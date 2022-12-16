Holiday deals live blog: Today's best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Holiday deals live blog: Today's best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and moreget the free app
Christmas 2022 is almost here, so there's not much time left to shop for that perfect present. The good news is that if you're looking for something great to put under the Christmas tree, we've found plenty of top-rated gift ideas on sale now at Amazon, Walmart and more retailers.
Read on to discover the best deals crave-worthy Apple tech, kitchen goods (to gift or use for holiday cooking), the hottest toys of 2022 and so much more. Or use the links below to head straight to the deals at your favorite stores:
Disney toys up to 50% off at Walmart this weekend
You can really stretch your Christmas gift shopping budget at Walmart -- the retailer has marked down a selection of Disney toys for boys and girls by up to 50%. Here are the top Disney toy deals.
- Disney Frozen Shimmer Anna fashion doll, $5 (reduced from $10)
- Disney Princess Royal Shimmer Jasmine doll, $5 (reduced from $10)
- Disney Princess Royal Shimmer Moana doll, $5 (reduced from $10)
- Disney Stitch 5-piece plush collectors set, $15 (reduced from $25)
- Disney Mickey and Friends edition Monopoly, $30 (reduced from $55)
- Disney Encanto Magical Casa Madrigal playset, $50 (reduced from $79)
- Bluey Extended Heeler Family figure pack (8 pc.), $15 (reduced from $28)
There's plenty more than just Disney toys on sale at Walmart now. If you're still searching for more gifts to put under the tree, Walmart has rolled back prices on many of the hottest toys of 2022, including deep discounts on Lego sets, Barbie dolls and more kid favorites.
Today's best free money deal: Save $10 on your first three pick-up orders at Walmart
Attention Walmart shoppers: We found a free money deal at the big box retailer that's not to be missed. Right now, Walmart will give you $10 off your first three orders when you place an order at Walmart.com for in-store pick-up or same-day delivery (with a $50 minimum order.) Just use code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.
It's a great way to save on last-minute Christmas gifts, Christmas entertaining essentials, groceries and more -- especially if you've got a Walmart store close by.
This offer expires Dec. 31.
Walmart sale: Save $50 on the new Apple Watch Series 8
The newest Apple Watch just came out a couple months ago, but it's already discounted by $50 at Walmart this week. It's the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 8 all year.
The waterproof Apple Watch Series 8 tracks your activity and your vitals -- it takes ECGs, warns against irregular heart rhythms, measures blood oxygen levels, provides ovulation estimates and can warn others when a serious fall or car accident is detected. It comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
There are plenty more must-see deals at the Walmart sale.
The impossible-to-find Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is back in stock at Amazon now
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is the No. 1 bestselling toy among CBS Essentials readers this year. What makes it so popular? When you care for the cute guinea pig toy, it gives birth to three babies. The included hutch can be reloaded, so kids can repeat the unique toy experience as often as they'd like.
The toy is so popular, in fact, that it's often sold out at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. But we spotted a restock of this most wanted holiday gift for girls of 2022, just in time for Christmas. Buy this toy now, while you still can. It will sell out again.
Surprise! This Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $65
For more great gifts for kids to put under the tree, check out the CBS Essentials article: Walmart is throwing a crazy toy sale today. Here are the best deals.
This Kindle Oasis essentials bundle is perfect for gifting, and it's almost $100 off
If you have an avid reader on your holiday shopping list, Amazon Kindles make great gifts. This Kindle Oasis essentials bundle, perfect for gifting, is on sale now.
The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.
The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.
Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $234 (reduced from $320)
Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (32 GB), $259 (reduced from $350)
Amazon deal of the day: Save big on Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kits
The best-selling Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit is on sale now at Amazon. It includes two one-hour express whitening treatment, so your smile can be white and bright well before Christmas.
Save $25 right now on Amazon on this pack of 44 Crest Whitestrips teeth-whitening strips -- that's 22 treatments in total. Crest promises its strips will get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, they're billed as being safe on enamel.
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 (reduced from $45)
For more great deals during the Amazon holiday sale, check out our roundup of the today's best deals at Amazon.
Walmart Deals for Days: Score a Samsung soundbar for only $99
This Samsung soundbar is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season. It takes movies, television, games and music to the next level with startling sound quality. The best part is that it's only $99 right now at Walmart.
Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system. Rated 4.1 stars at Walmart.
Amazon lightning deal: Get the Petcube camera for $30
Looking for an affordable gift for the pet owner in your life (or for your own pet)? Check out this Amazon lightning deal on the Petcube pet monitoring camera.
Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.
If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.
Walmart is offering a crazy good deal on kids' bedroom furniture today
Give your toddler's room a makeover this holiday. Walmart has slashed prices on furniture for kids, including this Cocomelon bedroom set. It's just $75, while supplies last.
The four-piece Cocomelon bedroom set includes a sleep and play bed with a low mattress height and guardrails, a six-bin toy organizer with reusable cling stickers, a tablet and chair. Mattress is sold separately ($32).
Choose in-store pick-up or same-day delivery and you'll save an extra $10 with code HOLIDAY10.
Cocomelon 4-piece bedroom set, $75 (reduced from $120)
Not the right design? Not to worry -- Walmart offers this four-piece bedroom set with a number of different kid-friendly characters:
Discover Samsung winter sale: Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 for $110
The Discover Samsung winter sales event is going on now. For a limited time, you can get an excellent holiday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2.
Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)
For more deals at the Discover Samsung sale, check out our Samsung Christmas gift guide: This week's best deals at the Discover Samsung Sale
Get a PS5 in time for Christmas: PlayStation 5 is in stock at Walmart now
Here's your latest chance to snag a PS5 console to put under the Christmas tree: Walmart has the Sony PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle in stock right now. Seriously. There's no wait, no Walmart+ membership requirement, and no markup, so grab one while they're still available.
Walmart Deals for Days: The best Roku TV deals you can still get
Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size you need, there's a deal for you.
Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals and rollbacks at Walmart.
- 24" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $88 (reduced from $138)
- 32" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $108 (reduced from $144)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 720p HDTV, $118 (reduced from $148)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 1080p HDTV, $148 (reduced from $250)
- 42" Onn Roku 1080p HDTV, $158 (reduced from $248)
- 43" Hisense Roku 720p HDTV, $198 (reduced from $249)
- 50" Philips Roku 4K UHDTV, $198
- 50" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $248
- 55" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $278
- 58" Hisense Roku 4K UHDTV, $298 (reduced from $338)
- 65" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $378
Save $150 on the Yeedi robot vacuum and mop now with this Amazon holiday deal
A robot vacuum is an excellent holiday gift for the busy friends and family members in your life -- and a robot vacuum that can also mop makes an even better gift. Right now, you can get the Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop for 33% off on Amazon.
It's an especially great gift for households with pets. This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.
Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $245 (reduced from $350)
Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for $55 more.
Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $300 (reduced from $450)
For more Amazon holiday deals, check out the Gift guide 2022: Today's best deals at Amazon
Get a Roku smart TV for only $88 at Walmart
You won't want to miss this unbeatable deal on the 24" Onn Roku 720p HDTV.
Looking to add a TV in an area with limited space? This 24-inch Onn Roku smart HDTV is on sale at Walmart now for less than $100.
24" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $88 (reduced from $138)
Want to upgrade to a larger television? You can get a 32-inch Onn Roku TV for $108 at Walmart now.
32" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $108 (reduced from $144)
For more holiday deals from Walmart, check out the Gift guide 2022: Today's best deals at Walmart
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still on sale at Amazon
If you missed out on Amazon's Cyber Monday AirPods deal, don't worry. You can still get a good deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Get a free memory upgrade and up to $500 in trade-in credits on a new Samsung Galaxy S22+
Upgrade your smartphone for the new year and get some extra storage space to store all of your holiday memories with this sweet smartphone deal from the Discover Samsung sales event.
The Samsung Galaxy S22+ offers a larger screen size (6.6 inches), in addition to enhanced display with higher brightness. The S22+ features a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. It charges more efficiently than the standard S22 model.
You can score a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) right now as part of the Discover Samsung sales event. Samsung is also offering up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credits.
Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,050)
For more deals at the Discover Samsung sale, check out our Samsung Christmas gift guide: This week's best deals at the Discover Samsung Sale
The Theragun Pro is $200 off right now
It's a great time to buy a Theragun. You can score a top-rated Theragun Pro for just $400 at Best Buy.
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
Right now, the Theragun Pro is $200 off at Best Buy.
The Theragun Pro is on sale for $400
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $400 (reduced from $600)
Fitness gift guide 2022: Theragun, Peloton, smart gyms and more
The Peloton is back on sale ahead of Christmas
It's a great time to buy a Peloton bike. The stationary bike is on sale at Amazon now for $200 off ahead of Christmas and Hanukkah.
Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.
The Peloton Bike is $200 off at Amazon
A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.
