First Alert Weather: Red alert for icy Friday morning commute

New York weather: Spring fling 02:57

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert with snow and sleet headed our way later this week.

Temperatures are expected to reach near-record highs Wednesday, but they will take a dive overnight.

skycast-winter-weather-alerts-2-3.png
The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert with snow and sleet headed our way later this week.

A winter storm watch has been issued from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

skycast-snow-map-3.png
Four plus inches of plowable snow are possible north and west of New York City.

Four plus inches of plowable snow are possible north and west of New York City.

futurecast-euro.png
 The city and immediate suburbs are expected to see a wintry mix, ramping up right before the morning commute.

The city and immediate suburbs are expected to see a wintry mix, ramping up right before the morning commute.

Watch out for icy conditions on the streets and sidewalks.

First published on February 23, 2022 / 10:18 AM

