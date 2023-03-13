First Alert Forecast: Strong nor'easter to slam NY, NJ, CT with heavy rain, snow, coastal flooding

First Alert Forecast: Strong nor'easter to slam NY, NJ, CT with heavy rain, snow, coastal floodingget the free app
NEW YORK -- We've issued a Red Alert on Monday and Tuesday as a strong nor'easter develops and is poised to bring multiple hazards, including heavy rain and snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding.
This storm has been tricky to forecast, but it appears that the heaviest snow will stay to the north and west of New York City.
The highest snowfall totals are likely to be across northwestern New Jersey and the far northern suburbs, where some may see snow in excess of 12 inches. For NYC and points south and east, a general 1-2 inches is likely. For areas that see rain before the changeover, expects up to 2 inches.
Due to the strong winds, and the storm's duration, power outages are very likely. For areas that see the higher snowfall totals, the heavy and wet nature of the snow may also cause power outages.
Storm Timeline
Monday 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Rain moves into the majority of the area; snow falls in the northwestern zones.
Monday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Most see rain, may be heavy at times. Snow ongoing in the northwestern suburbs, especially in Sullivan, Ulster, and Dutchess Counties.
Monday 9 p.m. to Tuesday 2 a.m.: The heaviest rain shifts to the East End of Long Island. A heavier band of snow develops from far northern Sussex County into Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster. Snowfall rates may reach an inch per hour at times. Winds begin to ramp up for nearly everyone; gusts in the 20-30 mph range.
Tuesday 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Precipitation starts decreasing in intensity and coverage; moderate snow still falling across the northern counties. Winds remain gusty. This is the timeframe with the greatest chance of coastal flooding due to the high tide cycle.
Tuesday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.: As cold air gets drawn into the system, rain turns to snow for everyone. Snow will come in bursts, not constantly falling. Exceptions are in Sullivan, Ulster, and Dutchess. Winds get even stronger; gusts up to 40 mph. Isolated gusts over 50 mph are possible.
Tuesday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Bands of snow continue pivoting through the area. They will vary in intensity, with the heaviest occurring north of NYC. Gradually, bands transition to snow showers and flurries. Strong winds remain in place. Windchill values in the 20s.