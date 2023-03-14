Watch CBS News
Five northern New Jersey counties under state of emergency during nor'easter

By Natalie Duddridge

/ CBS New York

POMPTON PLAINS, N.J. -- Five New Jersey counties are under a state of emergency Tuesday as the nor'easter threatens the cause poor driving conditions, power outages and coastal flooding. 

Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Warren, and Bergen Counties are expected to bear the brunt of the winter storm. The northern counties could wind up with several inches of snow. 

"If you don't have to be out there this morning, and you don't need to be, I would say don't," said State Police Col. Patrick Callahan. "The conditions I think are going to deteriorate through the morning commute. So just, really, hope to create a heightened sense of caution out there."

Commercial vehicle restrictions were put in place on interstate highways starting at 8 p.m. Monday. Highways could be shut down, if necessary. 

The storm's strong winds could last into Wednesday, contributing to power outage concerns. 

First published on March 14, 2023 / 8:19 AM

