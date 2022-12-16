Watch CBS News

Steady rain floods Queens streets, frustrating residents

The rain was steady in Queens on Thursday, and while there was not a lot of heavy downpour, it was enough to cause flooding along several streets in Rosedale. Residents told CBS2's Jennifer Bisram it's been happening for years and they're fed up.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.