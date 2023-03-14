Watch CBS News
Local News

Nor'easter expected to dump up to a foot of snow in suburbs north of New York City

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

Up to a foot of snow expected north of NYC
Up to a foot of snow expected north of NYC 02:26

GOSHEN, N.Y. -- Orange County is getting hit with plenty of snow on Tuesday.

The nor'easter is expected to dump between six inches and a foot of snow in the northern suburbs.

Click here for the latest forecast

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for most of New York ahead of the major winter storm.

The state has already deployed additional personnel, including National Guard, to areas north and west of New York City, which are expected to get the worst of the storm. 

New York officials discuss storm preparation plans 00:50

There is a strong threat of widespread power outages due to the storm's heavy, wet snow and gusty winds.

Keep that in mind as travel conditions could be hazardous. 

A snow plow driver in Goshen said he expects to be working hard all day. 

"This winter's been pretty slow so far, but this storm's getting there," he said. "This one's gonna make a little money, for sure." 

Hochul said the nor'easter could be a "multi-day event," so be prepared. 

John Dias
john-dias-small-2019.png

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 7:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.