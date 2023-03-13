New Jersey officials urge residents to prepare for nor'easter

First Alert Weather: Rain on and off before worst of nor'easter hits

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. -- We've issued a Red Alert for Monday and Tuesday as a strong nor'easter develops and is poised to bring multiple hazards, including heavy rain and snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

New Jersey's in the eye of the storm.

The northwestern part of the state is expecting up to a foot of snow, and down the Jersey Shore, residents will be dealing with tidal flooding and strong winds.

Sea Bright sits between the ocean and Shrewsbury River, so it's prone to flooding. Heavy rain and blustery conditions have the potential of wreaking havoc on the small shore community. Most homes, however, were built higher after Superstorm Sandy, and barriers have been placed along the river.

Still, residents are being warned to move their cars to higher ground and to not driver through flooded streets.

Sea Bright police and firefighters are on standby as the storm moves in.

"We have trucks out. We have our four-wheel vehicles out. We also have our Sea Bright Fire Department rescue unit in case we need it. We have barricades from the road department. So we are prepared. We are just watching the tides and winds right now," said Chief Brett Friedman of the Sea Bright Police.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is warning resident in the state's northwestern suburbs to be on high alert.

"Particularly if you live in Bergen, Passaic, Sussex, Warren and Morris counties, the leadership of which I've just reached out to driving up here. It's going to be a pretty nasty night and tomorrow. So ready.nj.gov is the best place to go to get updated on the storm. It could be 6-12 inches in parts of the state. especially in the northwest of the state. So please be careful," Murphy said.

Strong winds are also expected to cause possible power outages and bring down trees.

Residents are urged to bring in loose items and to stock up on food and other essentials.