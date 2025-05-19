Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Dawn Richard expected back on the stand
What happened in the Diddy trial so far
- Cassie Ventura completed her testimony after four days on the stand. During cross examination Friday, Combs' defense team challenged the credibility of her rape accusation. Earlier in the week, she described "freak offs" in graphic detail.
- In addition to Ventura, prosecutors have called a security guard who responded to the 2016 Los Angeles hotel incident involving Combs and Ventura, a man who testified he was paid to have sex with Ventura with Combs present, a special agent who photographed the scene of Combs' 2024 arrest, and Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, so far.
- Richard, who was on the stand when court ended Friday, testified she saw Combs attack Ventura in his kitchen.
- Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (two counts), and transportation for purposes of prostitution (two counts).
Who else is expected to take the stand?
In addition to Ventura, three other accusers are expected to testify. They have not been named publicly and will be using pseudonyms.
Jurors are expected to hear from one woman who the defense said had a three-year relationship with Combs that also turned jealous and violent, as well as former employees and an assistant.
Combs has denied all of the allegations through his lawyers, who described the women as "former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships."
Since 2023, dozens of women and men have filed lawsuits against Combs alleging sexual and physical abuse. However, the majority of those allegations are not part of the criminal case.
Recap of Cassie Ventura's testimony
Ventura concluded her testimony Friday after four days on the stand, during which she gave explicit details about her relationship with Combs, including "freak offs" and an alleged rape in 2018.
Here is a recap of what she was asked on her final day of cross examination:
Can I watch the Diddy trial?
There is no livestream of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, because cameras are not allowed inside federal courtrooms.
However, sketch artists are allowed.
CBS News New York's Alice Gainer is covering the trial and will provide live updates on today's testimony.
High-profile lawyers on both sides
The team prosecuting Combs is made up of eight assistant U.S. attorneys, seven of them women. They include Maurene Ryan Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey.
She was one of the prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of conspiring Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and sexually abuse teenage girls.
Combs' defense team is led by New York lawyer Marc Agnifilo, who along with his wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo is also defending Luigi Mangione in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Also on the seven-person defense team is Atlanta attorney Brian Steel, who represented Young Thug in a trial that lasted nearly two years before the rapper pleaded guilty to gang, drug and gun charges.