Best Buy is having a massive Christmas sale on tech. Here are the best deals.

Theragun Elite, $299 (reduced from $400)

Garmin Forerunner 735x, $130 (reduced from $200)

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $450)

Theragun Pro: $400 (save $200)



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $400 (reduced from $600)

You can save another $150 by going with the 4.5-star-rated Theragun Elite.

Theragun Elite, $299 (reduced from $400)

Garmin Forerunner 735x: $130

Best Buy

The Garmin Forerunner 735x is a lightweight smartwatch that can evaluate your training status to indicate if you're under-training -- or working too hard. This smartwatch features built-in activity profiles for running (indoor or outdoor), cycling (indoor or outdoor), swimming (pool or open water), cross-country skiing, paddle sports, trail running, hiking and strength training.

The Garmin Forerunner 735x lets others follow your runs and rides in real time with Garmin's LiveTrack option, or you can use GroupTrack, which lets you keep tabs on your riding buddies. When paired with your smartphone, this Garmin smartwatch can receive texts and notifications.

Garmin Forerunner 735x, $130 (reduced from $200)

24" Samsung curved FHD monitor: $120 (save $80)

Best Buy

Immerse yourself in your computer screen with this 24" Samsung curved monitor. This 4.7-star-rated montior features a 4 ms response time, 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Writes on Best Buy reviewer: "I wasn't sure how I was going to like the curved monitor but let me tell you, it's AWESOME! Now I want all of my monitors to be curved. The picture is crisp/sharp/clear, the colors are vivid and bright. Excellent color!"

24" Samsung curved FHD monitor, $120 (reduced from $200)

iRobot Roomba i7+: $550

iRobot

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, this model features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $550 (reduced from $900)

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer: $250

KitchenAid

What sets this KitchenAid stand mixer apart is its bowl-lift design. The bowl is held by two arms, providing sturdy support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. The device has 10 speed settings and includes the following accessories: power-knead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless-steel wire whip.

Right now, you can score a good deal on this most-wanted holiday item. The KitchenAid stand mixer is currently $170 off at Best Buy.

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $450)

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $150



Ninja via Amazon

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $150 (regularly $200)

Hydrow Rower: $2,195 (save $300)

Best Buy

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.

Hydrow Rower, $2,195 (reduced from $2,495)

Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,651 (reduced from $2,951)

Tempo smart gym: $1,000 (save $1,750)

Tempo via Best Buy

The Tempo starter and expanded accessory pack is available at Best Buy.

It includes the free-standing Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display, plus a 25-pound stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell, two extra collars, a wireless heart-rate monitor and charger and a high-density recovery roller.

The smart home gym is on sale at Best Buy for $1,750 off right now.

Tempo smart gym starter and expanded accessory pack, $1,000 (regularly $2,750)

A Tempo membership is required to access training and classes. One Tempo membership includes six accounts.

Tempo membership, $39 per month

Samsung The Freestyle projector: $600

Samsung

This portable projector was recently named one of Oprah's favorite things -- now you can get it for $200 off at Best Buy. A gift for the whole family, this Samsung projector brings movie night to any room.

"Point this smart projector onto any wall to turn it into a big screen. You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it's got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater," says Oprah.

Samsung The Freestyle projector, $600 (reduced from $800)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Save $600



Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup and another great gift option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $1,000 (reduced from $1,600)

You can also save $400 on the Intel Core i5 model right now.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core I5), $700 (reduced from $1,100)

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV : Save $1,000



Best Buy

This 55-inch smart TV from Sony is on sale now at Best Buy. The OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,900)

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: $360 (Save $50)



Best Buy

This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now at Best Buy.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $360 (reduced from $450)

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle: $350

Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that lets you explore the Metaverse and get inside your favorite games. This was a super popular holiday gift last year and is sure to be at the top of plenty of Christmas lists this year as well. This bundle comes with the Meta Quest 2 headset and a Resident Evil 4 game download.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, $350 (reduced from $400)

Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera: $1,800 (reduced from $2,200)

Best Buy

The Sony Alpha a7 III is a great premium option for current or aspiring photographers or content creators. It is a full-frame camera. Many photographers prefer full-frame cameras because they offer more flexibility in terms of the depth of the shot, and they can capture sharper images and video. For video, the Sony Alpha a7 III records in 4K for the highest quality video.

Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera, $1,800 (reduced from $2,200)

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones: $100



Amazon

These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $100 (regularly $200)

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $100

JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise canceling to tune out the world, as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings, even when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $100 (regularly $150)

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,500

LG via Best Buy

This TV's 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts the picture and sound automatically.

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,100)

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop: $1,313



Lenovo via Best Buy

This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model is $500 off. This device features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance and has a 16GB system memory.

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1, $1,313 (regularly $1,750)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,397

ProForm via Best Buy

Save over $300 and kickstart your 2022 resolutions when you buy this treadmill. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart-rate-monitoring technology, and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,397 (regularly $1,700)

Reload $100 on an Amazon gift card, get a $12 Amazon credit

Amazon

Amazon gift cards make great stocking stuffers. Amazon is offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time. Find out if you're eligible below.

Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit

AirPods Pro 2: $200



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Get the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Theragun Pro: $399

Amazon

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $399 (reduced from $599)

Theragun Elite: $298

Therabody

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $298 (regularly $399)

JBL Tune 130NC true wireless earbuds: $50

Amazon

These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged. The earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna bought these during Amazon Prime Day 2022. "I think that these earbuds do an excellent job with both the active noise canceling and ambient noise cancelling features. They connect really easily and offer a long battery life, plus the sound quality is about the same as AirPods."

These JBL earbuds are on sale at Amazon for half off. They're a great AirPod alternative if you want all of the features of the AirPod Pros at a price far lower than the least expensive Apple AirPods.

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle: $234

Amazon

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.

The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $234 (reduced from $320)

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (32 GB), $259 (reduced from $350)

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $30

Amazon

Save $15 right now on Amazon on this pack of 44 Crest Whitestrips teeth-whitening strips -- that's 22 treatments in total. Crest promises its strips will get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, they're billed as being safe on enamel. Rated 4.6 stars at Amazon.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 (reduced from $45)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $69



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $69 (regularly $100)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful, three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $399



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $399 (reduced from $599)

You can also get the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum bundled with the Braava Jet M6 for $648.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO plus Braava Jet M6, $648 (reduced from $900)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," a customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $28



Amazon

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).

Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

"Very cool and speaker sound is superb," wrote an Amazon customer. "The speaker sound is tremendous!"

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $28 (regularly $50)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack): $30

Blink Home Security via Amazon

Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras. They're on sale at Amazon for less than half price when you buy a bundle of two. (You'll get an even better price per camera if you buy three.)

The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($85) via voice command.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)

Blink Outdoor home security camera: $70



Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $70 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $150 (reduced from $250)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $180

Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45 percent off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $180 (reduced from $330)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $890



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera, for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $890 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,084 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $952



Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $952 (reduced from $1,100)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,720



Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,720 (regularly $2,297)

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $799



Amazon

This is one of the best deals you're going to be able to find on a MacBook. Right now on Amazon, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $800. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model -- however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.

13" MacBook Air (2020), $799 (reduced from $999)

Apple iPad Air 5: $460

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $460 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Pro (2022): $729

Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $729 (regularly $799)

50" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $948

Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech-savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL model with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

55" TCL QLED Roku 5-Series with 4K resolution, $948 (reduced from $1,500)

Baggallini Soho backpack: $91



Amazon

This Baggallini backpack makes a great gift for a busy student or working professional that wants a stylish way to take their laptop and supplies on the go. It also features a luggage handle to easily attache to rolling suitcases, making it a great gift for travel enthusiasts as well.

Baggallini Soho backpack, $91 (reduced from $118)

Hisense U6 Series 4K fire TV: $340



Amazon

This TV offers great picture quality at an affordable price. It includes Dolby Vision HDR and quantum dot Wide color gamut technology for accurate color and clear picture quality. Amazon Fire TV is built-in to the Hisense fire TV, so you can easily access all of your favorite programs from Paramount+, Hulu and more.

Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV, $340 (reduced from $530)

Instant Pot dual pod plus: $200

Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $200 (regularly $230)

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield: $350



KitchenAid via Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control.

