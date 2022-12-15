First Alert Weather: Red Alert for powerful rain, winds Thursday into Friday; Snow for some

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for powerful rain, winds Thursday into Friday; Snow for someget the free app
NEW YORK -- A winter storm moving into the area could make for messy Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
The system is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to New York City and the immediate suburbs, but areas father north and west could see measurable snow.
MTA salting Metro-North line
The MTA says crew members are salting Metro-North platforms and staircases ahead of the storm. The agency expects the railroad to run on a normal weekday schedule.
MTA bridges and tunnels will ban empty tractor-trailers beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday because of gusty winds.
Pedestrian walkways at the Cross Bay Bridge and Marine Parkway Bridge will be closed during the same time. Walkways at the RFK Bridge and Henry Hudson Bridge may also close, depending on conditions.
Morris County preparing for measurable snow
While much of New Jersey is expecting rain and sleet, Morris County may see up to 3 inches of snow.
As CBS2's Christine Sloan reported, it was a busy morning for county workers.
Salt trucks are on standby, with drivers going in and out of the yard. They're positioning themselves on key roadways and highways, ready to spray a solution of salt to help prevent icing.
Emergency management officials urge drivers to take it slow and pay attention to speed restrictions on highways, like Route 287.
Sloan also spoke with those helping the homeless population in Morristown, like Market Street Mission which opened its doors to people struggling to stay warm.
"We do emergency care. This would be a code blue situation, so we will have people off the street come and have emergency shelter," Susan Bosworth, with the mission told Sloan.
There are 300 miles of roadway in the county, so crews will be very busy all morning and into the afternoon.
Thursday morning forecast
Timing
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Thursday: Rain and snow enter the region, from the southwest, and expand northeast.
3-11 p.m. Thursday: Steadier rain expands to Long Island and northeastern zones. Steady snow north of 1-287. The rain/snow line looks to push north of 1-287 after 8 p.m.
11 p.m. Thursday - 7 a.m. Friday: A windswept rain. Some heavier bouts push through, as well as some breaks. The elevated zones that stay cold (1000+ feet) stack up snow all night.
Totals
Wind: 25-35 mph gusts to 50 mph near the coastlines
Rainfall: 1-2 inches. A good soaking for the area with ponding on roads and a minor flood risk.
Snowfall: There will be a huge range of snowfall, depending on elevation.
0 inches in New York City, 12-18 inches on the fringes of our area (northern Catskills, Hunter Mountain, Belleayre Mountain, etc.). Traveling north on the Thruway, expect coatings in White Plains, 1-2 inches around New City, 2-5 inches near Newburgh, Cold Spring and Beacon.
Expect the biggest changes traveling northwest through New Jersey toward Sussex County and beyond. Little to nothing in eastern Bergen County, a few inches near West Milford, 3-6 inches near Port Jervis and 6-10 inches near Monticello.
Takeaway
This is messy storm with mainly a windswept rain near New York City, heavy wet snows well inland and a mixing transition in-between. Friday now looks tougher, especially from New York City and north with lingering light snow and rain. The wind is steadier on Friday as well.
We are in the clear by Saturday morning with sunshine.
Be prepared before the storm
Our Winter Storm Survival Guide has information about how to protect yourself, your pets and your property in the event of a storm.