Original Peloton Bike, $1,245 (regularly $1,445)
Fitness gift guide 2022: Theragun, Peloton, smart gyms and more
Save big on Barbie dolls and playsets, including the top-rated Barbie Dream Camper
Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50% on Barbie at Walmart now.
- Barbie doll with 19 accessories, $15 (reduced from $25)
- Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. Bounce House playset, $18 (reduced from $27)
- Barbie Dream Camper with 60+ accessories, $64 (reduced from $100)
- Barbie Extras 5" Minis Doll, $9 (reduced from $15)
- Barbie Sweet Orchard Farm playset with barn, $35 (reduced from $55)
For more, check out the CBS Essentials article on the best toy deals at Walmart now.
Walmart is throwing a big toy sale today on Lego sets
Christmas and Hanukkah are less than two weeks away, which means we've entered holiday present shopping crunch time. If you're still searching for gifts to put under the tree, head over to Walmart -- the retailer has rolled back prices on many of the hottest toys of 2022, including deep discounts on Lego sets, Barbie dolls and more kid favorites.
Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here's a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets on sale at Walmart right now.
- Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 set, $40 (reduced from $50)
- Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon set, $153 (reduced from $170)
- Lego Classic 90 Years of Play Building set, $30 (reduced from $50)
- Lego Marvel 'I am Groot' set, $44 (reduced from $55)
- Lego Creator Animals bundle, $40 (reduced from $60)
Don't miss this Walmart free money deal: How to save $10 on your next Walmart order
Looking to stretch your holiday shopping budget? Head to Walmart.
Right now, Walmart will give you $10 off your first three orders when you place an order at Walmart.com for in-store pick-up or same-day delivery (with a $50 minimum). Just use code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.
It's the perfect way to save on Christmas gifts, food for entertaining holiday guests or even household essentials.
This offer expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Before you shop this deal, sign up for Walmart+
Before you shop Walmart's holiday sale, consider signing up for Walmart. Walmart+ members get free two-day shipping on Walmart.com purchases, free same-day delivery from your local store where available (perfect for last-minute Christmas shopping), discounts on prescription drugs and fuel, plus a free subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service.
Walmart+ membership, $12.95 per month (or $98 annually)
For more holiday deals at Walmart, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week.
The Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro is the best robot vacuum of 2022, and it's on sale for $98
Look no further for the perfect robot vacuum to gift this holiday season. CBS Essentials readers have purchased more Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pros than any other robot vacuum on CBS Essentials.
The top-rated robot vac regularly retails for $300, but it's currently on sale for just $98 at Walmart ahead of Christmas.
This reader-loved, Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant. Its powerful 2,000 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.
"Wow! I wish we would have bought one sooner," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the cleaning appliance. "I was a little weary with this not being a 'big brand' robo vac but figured I could always return it. It did not disappoint! It is smart, fast, and picks up so much cr*p that my other vacuum (a Shark) does not. We are so happy with it, we bought another for our downstairs and another for my parents. 10/10."
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $98 (regularly $300)
For more holiday deals at Walmart, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
You can still get The Pioneer Woman knife set for $40 at Walmart ahead of Christmas
Do you love The Pioneer Woman or know someone who does? Walmart still has deals on The Pioneer Woman kitchen essentials ahead of Christmas. All of The Pioneer Woman's cookware, bakeware and kitchen tools make an excellent Christmas or Hanukkah gift. And at just $40, the retailer is practically giving away The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set.
CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.
Available in four colors.
The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)
For more holiday deals at Walmart, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
Discover Samsung sale: save up to $1,500 on an 8K smart TV
The Discover Samsung sale is going on now. If you're looking to save on a new smart TV, you'll want to head over to Smasung's website now. The Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV is one of today's Deals of the Day.
If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.
These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy. The Neo smart 8K TV is on sale at Samsung.
65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $3,300 (reduced from $4,800)
75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,500 (reduced from $5,800)
85" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $5,500 (reduced from $7,500)
For more deals at the Discover Samsung sale, check out our roundup of the best Samsung deals at the Discover Samsung winter sale: Save big on smartphones, appliances and more.
Fitness deal alert: Save $300 on the Hydrow Rower
Looking to upgrade your home gym for the new year? Then check out this deal on the Hydrow Rower.
The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.
Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.
Hydrow Rower, $2,195 (reduced from $2,495)
Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,651 (reduced from $2,951)
Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: Get the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD (1 TB) for 25% off
Looking for a new backup drive to store all of your favorite holiday photos and videos? Check out this deal on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD during the Discover Samsung sale.
