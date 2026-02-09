NJ Transit rail services resume after lines suspended due to wire issues

Riders on NJ Transit should expect delays after wire issues suspended two lines in and out of Penn Station on Monday.

Rail services have since resumed, but officials are warning that there may be residual delays.

The incident started when a piece of debris from overhead wire infrastructure struck the windshield of the train at North Elizabeth Station, officials said. The train, which was already delayed due to earlier Amtrak wire issues, lost power and became disabled.

An engineer was hurt during the incident and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. None of the riders was hurt, according to a statement.

NJ Transit lines being affected

The rail service was suspended on the Northeast Corridor Line between Penn Station in New York and Trenton.

Service was also suspended on the North Jersey Coast Line between Penn Station in New York and Woodbridge, according to the NJ Transit website.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses, private carriers and PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York.

Earlier, officials were saying service was subject to 60-minute delays due to a disabled train near Newark. A diesel rescue engine pulled up near Newark Liberty Airport Station to try to salvage the morning commute, but it was a little too late for some riders.

Headaches for commuters

"I was originally traveling to school in Montclair, but now I'm just trying to get home," said Nathan Carthena, who had already been on the train for four hours.

Rider Lisa Edmonds said she was supposed to be going from Newark Penn Station to Trenton, but the train kept getting delayed. When she finally boarded, the train only traveled as far as Newark Airport.

"They made an announcement that the train lost power, and the train ahead of it. The wire broke," she said.