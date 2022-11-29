The best stroller deals you can get right now: Plus shop Uppababy Vista, Mockingbird, more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cyber Monday is over, but there are still impressive stroller deals to be had. Take a look at these reviewer-loved strollers with all the latest features. Many of these top-rated strollers are on sale now. These strollers (per user reviews on Amazon and elsewhere) will work for a variety of needs, budget and style.

Keep reading to discover the best strollers you can shop right now, including Cyber Monday stroller deals.

Baby Jogger City Mini G2

Baby Jogger

The Baby Jogger City Mini G2 stroller boasts three, all-terrain rubber wheels designed to glide over everything from cobblestones to dirt roads. Parents love the oversized sunshade to protect babies and kids from sun and rain. Despite the stroller's heavier-than-average weight (22 pounds), its one-handed fold system makes it easy to transport,

The Baby Jogger City Mini G2 has a weight capacity of 65 pounds.

Baby Jogger City Mini G2, $280 (regularly $400)

Peg Perego Selfie stroller

Peg Perego

Named Selfie because of its clever, self-closing feature, the 14-pound Peg Perego stroller offers the lightweight convenience of an umbrella stroller along with features more commonly found in full-size models. This model includes a reclining seat, foldable canopy and spacious basket. Peg Perego car seats and ride-on boards are sold separately.

This stroller supports up to 48 pounds.

Peg Perego Selfie stroller, $360 (regularly $450)

Bob Gear Revolution Flex jogging stroller

Bob Gear

Inspired by mountain bikes, the Bob Gear Revolution Flex jogging stroller features a suspension system and fat tires designed to handle all types of terrain. The adjustable handlebar makes the stroller height appropriate for the tall and small, while padded seats and a secure harness keep kids secure and comfortable. Other perks include multiple storage compartments. It supports weights up to 75 pounds.

As with all three-wheel jogging strollers, make sure to follow directions, as misuse can result in tips or spills.

Bob Gear Revolution Flex jogging stroller, $440 (regularly $550)

Summer Infant Summer 3Dlite+ umbrella stroller

Summer Infant

Weighing 14 pounds, the Summer 3Dlite+ strikes the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. It features a multi-position, one-handed recline, a cup holder, a cell-phone holder, a carry strap, plus enough storage to make most parents happy. It also boasts an oversized canopy with a peek-a-boo window. It supports weights up to 50 pounds.

Summer Infant Summer 3Dlite+ umbrella stroller, $104 (regularly $130)

Looking for something lighter, more affordable -- and in stock on Amazon? Check out the Summer Infant 3D Mini, which weighs just 11 pounds (but can support weights up to 45 pounds).

Summer Infant 3D Mini, $60

Uppababy Vista V2

UPPAbaby

This high-end stroller comes with loads of extras, including a baby bassinet for newborns, an expansive under-seat storage area (where you can stash your diaper bag), a telescoping handlebar and an impressive suspension system for a smooth ride. Once your baby graduates from the bassinet, attach an Uppababy rear-facing car seat (sold separately). Then, if the child becomes a big sibling, transform the Vista V2 into a double stroller with an Uppbaby Rumble Seat V2, or add an Uppababy PiggyBack Ride-Along Board for a big kid who wants to ride along. The stroller supports up to 50 pounds in the main seat and 35 pounds in the Rumble Seat.

Keep in mind the size: The Uppababy Vista V2 stroller is on the bulky side, and weighs more 27 pounds -- before you add kids, gear and extra accessories.

Uppababy Vista V2, $1,100

Mockingbird Single-to-Double stroller

Mockingbird

There's a lot to love about the Mockingbird, a stroller that looks much more expensive than it is. It features a UPF 50+-rated, all-weather canopy, as well as go-anywhere wheels, dual-frame and seat suspension, a rotating handlebar and a one-step foot brake. There's also an option to customize finish, colors and patterns.

Best of all, the Mockingbird is modular. There are more than 18 arrangements for this stroller, including front-facing and parent-facing modes. Plus, it has a two-seat capacity (45 pounds per seat) when you buy the optional 2nd Seat Kit ($145).

Mockingbird Single-to-Double stroller, $450

Bugaboo Donkey 5

Bugaboo

Considered one of the most luxurious strollers, the splurge-worthy Bugaboo Donkey 5 makes a great option for parents with two to three kids, and even twins. Available in three models (Mono, for one child, Duo, for two of different ages, and Twin, for twins) the system weighs quite a bit, starting at 26.9 pounds for the single version. However, the frame offers support for multiple children, with each seat holding up to 50 pounds.

The Mono comes with one seat, one bassinet, a sun canopy and a large basket, the Duo, two seats, one bassinet and two sun canopies and the Twin, two seats, two bassinets and two sun canopies. All three can be used with the Bugaboo stroller board, allowing an older kids to ride along.

Not sure how many kids are in your future? You can always start with the Mono and add an extension set with another baby comes along!

Bugaboo Donkey 5 Mono, $1,399

Bugaboo Donkey 5 Duo, $1,759

Bugaboo Donkey 5 Twin, $1,989

Baby Jogger City Mini Double

Baby Jogger

With all-terrain wheels, an effective suspension system, adjustable handlebar and a hand-operated braking system, the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 double stroller offers a smooth ride. Like the other City Mini strollers, the double folds up easily and lays flat in your trunk. You can add an infant car seat, pram or glider board with the appropriate accessories. Each seat supports up to 50 pounds.

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2, $700

Disney umbrella stroller with basket



Disney

While not the most feature-heavy stroller on the market, this Disney umbrella stroller in a cute Minnie Mouse design is rated 4.4 stars (out of five) on Amazon. It's touted by users for its portability -- and, sure, enough, the stroller weighs just 8 pounds. This stroller supports a maximum weight of 40 pounds.

Disney umbrella stroller with basket, $30