The Samsung T7 Shield is an ultra-fast SSD with a read speed of 1,000 MB per second and a write speed of 1,050 MB per second. The drive offers dust and water resistance, plus Samsung states that the device can endure a drop of 9.8 feet.
Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD (1 TB), $90 (reduced from $130)
For more deals at the Discover Samsung sale, check out our roundup of the best Samsung deals at the Discover Samsung winter sale: Save big on smartphones, appliances and more.
Attention holiday shoppers, Beats Solo3 headphones are on sale for $99
These Beats Solo3 are some of the hottest headphones of 2022 -- and right now you can get them for 50% off at Walmart.
The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Get the Galaxy Watch4 for as low as $199 at Walmart
Looking for a last-minute holiday gift for the Android user in your life? Check out this great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $200 at Walmart now with this holiday deal.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $199 (reduced from $350)
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $299 (reduced from $460)
For more holiday deals at Walmart, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
Save on these Skullcandy active earbuds now at Amazon
Looking for a new pair of earbuds for the gym or to gift to a fitness enthusiast? Check out this deal on the Skullcandy Push Active earbuds.
These Skullcandy Push Active earbuds are designed for use at the gym. They feature earhooks to keep the earbuds securely in your ears while running or lifting. They also have an impressive 44-hour battery life with the charging case.
"The Skullcandy Push Active earphones are easy to set up and the app works seamlessly. The battery charge is good and I don't have to charge the case frequently." shared one Amazon reviewer. :These earphones are good for active people while running, working out or doing any other outdoor activity. I use them every day at the gym and couldn't be happier."
Get a Magic Bullet blender for only $20 at Walmart
A personal blender can make a great holiday gift. Or you can treat yourself to this Magic Bullet personal blender to get a head start on your 2023 health goals. Either way, it's currently an unbeatable deal at only $20.
This personal blender lets you blend, mix, and chop your favorite smoothie ingredients or food items in seconds. The blender comes with a 16 oz tall cup, a short cup, a party mug, two resealable lids, a to-go lid and a recipe guide.
Magic Bullet personal blender, $20 (reduced from $35)
For more holiday deals at Walmart, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
Get this Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner for only $69
We love our furry friends, but cleaning up muddy paw prints and pet hair can be a pain. However, this Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner can help -- and it's on sale now at Walmart.
The Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner features a dual-tank water system, fast heated drying and a removable nozzle. Includes a power spin brush roll and two cleaning solution pods to get you started.
Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner, $69 (reduced from $119)
For more holiday deals at Walmart, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
Save at Walmart with this holiday free money deal
Attention, Walmart shoppers: We found a free money deal at the big box retailer that's not to be missed. Right now, Walmart will give you $10 off your first three orders at Walmart.com when you choose in-store pick-up or same-day delivery (with a $50 minimum purchase). Just use code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.
This offer expires Dec. 31, 2022.
The Fire TV Stick Lite is 33% off now on Amazon
Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. Plus, it's even more affordable right now with this sweet holiday deal.
With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.
Fire TV Stick Lite, $20 (reduced from $30)
For more holiday deals from Amazon, check out our Holiday gift guide 2022: Best deals at Amazon.
Save $100 on the Apple AirPods Max headphones
Looking for a great deal on a popular holiday gift? Right now, you can save $100 on the Apple AirPods Max headphones on Amazon.
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)
Check out our roundup of the best holidays deals on Apple AirPods for more last-minute holiday deals on Apple AirPods.
Samsung smartphone deal: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on sale now during the Discover Samsung sale. If you order the smartphone now you can get a free memory upgrade to 512GB, a $50 Samsung credit and up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credits. With an eligible trade-in, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $299.
The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range of angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (unlocked, 512 GB with $50 Samsung certificate, $299 and up (reduced from $1,060)
For more deals at the Discover Samsung sale, check out our roundup of the best Samsung deals at the Discover Samsung winter sale: Save big on smartphones, appliances and more.
Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: $600 off the 49" Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor
If you're looking for a truly immersive gaming experience, check out this super-wide, curved monitor. It's on sale now during the Discover Samsung sale.
The Samsung Odyssey G9 features an HD QLED display, 2-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount.
49" Samsung Odyssey G9 4K gaming monitor, $900 (reduced from $1,500)
For more deals at the Discover Samsung sale, check out our roundup of the best Samsung deals at the Discover Samsung winter sale: Save big on smartphones, appliances and more.
Get this Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping for only $149 at Walmart
Looking for a top-of-the-line robot vacuum without the premium price tag? Check out this robovac deal. The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation.
The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.
The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.
Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)
For more holiday deals at Walmart, check out the Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
Get a 'better than Black Friday' price on the bestselling Cosori air fryer on Amazon
The 4.7-star-rated Cosori air fryer is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller -- and incredibly popular with CBS Essentials readers, too. Right now, you can get one for $80 after coupon, a better price than we've seen for the same model on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The bestselling Cosori air fryer features nine different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time for the most crisp and crunch. According to the brand, the 5-quart basket is the right size to make two chicken breasts or up to 2 pounds of French fries. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer heats up to 450ºF.
"I've used it several times already to cook wings, fish, shrimp, and I even cooked a New York strip in it," says one Amazon reviewer about this compact, space-saving Cosori air fryer. "The steak was evenly cooked to a perfect medium well temp, just the way I like it. It was juicy, had a little char on the edges, tender and delicious."
Plus, they note, "cleaning is a breeze. No, seriously, you cannot get any better than this."
Cosori 5-quart air fryer, $80 after coupon (reduced from $100)
This deal won't last: Get a 75-inch Vizio QLED 4K smart TV for $698
Upgrade your living room television in time for the holidays with this can't miss Walmart deal: You can get a 75-inch Vizio QLED 4K TV with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in for $698.
This 4.6-star-rated television features 4K upscaling with Dolby Vision HDR, 32 active dimming zones, pixel-level brightness adjustment, and a gaming mode designed to reduce lag. Includes a voice remote.
We've seen most Walmart TV deals sell out really fast this season, so if you're interested in scoring a top-rated Vizio television at a big discount, you'll want to act now.
75" Vizio 4K QLED, $698 (reduced from $998)
For more holiday deals on TVs and tech, check out Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week.
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful cookware line is on deep discount at Walmart now
Walmart has a kitchen cookware deal at its holiday sale that's not to be missed. Right now you can get a 20-piece non-stick cookware set designed by Drew Barrymore for $119. That's a savings of $80.
The 20-piece Beautiful cookware set with a ceramic non-stick coating is oven safe to 500ºF and compatible with induction cooktops. It includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 3-quart saucepan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and steamer insert, five cooking utensils and four cookware protectors.
The set is available in four aesthetically pleasing colors, all with gold handles. Dishwasher safe but hand wash recommended. Rated 4.9 stars at Walmart.
20-piece Drew Barrymore Beautiful kitchen cookware set, $119 (reduced from $199)
How to get an Our Place Always Pan for only $99 right now
If an Our Place Always Pan has been on your wishlist, now is the time to strike: Some colors are reduced to only $99, even after Black Friday. Buy this excellent holiday gift below.
Designed to do the work of eight cookware pieces, the Always Pan can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil and serve. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it.
Complete with a steamer basket and beechwood spatula, this gorgeous pan is available in six color variations that are currently on sale for only $99.
How to score a toy wood blocks set for 62% off
You can't beat this deal on the Melissa & Doug 100-piece wood blocks set for your little one this holiday season.
This colorful block set provides hours of building for young hands. Its blocks come in four different colors and nine shapes. It's ideal for ages 2 and up.
Melissa & Doug 100 piece wood blocks set, $11 (reduced from $28)
Walmart deal of the day: This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum is on sale for $85
We've seen lots of deals on robot vacuums this holiday season, but Walmart's latest robot vacuum deal is absolutely absurd. You can get a 4.6-star-rated iHome robot vacuum cleaner with mapping for just $85.
The Wi-Fi enabled iHome AutoVac Juno features 2,000 Pa of suction and a 100-minute run time. It features mapping technology and cleans your floors and carpets in neat rows. Use your smartphone to control the vacuum, or to schedule cleanings.
Walmart toy deal: Put a ride-on Chevy truck under the Christmas tree for just $240
Does one of the kids on your shopping list love trucks? Why not gift them one this year? Walmart is offering this officially licensed Chevy pick-up ride-on truck for just $240 -- a savings of more than 50%.
This 12V Chevrolet ride-on truck features working headlights, a functional horn, push-button start and shock absorbers. There's a built-in aux input and USB port so it can play music.
No worries if your little one is too young to drive it -- the pint-sized Chevy pick-up includes a remote control that parents can use to operate it from afar. (Two AAA batteries are required.) Recommended for kids up to 5 years of age.
Get warm and cozy this Christmas with this Amazon space heater deal
Stay comfortable this winter with a new space heater. Amazon is offering a deal on the 4.6-star-rated Lasko oscillating space heater, with a coupon deal on it as a bonus. It's like doubling up on the savings.
