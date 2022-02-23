First Alert Weather: Red alert for icy Friday morning commute

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert with snow and sleet headed our way later this week.

Temperatures are expected to reach near-record highs Wednesday, but they will take a dive overnight.

The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert with snow and sleet headed our way later this week. CBS2

A winter storm watch has been issued from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert with snow and sleet headed our way later this week. CBS2

Four plus inches of plowable snow are possible north and west of New York City.

The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert with snow and sleet headed our way later this week. CBS2

The city and immediate suburbs are expected to see a wintry mix, ramping up right before the morning commute.

Watch out for icy conditions on the streets and sidewalks.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.