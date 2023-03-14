Nor'easter expected to dump up to a foot of snow in suburbs north of New York City

GOSHEN, N.Y. -- Orange County is getting hit with plenty of snow on Tuesday.

The nor'easter is expected to dump between six inches and a foot of snow in the northern suburbs.

It's a winter chore, but Gary Shaw of Goshen doesn't mind shoveling. His driveway and the sidewalk next to his home were blanketed Tuesday morning.

"I love it. I miss it," said Shaw. "It's going to take me about 35 minutes and I've been out here for about 10 ... and it's heavy. It's real heavy so you gotta take your time."

Mother Nature dumped snow all over the county.

"Miss the snow. This is what we look forward here at this time of the year," said Victor Abraham, of Monticello. "Hopefully we get one more. If not, just relish this moment."

Hazardous conditions will persist in much of the state as snow continues to fall and winds pick up.



Continue to stay home & off the roads so that our crews can plow.



If you are without power, take steps to stay safe as utility providers work to restore service ⬇️ https://t.co/SvrT0Gpl8J — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 14, 2023

The snow means more money for plow drivers, like father and son Kenny La and Johnny La, who plan on working 16 hours straight.

"This winter's been pretty slow so far, but this storm is getting there," said Kenny La. "This one's gonna make a little money, for sure."

"This is the first snow storm we got and it's going to be a whole day worth for us," said Johnny La.

Before the nor'easter, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for most of New York and tweeted reminders to drivers to be careful.

Hochul said the nor'easter could be a "multi-day event," so be prepared.

Click here for the latest forecast