This 1500-watt heater by Lasko features a digital display, two (quiet) heat settings and an included remote. Built-in safety features keep the space heater from overheating. Measures 22.5 inches tall.
Amazon reviewers recommend it for rooms that may not have traditional heating, such as basements or four-seasons rooms. "In 30 degree weather our hot water baseboard heat is not enough to keep [our four-season] room warm, but with this heater it gets toasty in there. It does a wonderful job. Fast heat output."
Lasko oscillating ceramic tower heater, $58 (reduced from $70)
December is here, which means you can pick up a 2022 Advent calendar at a deep discount
December is Advent calendar season. If you haven't picked one up yet, there's good news -- a lot of the best Advent calendars of 2022 are on sale now at Walmart and Amazon.
Walmart Advent calendar deals:
- Harry Potter Lego advent calendar, $29 (reduced from $45)
- Lego Friends 2022 Advent calendar, $21 (reduced from $35)
- Lego Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 2022 Advent calendar, $24 (reduced from $45)
- Lego Friends 2022 Advent calendar, $21 (reduced from $35)
- Reese's Peanut Butter 2022 Advent calendar, $16 (reduced from $25)
- BeautySpaceNK premium beauty 2022 Advent calendar $50 (reduced from $135)
Amazon Advent calendar deals:
- Harry Potter Jelly Belly 2022 Advent calendar, $16 (reduced from $40)
- Shocking science 2022 Advent calendar, $30 after coupon (reduced from $35)
- Single serve tea 2022 Advent calendar, $40 (reduced from $60)
- Wufers dog treat 2022 Advent calendar, $30 (reduced from $60)
- Disney's Encanto Madrigal Family 2022 Advent calendar, $20 (reduced from $40)
This Bowflex SelectTech dumbell alternative is under $100 at Walmart
Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on the FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $89 during Cyber Week.
The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.
At this price, why not pick up a set of two?
FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $89 (reduced from $200)
Today's best deal on pooping turtles (no, really)
Looking for a great toy deal? Amazon just marked down this pooping turtle value pack to the lowest price we've ever seen it -- $22.
The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.
The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"
"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.
Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $22 (reduced from $35)
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 65" Roku 4K TV for $328 while supplies last
Looking to upgrade your television in time for Christmas? Walmart is the place to go for the best TV deals this season. Case in point: Right now you can get an RCA-branded 65" Roku 4K TV for just $328 at Walmart Deals for Days.
We've seen just about every Walmart TV deal sell out this season, so if you're tempted by this $300 Roku TV deal, grab it now while you can.
Walmart is practically giving away this mini-fridge for $28 during its Deals for Days sale
Here's the perfect addition for your office space, bedroom or bathroom: A space-saving mini-fridge. It's only $28 right now at Walmart -- a truly bonkers deal.
Walmart reviewers say this LCD-illuminated fridge is the perfect size for storing skin care items. "Not only is the price affordable but it's also a LED mirror. Says one reviewer: "When I saw this product in store I instantly wanted it, but I was skeptical if it would actually chill my things. But it does!"
Personal chiller LED lighted mini-fridge with glass door, $28 (reduced from $40)
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is just $288
If you missed out on yesterday's Cyber Monday sales, don't worry. You can still score some major deals on robot vacuums, including an iRobot Roomba for $288.
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is majorly discounted right now.
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."
iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)
More Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals you can still get today
Get a top-rated stroller for $90 off
Named Selfie because of its clever, self-closing feature, the 14-pound Peg Perego stroller offers the lightweight convenience of an umbrella stroller along with features more commonly found in full-size models. This model includes a reclining seat, foldable canopy and spacious basket. Peg Perego car seats and ride-on boards are sold separately.
This stroller supports up to 48 pounds.
Peg Perego Selfie stroller, $360 (regularly $450)
The best stroller deals you can get right now: Plus shop Uppababy Vista, Mockingbird, more
Save $110 on the Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV
Cyber Monday is over, but you can still get a sweet deal on this Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV.
The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)
For more post-Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more
The Theragun Pro is $200 off right now at Best Buy
The best deal on the Theragun Pro is happening today.
The fitness device is $200 off right now at Best Buy.
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared to just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $400 (reduced from $599)
Theragun Pro is $200 off right now, plus all the Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Peloton, Bowflex and more
Save on the Apple iPad Air 5 today at Walmart
Walmart is rolling back the price of the 4.8-star-rated Apple iPad Air 5.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Wayfair deal alert: Get this Cuisinart coffee maker for only $100
Looking for a budget-friendly coffee maker? Then Wayfair has just the deal for you! This Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker is on sale now for only $100.
