorrow -- particularly tomorrow morning's commute," he said. "If you have the ability to work later than usual or work from home, that's probably a good time to exercise that option."
The governor said while there is no state of emergency, officials will update the advisories based on the conditions. He also said they will be monitoring the power situation to make sure providers are prepared for outages.