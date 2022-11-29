Amazon Toys We Love List: The best Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Amazon's top toys of the holiday season

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's 2022 Toys We Love List includes more than 100 toy gift ideas for the holiday season. Amazon believes these popular toys will be hot sellers this year.

Keep reading to shop our picks for the best gifts on Amazon's holiday toy list. Many of these toys are still on sale today for Cyber Monday. Plus, we've found a bunch of toy gift ideas for under $50.

Top products in this article:

See all the top toys at Amazon: 2022 Toys We Love List

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $44 (reduced from $55)

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

"In 2022, we're seeing enthusiasm for fresh toys and games from small business brands, as well as learning toys that allow kids to learn with games or arts and crafts projects," Amazon's director of toys and games Anne Carrihill said in a statement. "Additionally, action characters from Marvel, Pokémon and Star Wars are as popular as ever, for both kids and collectors."

You can check out the full Amazon 2022 Toys We Love List by clicking the button below. Many of the toys on the list are available exclusively through Amazon.

Or let us do the digging for you ahead with some of the most eye-catching finds on Amazon's list. Find popular toys from Little Live Pets, Squishmallows, Lego and more beloved kids' brands.

(Looking for even more Hanukkah and Christmas gift ideas for kids? Check out Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List.)

Amazon's Toys We Love

Check out our top picks from Amazon's 2022 Toys We Love list.

Many of these toys are on sale for Cyber Monday.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot



Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set. It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $44 (reduced from $55)

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game

The Exploding Kittens card game plays a bit like Russian roulette. Each player draws from a deck of cards, one by one. There are enough "exploding kitten" cards in the mix to end everyone but the winner's game. But there are far more safe cards in the deck -- cards that can be played at the right time to avoid cat-aided doom.

Up to 10 people can play at once. Amazon reviewers rate the game 4.7 stars.

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game, $17 (reduced from $30)

Squishmallows Platypus

Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

Squishmallows Mystery Box

Looking for a more random Squishmallows experience at an incredible price? Pick up the Squishmallows Mystery Box on Amazon. It includes three, nine-inch Squishmallows, all randomly selected.

Squishmallows Mystery Box (3 toys), $23

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

This Amazon-exclusive, Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $14 (reduced from $30)

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box

This 17-inch tall "Bluey" playhouse offers hours of fun. Just press the octopus to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases. It includes figures of Bingo, Bluey, Chattermax and Nana. There's even a moving dance floor where kids can recreate the opening dance scene of the show. Rated 4.5 stars.

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box, $62 (reduced from $100)

Lego Ideas Tree House

This incredibly detailed, 4.8-star-rated Lego tree house features three cabins, a tree with interchangeable summer and fall leaves and play-inspiring features including a crane, swing and a treasure chest. The 3,036-piece Lego set isn't for amateurs, though -- it's designed for ages 16 and up.

Lego Ideas Tree House, $175 (reduced from $249)

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $11

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy

This baby and toddler learning toy bounces and plays music. It teaches the alphabet, colors, counting to 10 and opposites. It also plays more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, complete with multi-color lights. Toddlers can press the mic button to record and playback sounds with fun remix effects too.

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy, $31 (reduced from $45)

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset

This toy ice cream truck has a Play-Doh soft serve machine, a scooping station, a sprinkle maker and tools and molds. Ring up customers at the register and play ice cream truck jingles. This playset comes with 12 Play-Doh colors.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset, $75 (reduced from $95)

LeapFrog Magic Adventures microscope

This LeapFrog microscope is a fun way to get children excited about science. The microscope features up to 200x magnification. Kids can create their own samples to view or look at the provided images and slides. The kit comes with eight double-sided smart slides that show educational videos and images on the microscope's 2.4-inch viewing screen.

LeapFrog Magic Adventures microscope, $72 (reduced from $90)

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Surprise! This 4.6-star-rated Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $65

The Walmart Top Toys List 2022

Walmart came out with a top toy list this year too. You can see the full Walmart Top Toys List here. Or, read on and check out some of the toy highlights ahead.

Lego Disney 'Encanto' the Madrigal house building kit

Build the Madrigal house from "Encanto" with 587 Lego pieces. It's a three-level house that comes with a sticker sheet for decorating. It comes with two mini-doll figures and one micro-doll figure (of Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio), as well as capybara and butterfly figures.

Lego Disney "Encanto" the Madrigal house building kit, $40 (reduced from $50)

Nintendo Switch gaming console

If you're looking for a video game gift this year, according to Walmart, the Nintendo Switch is it. This portable console has a back library of hundreds of top-rated games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But that's not all: Plenty of new must-play games are coming to the Switch just this month, including the long awaited Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Nintendo Switch console, $299

Want an upgraded Nintendo Switch experience? The Nintendo Switch OLED edition features a larger, brighter and more vivid screen.

Nintendo Switch OLED model, $349

If you want more Nintendo Switch game ideas, check out our Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The bestselling Nintendo Switch games this Christmas and Hanukkah.

Magical Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball with 8" plush

Use the correct wand movements on the Magical Misting Crystal Ball and a fortune-telling Magical Mixies plush toy will appear. The toy features colorful lights and real mist (refill packets are available) during spell casting. For ages 5 and up.

Magical Mixies Magicalo Misting Crystal Ball with 8" plush, $64 (reduced from $76)

FurReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony toy

This sweet FurReal pony has more than 80 sounds and reactions. She blink and moves her ears, head and neck, responding when you feed her and pet her.

FurReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony toy, $59 (reduced from $84)

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster

This battery powered Nerf toy can launch ten darts in a row when in motorized blaster mode, or six darts at once with air pressurized pump action. The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz comes with a blaster, a clip, 22 darts, four AA batteries and instructions.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster, $31 (reduced from $42)

Barbie Dreamcamper

The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.

Barbie Dreamcamper, $64 (reduced from $100)

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle

Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark. This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $298 (regularly $389)

Huffy Disney 'Frozen' bike with doll carrier sleigh

Your little "Frozen" fan will squeal with joy over this Disney bike with a doll carrier sleigh by Huffy. This 12-inch bike has training wheels and its frame has graphics of Elsa. It features sparkling streamers and ice tread tires.

Huffy Disney "Frozen" bike with doll carrier sleigh (12 in.), $78 (reduced from $94)

You can also get a 12-inch Marvel Spider-Man bike by Huffy for the same price.

Huffy Marvel Spider-Man bike (12 in.), $78 (reduced from $94)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has scenes from all nine Star Wars films. Control hundreds of characters, ships and vehicles and journey through the galaxy in this game. It's rated 4.7 stars at Walmart.com.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5, $32 (reduced from $60)

L.O.L. Surprise fashion show mega runway playset with 80 surprises

Kids won't get bored with this L.O.L. Surprise playset that offers 80 surprises, including 12 exclusive dolls with accessories to make over 1,500 mix-and-match looks. The included runway has four different play areas.

You'll find the best price on this top-rated toy at Amazon, not Walmart.

L.O.L. Surprise fashion show mega runway playset with 80 surprises, $80 (reduced from $129)