This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.
Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)
For more deals on kitchen appliances, check out our roundup of the the best Cyber Monday deals that you can still get on air fryers, Instant Pots and more kitchen appliances
Enjoy major savings on this Lavazza espresso machine (and compatible pods)
Looking for the perfect compact espresso machine for your dorm, apartment or home office? Check out this deal on the Lavazza Blue mini single-serve espresso machine.
This compact espresso machine is still on sale after Cyber Monday. The espresso machine offers simple touch controls and programmable brewing options.
This mini espresso machine works with Lavazza Blue capsule pods (which you can still get for up to 30% off during Lavazza's Cyber Week sale)
Lavazza Blue mini single-serve espresso machine, $115 (reduced from $185)
Post-Cyber Monday deal: Score Samsung Galaxy Live Buds for $100 off
Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still get this hot deal on the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds at Walmart. For a limited time, you can save $100 on these top-rated earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $49 (reduced from $149)
For more Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals you can still get at Walmart's Cyber Monday.
Walmart has a ton of great PS5 games on sale for Cyber Monday
PlayStation 5 consoles are difficult to find in stock today. But if you're lucky enough to already have a PS5 console, there's an amazing number of Cyber Monday video game deals to take advantage of today. Here's just a small sampling of the PS5 deals at Walmart today.
PS5 Games on sale at Walmart:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, $55 (reduced from $70)
- The Last of Us: Part 1, $50 (reduced from $70)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, $32 (reduced from $60)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human, $36 (reduced from $40)
- Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, $58 (reduced from $65)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Gotham Knights, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Gran Turismo 7, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, $35 (reduced from $60)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, $20 (reduced from $40)
- MLB The Show 22, $20 (reduced from $70)
- FIFA 23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- NBA 2K23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- WWE 2K22, $39 (reduced from $55)
Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal: Get half-off a year of Paramount Plus
If you love Paramount content such as CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon or anything related to "Star Trek," then Paramount+ might be for you. To kick off the holiday season this Cyber Monday, Paramount+ is offering half off all annual subscriptions, no matter the tier. Get the Essential plan for just $25 for the year, or go ad-free with the Premium plan for just $50 annually.
Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Paramount+ also provides new subscribers a 7-day free trial.
Paramount+, $25 and up per year (reduced from $50 and up)
What to watch on Paramount Plus right now: 'Fantasy Football'
Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball?
Cyber Monday deal: Get Wrangler jeans for $12 each at Walmart
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe -- Walmart has a ton of basics on deep discount at its Deals for Days sale. Case in point: You can get a new pair of Wrangler Rustler relaxed fit jeans for just $12.
These Wrangler jeans are available in three colors: dark stonewash, light stonewash and tinted dark. Sizes range from 29 x 30 up to 50 x 30.
Cyber Monday streaming deal: Get Peacock Premium for just $1 per month
Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service that, unlike other streaming services on this list, offers a totally free, ad-supported tier that grants access to a limited number of titles in the Peacock library. Bonus tip for the holiday season: you can stream every new Hallmark holiday movie on the Hallmark Channel through Peacock.
Right now, you can score Peacock's $5 per month tier for just $1 with the code "SAVEBIG" -- saving you $4 each month.
What to watch on Peacock right now: 'Nope'
Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster follows two siblings struggling to run their family's horse ranch in Southern California. When the pair discovers a UFO lurking just above their land, a dangerous opportunity presents itself. Starring "Get Out" actor Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun from "The Walking Dead" and former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer, "Nope" is now available to stream on Peacock.
Cyber Monday streaming deal: Get Hulu for just $2 per month
Hulu was an early giant of the streaming world, and is currently known for hosting new episodes of TV shows within 24 hours of a primetime premiere, unlike other platforms such as Netflix, where subscribers often have to wait until a season is finished and binge it all in just a few sessions.
Today (Nov. 28) is the last day to get Hulu's ad-supported tier for just $2 per month for the entire year -- that's just $24 for a full year of access to Hulu's huge library.
And if you think that deal is good, wait until you hear this: For Cyber Monday, you can combine the $2 per month ad-supported Hulu deal with Hulu's Disney+ add-on for just $3 extra per month. That brings your total for access to both Hulu and Disney shows and movies to just $5 per month for the entire year, saving you $72. But act fast, this streaming deal ends today.
Save $230 on this Hisense TV during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale
In the market for a new 4K TV? Then check out this deal on the Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV.
