Cyber Monday fitness deals: Save up to $150 on Theragun, plus sales on Peloton, Bowflex and more

Looking for the perfect gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life? Look no further than any of the Theragun products below -- all of which are on major discount this weekend. Save $150 on a Theragun Pro, or get $50 off a Theragun Mini, which makes an excellent stocking stuffer (in our expert opinion).

Check out all the best Theragun deals below, plus all the Cyber Monday fitness deals you can still shop this weekend -- but hurry, there's no guarantee how long these sales will last.

Theragun Pro: $450 (save $150)

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared to just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $450 (reduced from $599)

Theragun Elite: $298 (save $101)

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $298 (reduced from $399)

Theragun Elite, $299 (reduced from $400)

Theragun Prime: $198 (save $100)

Prime is Theragun's most basic, standard-sized model, with up to 30 pounds of force. It also offers a five-speed range with customizable speed through the Theragun app and weighs 2.2 pounds. It's also equipped with four attachments: dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone.

This model is quite user-friendly and will suit the needs of the average person suffering from muscle soreness, tightness and pain.

Theragun Prime, $198 (reduced from $299)

Theragun Prime, $199 (reduced from $299)

Theragun Mini: $150 (save $50)

The Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. The Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, but it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

The Mini is covered under a one-year warranty.

Theragun Mini, $150 (reduced from $199)

Theragun Mini, $160 (reduced from $200)

More Cyber Monday fitness deals

The holidays are fast approaching. Give yourself, your friends and your family the gift of a very fit new year. We've created the ultimate fitness gift guide for 2022.

Gift your friends and family the home gym equipment they really want. Skip the same, old resistance bands and dumbbells -- we're talking top-rated fitness gifts for the ultimate gym lover. Shop fitness must-haves, including the Peloton bike, Fitbit Charge and Girlfriend Collective leggings.

Here's more of our top-rated picks from Hydrow, Apple, Peloton and a whole lot more.

The best stationary bike deals



We've found stationary bikes that suit a wide variety of budgets. Shop bikes from Peloton, Schwinn and more.

The Peloton Bike: $1,145



Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton Bike, $1,145 (reduced from $1,445)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike: $230



This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $230 with coupon (reduced from $440)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike: $250



This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $250 (reduced from $399)

The best rowing machine deals

Rowing is become the hot new fitness trend. These home rowing machines make an excellent holiday gift.

Hydrow Rower: $1,995 and up

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds. Rated 4.8 stars at Best Buy.

Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.

Hydrow Rower, $1,995 (regularly $2,495)

Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,451 (regularly $2,951)

Hydrow Wave Rower: $1,495 and up

The Hydrow Rower's small-space-suitable successor features a 16-inch HD screen, stainless steel seat track, durable polymer frame and an adjustable footbed. Despite its smaller size, the Hydrow Wave also fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Wave rowing machine, $1,495 (reduced from $1,695)

Hydrow Rower upright storage kit: $80

This storage kit includes a bracket, strap and detailed installation guide, so you can store your Hydrow Rower in a space-saving, upright position.

Hydrow upright storage kit, $80

The best treadmill deals

If the weather outside is frightful, you might as well workout inside where it's warm. We've found treadmill deals that suit a variety of budgets.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill: $552 and up

The NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill is equipped with one-touch, zero to 10 percent incline control, can reach speeds of up to 10 mph, and be folded up into the frame for storage. It has a 300-pound capacity.

"Precise and well-crafted, the unit smoothly folds upright to reduce the footprint in my living space," reviewer Morgan Powers says. "The console immediately synced with my home Wi-Fi. Graphics/audio on the 10-inch monitor are crystal clear."

The treadmill is available in two varieties: one with a five-inch display screen; and, one with a 10-inch display screen.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (5" inch display screen), $552 (reduced from $649)

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (10" inch display screen), $999

Bowflex treadmills: Save up to $500

Bowflex treadmills boast motorized incline ranges from -5% to 20%, Comfort Tech deck cushioning, SoftDrop folding systems and bluetooth capabilities. They also come with a one year JRNY membership ($149), which grants you access to the JRNY app, featuring a wide range of fitness classes taught by world-class trainers. Starting at $1,100 during the brand's sale, you can score the biggest deal on the Bowflex Treadmill 10.

