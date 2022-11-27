This is your last chance to save up to $500 on a Saatva mattress, plus shop Cyber Monday mattress and bedding deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You're running out of time to save up to $500 on a Saatva mattress. The CBS Essentials staff-loved mattress brand has reached the final hours of its Black Friday sale. Almost all mattress styles are on sale at the retailer's site through tonight.

Can't seem to hit "add to cart" fast enough? Don't worry. We've also found a whole bunch of Cyber Monday mattress and bedding deals that you can shop today and tomorrow. Keep reading to shop Saatva on sale now and discover Cyber Monday mattress and bedding deals ahead.

Save up to $500 on a Saatva mattress

Most Saatva mattresses are on sale for a few more hours.

If you're going to buy one, you should try the CBS Essentials staff-loved Saatva Classic.

The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

Saatva Classic mattress (twin), $710 (regularly $935)

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,570 (regularly $1,695)

Saatva Classic mattress (king), $1,970 (regularly $2,195)

Not into the Saatva Classic? Why not try the Saatva Solaire. The highly rated mattress is on sale for up to $500 off right now. The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.

Saatva Solaire adjustable California split California king mattress, $4,550 (regularly $5,050)

Shop Cyber Monday mattress and bedding deals

We've found the best Cyber Monday mattress and bedding deals you can shop right now.

Casper Original Hybrid mattress



Casper is having a massive sale. Everything on the Casper site is up to 30% off. The brand's most-loved mattress, the Casper Original Hybrid, is up to $325 off.

This mattress features three support zones to comfortably cradle your upper, middle and lower body. It's made with foam and springs. The foam layer is designed for comfort while the springs add more lift and airflow to the mattress.

Casper Original Hybrid mattress (twin), $971 (regularly $1,295)

Casper Original Hybrid mattress (queen), $1,271 (regularly $1,695)

Casper Original Hybrid mattress (king), $1,571 (regularly $2,095)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress



The Emma Sleep company is offering 50% off all mattresses. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the brand's top-rated Emma CliMax Hybrid.

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling. All mattresses purchased on or before the Nov. 30 will include two free foam pillows.

CBS Essentials readers can get an additional 5% off their entire order with the code EMMAEXTRA5OFF.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (twin), $499 (regularly $999)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $799 (regularly $1,599)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (king), $999 (regularly $1,999)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

Nectar Sleep is offering 33% off everything.

The brand's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is also its best option for hot sleepers. The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (twin), $669 (regularly $999)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $937 (regularly $1,399)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (king), $1,138 (regularly $1,699)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen-size mattress, $370 (regularly $546)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $340 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $510 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $620 (reduced from $1,499)

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress



This foam and pocket-spring queen size mattress is more than $760 off.

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress, $1,139 (reduced from $1,899)

Shop Cyber Monday bedding deals

Complete your new mattress -- and upgrade your bedroom -- with some luxe new bedding, all deeply discounted right now.

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover

When Casper launched their SuperSoft sheets set I wasn't totally sold. How soft could sheets ever actually be? As it turns out, very soft. I am delighted to say these are the most comfortable sheets I have ever had the pleasure of sleeping in. Not only are these sheets soft to the touch, they're warm enough to snuggle in without overheating. These sheets are my new must-have for the colder months.

Casper's SuperSoft sheets are made with 100% brushed cotton. This sheets set comes with one flat and one fitted sheet, two pillowcases and a duvet cover.

Choose from three colors.

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover (queen), $194 (regularly $258)

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore sheet bundle

Brooklinen is offering 20% off site-wide right now.

Our pick from the sale? The brand's essential sheet bundle. The bundle includes 1 core sheet set, 1 duvet cover and 2 extra pillowcases. Customize the size and look of your bundle. Select from a wide variety of colors and patterns.

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore sheet bundle, $184 and up (regularly starting at $307)

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper

Turn an uncomfortable mattress into a dream with this foam mattress topper. The topper features a non-skid bottom. The bed essential is made with cooling material, making this a great choice for sweatier sleepers.

Available for six bed sizes.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper, $150 (regularly $250)

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and has a breathable cotton cover.

Don't forget to pick up a custom pillowcase to go along with it.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $100 (reduced from $120)