This TV offers great picture quality at an affordable price. It includes Dolby Vision HDR and quantum dot Wide color gamut technology for accurate color and clear picture quality. Amazon Fire TV is built-in to the Hisense fire TV, so you can easily access all of your favorite programs from Paramount+, Hulu and more.
Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV, $300 (reduced from $530)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
This 2-in-1 Bissell robot vacuum and wet mop is 43% off during Amazon Cyber Monday sale
If you have a pet at home, you'll want to check out this 2-in-1 wet mop and robot vacuum. It can pick up pet hair from your carpet and mop up muddy paw prints from hardwood or tile floors.
This robotic multitasker from Bissell mops and vacuums, switching between two tanks to clean every type of surface in your home. It even pairs with the Bissell app to start and schedule cleanings.
Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac, $230 (reduced from $400)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Save over $200 on this self-emptying robot vacuum
Robot vacuums are great at picking up crumbs, dirt and pet hair from your carpet. However, it can be a pain to constantly have to stop and empty the bin while your robot vacuum is cleaning. Thankfully, the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum can empty itself.
This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.
Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 (reduced from $700)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Save $50 on these Treblab over-ear headphones during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale
Amazon is offering a deep discount on these top-rated headphones during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced noise-canceling technology and great sound quality. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly. Save $50 on these over-ear headphones now before the sale ends.
Treblab over-ear workout headphones, $70 (reduced from $120)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Save $150 on the Theragun Pro for Cyber Monday
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared to just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $450 (reduced from $599)
Cyber Monday fitness deals: Save up to $150 on Theragun, plus sales on Peloton, Bowflex and more
Amazon Cyber Monday sale: Save $800 on this 4K LG smart TV
Shopping for a new TV this Cyber Monday? Then you won't want to miss this great deal on an LG smart TV.
This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.
65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,297)
For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot, 4K TVs and more.
Save $100 on the Google Pixel 7 for Cyber Monday
The new Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.
Google announced a slew of security and privacy updates including the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.
Here are the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days Cyber Monday sale
Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Walmart has one last batch of must-see Cyber Monday deals available now. It's your last chance to save big at the Walmart Deals for Days sale this November.
Here's a quick look at some of the best deals you can get:
- Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)
- 50" QLED Roku 4K TV, $288 (reduced from $378)
- Magical Mixies Misting Cauldron toy, $45 (reduced from $64)
- Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)
- Ancestry DNA Genetic Ethnicity, $49 (reduced from $119)
- 18-piece Rubbermaid food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)
- 55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
- Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)
- Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $497)
Many of these deals, like other Walmart Deals for Days sale items, are likely to sell out. So don't waste time -- head to the Walmart Cyber Monday sale and start shopping now.
Apple AirPods are $79 at Amazon for Cyber Monday
We've found the most budget-friendly Apple AirPods deal during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. You can get the 4.8-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods for $79 -- less than half their usual price.
These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when enjoying movies and music.
Best Buy Cyber Monday deal: Save $500 on a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop
Get a great Cyber Monday deal on a powerful Samsung two-in-one laptop: The Galaxy Book Pro 360 has an Intel i7 processor, 16 GB of memory and a whopping 1 TB of storage. The vibrant 15.6" AMOLED touchscreen is designed to reduce eye strain. The battery lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge.
Includes an S Pen for note taking and drawing.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Don't buy the new second generation Apple AirPods Pro through Apple -- Amazon has the best price right now. You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200, a savings of $50. That's the best price we've seen for these 4.7-star-rated earbuds, ever.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
This 26-piece Rubbermaid container set is only $8 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale
Now this is a Cyber Monday deal!
During Walmart's Deals for Days sale, you can buy this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for just $8. This budget-friendly, BPA-free, dishwasher-safe set has all of the food storage you could ever need.
For just $8, you get four 0.5-cup containers, two 1.25-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, two 5-cup containers, one 5.5-cup rectangle container, one 7-cup container and one 8.5-cup rectangle container. All containers come with vented lids. Choose from two colors.
Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8
While you're on your way to Walmart, you should check out the best deals at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.
The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is just $299 for Cyber Monday
Walmart is offering $100 off a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle during its Cyber Monday Deals for Days sale.
Shop Walmart's Cyber Monday sale and save $100 on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
This Black Friday deal includes the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Switch dock in black, two Joy-Con controllers, two Joy-Con strap accessories, one Joy-Con grip, a Nintendo Switch AC adapter, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full game download insert and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299 (regularly $399)
For more, check out our article on the best Walmart's Cyber Monday sale finds and deals.