The kitchen device comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip attachments. If "aqua sky" isn't your color, this stand mixer is available in a wide variety of shades.

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $350 (regularly $460)

Vitamix 5200 blender: $413

Amazon

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $413 (reduced from $550)

The Peloton Bike: $1,245



Peloton

Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton Bike, $1,245 (regularly $1,445)

Furbo dog camera: $210

Amazon

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out the Furbo dog camera.

This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.

The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.

Furbo dog camera, $210

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $720

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $30

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)

L'or barista system coffee and espresso maker: $139



Amazon

This espresso machine and coffee maker combo is a great gift for the coffee lovers in your life -- and you can get it for $50 off right now on Amazon. The barista system offers an at-home French café experience with 6 different brewing sizes.

L'or barista system coffee and espresso maker, $139 after coupon (reduced from $189)

Cricut Easypress 2: $99

Amazon

If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift for the DIY-enthusiast in your life, check out this deal on the Cricut EasyPress 2.

This heat-press machine (available in two sizes, 9 by 9 inches and 12 by 10 inches) eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. In short, it makes applying a decal on a T-shirt a breeze.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (9" x 9"), $99 (reduced from $189)

The larger model is ideal for bigger projects like sweatshirts.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (12" x 10"), $142 (reduced from $239)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $520

Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D-recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station. Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $520 (reduced from $800)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: $260

Amazon

A robot vacuum is an excellent holiday gift for the busy friends and family members in your life -- and a robot vacuum that can also mop makes an even better gift. Right now, you can get the Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop for 33% off on Amazon.

It's an especially great gift for households with pets. This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $260 after coupon (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for $20 more.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $280 after coupon (reduced from $450)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $197

Google via Amazon

Like other smart thermostats, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an energy saver. When you're out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. And like its competitors, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be controlled remotely via an app.

Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even unlike some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't just process the numbers you feed it every day; it uses them to please you. If you allow it, the thermostat will, say, warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m. because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.

The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95 percent of home heating and air-conditioning systems.

You can get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat on sale at Amazon for $195, a sizable markdown from list price. The thermostat is available in a variety of colors, including brass and stainless steel.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $197 (reduced from $249)

Waterpik water flosser for kids: $45



Waterpik Store via Amazon

Save 25 percent on Amazon right now on this colorful Waterpik device designed for children.

The water flosser includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their flossers). The water flosser features three pressure settings.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $45 (reduced from $60)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed

Amazon

This U-Shaped bed provides 270-degree ergonomic cushioning to support your dog's head and neck. This orthopedic memory foam dog bed is up to 33 percent off right now. It comes in four stylish colors and three sizes. Pricing varies by size.

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (medium), $54 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (large), $63 after coupon (reduced from $70)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (extra-large), $90 after coupon (reduced from $100)

There is also a holiday bundle available with a large bed and a selection of holiday-themed dog toys.

Lesure large dog holiday set, $93 (reduced from $113)

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch: $50



Little Tikes via Amazon

Features of this touchscreen-operated wearable include a camera, pedometer, calculator, games -- and more then 100 "facial" expressions from its titular robot character. The smartwatch can be connected and used as a remote control for (sold-separately) accessories, such as the Tobi 2 Director's Camera ($50).

It's recommended for ages 6 to 10.

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch, $50 (reduced from $68)

Finishing Touch Flawless silicon face scrubber and cleanser: $11

Amazon

This 4.4-star face cleansing system features a silicon head and dual massade mode designed to to stimulate circulation, bring blood flow to the surface of the skin, and help promote collagen production. The cleansing brush offers four modes; gentle, pulsating, massage and deep cleanse. It's also on sale for 72 percent off right now on Amazon.

Finishing Touch Flawless silicon face scrubber and cleanser, $11 (reduced from $40)

Apple TV 4K: $100

Need a new way to stream your favorite holiday movies this year? If you're reading this on an iPhone, iPad or MacBook right now, you might want to consider taking advantage of this deal on Apple's 4K streaming box.

The Apple TV 4K is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the next NFL game or new movie you want to watch with a group of pals. After you're done watching, you can also take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming.

Apple TV 4K, $100 (reduced from $179)

