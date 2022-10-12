Furry Friend Finder: Chester
CBS2 and the New York Humane Society are helping four-legged friends find a forever home.
The Humane Society of New York is hoping to help find this dog and her brother their forever homes.
The Humane Society of New York is hoping to find a forever home for this sweet dog.
The ruling will hold until a three-judge panel of the Appeals Court can hear the entire case.
The Connecticut jury found Jones liable for $965 million, with amounts reaching as high as $120 million for a single person.
Former President Donald Trump's deposition is now scheduled for Oct. 19.
Kidde, the company that makes fire safety equipment, commissioned artist Cey Adams to create the mural in Mount Eden.
Starting next week, low-income families can apply for child care vouchers from the city's Administration for Children's Services.
On Wednesday, NYC's health commissioner gave an update on the latest on COVID-19, monkeypox, and polio.
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck during the Wednesday morning commute in Brooklyn.
Con Ed recommends insulating homes, getting a smart thermostat to control energy usage, and using LED lighting.
Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn't due for another six weeks. But her water broke mid-flight.
Randy Cox has been paralyzed from the chest down since getting arrested by New Haven Police in June.
SpaceX had a successful launch Saturday night, and people in the Tri-State Area saw the aftermath.
The free day is in celebration of National Public Lands Day.
Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony.
One person says he got taken for $600 using the digital payment app to buy football tickets from a stranger.
The water pressure hasn't returned to normal, and people in the area are being asked to continue conserving water.
People walking down Van Houten Street on Monday shook their head at yet another crime scene - the third deadly shooting on the street this year.
Some Lindenhurst residents say they now have to show receipts of work done from up to 10 years ago.
Police say 31-year-old Lindsay Castelli shipped fake goods all over the country from Linny's Boutique in Smithtown.
There's a debate over who should pay to restore the Stepping Stones Lighthouse. It was supposed to be a public-private partnership, but public funding has lagged.
Kutz was killed in a hotel shooting Oct. 2 near the Marist College campus, where he was attending family weekend.
The congressman and Republican candidate for governor says police do not believe he or his family were targeted.
A Navy investigation into the death of Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen found he died in the line of duty, not as a result of misconduct, just after finishing the infamous "Hell Week."
Since April, more than 19,000 people seeking asylum have come into New York City.
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, said she is no longer a member of the Democratic Party.
Lady Gaga's foundation is a huge driving force behind raising awareness and providing resources to support youth.
School says overturning Roe v. Wade will "result in lower graduation rates and derail employment trajectories."
With so many vaccines on the table these days, when and which should your family be getting? We find out.
The city is also expanding eligibility for who will be able to get the monkeypox vaccine.
The show will play its final Broadway performance Jan. 15.
Tom Cruise's next mission is looking all the more possible — a studio executive says he's going to be "taking the world to space" in his upcoming film.
Viral video from a New Jersey comedy club shows someone in the audience hurling a full beer can at standup comic Ariel Elias.
Dave Carlin talked with Tharp, and went behind the scenes to a rehearsal room where the dancer-athletes train for a long-awaited return.
The pair from the sci-fi comedy, which debuted 37 years ago, were seen embracing each other with a hug at the start of a panel.
Along with him on that journey was award-winning photographer Lori Grinker, who now has a new book out.
Ace right-hander pitched into the 7th and Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo went deep in Tuesday's 4-1 victory.
Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots in the 3-1 victory on Tuesday.
With ace Gerrit Cole on the mound, the Bombers are set to play first postseason game in the Bronx in 1,089 days.
A new analysis found each upcoming home game is expected to generate $21 million.
"Me and my sisters, we learned it from our parents, and my parents learned it from her parents," owner Savita Chugh told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"There's fewer and fewer hobby stores left, and I'm one of the rare ones," owner Marvin Cochran told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"Everything in here just tells a story," owner Michael Graham told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"For me, the Wonder Wheel is the most romantic ride in the world," DJ Vourderis told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"There's nothing like a very busy lunchtime. It's like a symphony orchestra," co-owner Michael Brummer told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
Cosplayers flooded the Jacob Javits Center in October 2022 for New York Comic Con.
PaleyWKND offers interactive exhibits from popular TV shows, film, gaming and sports.
Families of loved ones who passed away in the task were joined by dignitaries as they marked 21 years since the terror attacks that changed New York and the world forever.
All eyes were on Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open in Flushing, Queens.
Beloved singer, songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at 73.
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.
The mural is sounding the alarm for fire safety nine months after a high-rise fire killed 17 people in the Bronx.
Starting next week, low-income families can apply for child care vouchers from ACS.
The search continues for the gunman who shot a Brooklyn school worker in the head. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, security is now tight around the school.
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck during the Wednesday morning commute in Brooklyn.