Bowflex Treadmill BXT8J $1,099 (reduced from $1,300, save $200)

Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,499 (reduced from $1,999, save $500)

Bowflex Treadmill 22, $2,499 (reduced from $2,699, save $200)

Jarvis treadmill desk: $2,363 and up

Consider this treadmill desk for the friend or family member who works from home and wants to get more movement into their daily routine.

The adjustable work station has a 350-pound lifting capacity. The treadmill desk can be customized to have the finish, desk shape, top size and accessories of your choice.

Jarvis treadmill desk, $2,363 (reduced from $2,954) and up

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill: $550

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.

Choose from five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $550 (regularly $600)

The best wearable fitness deals



Track your fitness goals this year with a top-rated wearable. Shop smart watches and smart jewelry from Fitbit, Apple, Samsung and more.

Fitbit Sense: $140



The Fitbit Sense is an advanced fitness tracker that tracks heart health, sleep, exercise and more. It includes an ECG app that can assess wearers for heart-rhythm irregularity, including atrial fibrillation. It also has an electrodermal-activity sensor that records your skin temperature to measure stress.

Fitbit Premium members can receive a "Daily Readiness Score" that tells you if you're ready to exercise or should focus on recovery. It's no longer on sale but is still a great buy.

Fitbit Sense, $140, (reduced from $250)

Apple Watch Ultra: $739

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + cellular, 49mm), $739 (reduced from $799)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $297 and up



The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Amazon right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $310 (reduced from $429)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $230 and up

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $230 and up (reduced from $280 and up)

Amazfit Bip U: $42

A water-resistant, budget-friendly alternative to the Apple Watch, and compatible with both Android and iOS, the Amazfit Bip U boasts a longer battery life—up to nine days per charge—and a variety of activity tracking options.

Measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels, breathing, sleep quality and even stress levels. Women can track periods and get reminders when it's almost that time of the month.

Amazfit Bip U, $42 (reduced from $60)

Amazon Halo View: $35

Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life.

Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.

Amazon Halo View, $35 (reduced from $80)

Fitbit Charge 5: $100

Android users can even respond to text messages.

Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)

Garmin Instinct 2 Series: $398



The Garmin Instinct 2 Series was introduced in February. It's built not just to be worn, but to be actively worn. It's an outdoorsy, thermal- and shock-resistant GPS smartwatch that boasts damage- and scratch-resistant glass. It measures your heart rate, stress level, sleep metrics, blood oxygen, your fitness age and more. It delivers daily workout prompts, comes with built-in workout and sport apps and even tracks your mountain-biking stats, if any. Download apps from Garmin's Garmin Connect IQ store to up the watch's game even more, and track everything from hydration to menstrual cycles. The battery will last up to 30 hours in GPS mode -- and up to 28 days in smartwatch mode. Or get the solar version for what Garmin says will be unlimited battery life.

The Instinct 2 Series comes in two case sizes: 40mm and 45mm. It also comes in a range of editions, from standard to surf and more. Pictured above is the 40mm, solar, standard-edition Instinct 2 in mist gray. This version of the watch lists for $450.

Garmin Instinct 2 Series (40mm) standard edition, solar (mist gray), $398 (reduced from $450)

Garmin Epix: $900 and up

The premium Garmin Epix, launched in January, is not just another outdoor-ready Garmin smartwatch -- it's an outdoor-ready Garmin smartwatch with a luxe look. Billed as a "premium multisport watch," the Epix features an AMOLED display, and, in a nice touch, comes with preloaded maps to thousands of golf courses and ski resorts worldwide. It boasts a number of health- and fitness-monitoring powers, and includes features that'll help you on the next ski run, or surfing wave. The battery runs for 16 days in smartwatch mode, and 42 hours in GPS mode. The Garmin Epix lists at $900 and up.

Garmin Epix (Sapphire-White Titanium), $900 and up (reduced from $1,000)

The best workout shoes and athleisure wear

Complement any fitness gift with some top-rated workout wear. Shop our top-rated sneaker and athleisure picks.

Girlfriend Collection compression pocket leggings: $70



These Girlfriend Collective leggings are one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022. The TV icon loves these "sweat-wicking, high-compression and high-waisted," leggings from size-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective, made out of recycled plastic bottles.

Available in sizes XS to 6XL.

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings, $70 (reduced from $88)

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings: $30

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

Gymshark Arrival 5" shorts: $21



These slim-fit shorts are made with a lightweight material that features sweat-wicking tech.

Choose from 15 colors. Shorts run from XS to 3X.

Gymshark Arrival 5" shorts, $21 (reduced from $26)

