How long does Prime Day last? Here's when the deals will disappear

Amazon

Time flies when you're having fun shopping for deals! One half of Prime Day is over, and now here we are in Day Two. We've found plenty of great deals for the second day of Prime Day, including slashed prices on Apple tech, robot vacuums, bestselling TVs and more.

You may be wondering when exactly Prime Day ends. The answer actually depends on your time zone. Read on below to find out how much time you have left to shop Amazon Prime Day 2024, the best deals to buy before Prime Day ends and how long you have to wait until the next Prime Day rolls around.

How long does Prime Day last?

Amazon Prime Day lasts through today. If you're looking for the exact times, know that the sale started at 12 a.m. Pacific time July 16 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

What time does Prime Day end today?

Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

When is Amazon's next Prime Day?

We don't know just yet. Prime Day usually happens once a year, around the middle of July. However, last year Amazon surprised us with a second Prime Day sale on October 10 and 11. If Amazon does decide to do a second Prime Day sale this year, we believe it could happen around the same time – mid-October.

Deals to shop before Prime Day ends

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: Save 40%



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It brews up to 12 ounces of coffee in just minutes.

This 4.5-star-rated Amazon bestseller is available in six colors.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit: Save 46%

Amazon

Head over to Amazon ahead of Prime Day and grab this cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo for just $130. That's a savings of 46% off the bundle's usual price of $239.

In addition to these two, top-rated and versatile tools, you get two rechargeable battery packs, a battery charger and a durable yellow and black Dewalt carry bag. The cordless drill features a two-speed transmission (0 to 450 RPM and 0 to 1,500 RPM). Both tools utilize an ergonomic handle and a compact design, so they'll fit into tight areas.

Both tools also have LED lighting built in, so you get better visibility in your work area with minimal shadows.

This versatile and durable Dewalt combo kit is rated 4.7 stars by Amazon reviewers -- based on more than 50,000 reviews.

Samsonite Stryde 2 hardside expandable luggage, 2-piece set: Save 54%

Amazon



This Samsonite Stryde luggage duo offers superior stability and easy toting, thanks to its RightHeight pull system that allows for multiple 1-inch adjustments for the perfect comfort grip.

Each piece features a 100% polycarbonate shell with geometric sculpting and ample storage with a hanging garment side, tri-fold suiter and flat-pack side with zippered lining and built-in pockets.

Note that this is an exclusive deal for Amazon Prime members.

Samsonite Freeform hardside expandable checked luggage: Save 36%

Amazon

The Samsonite Freeform, a large and durable polycarbonate piece of luggage, also wins over Amazon reviewers.

Extra roomy with multiple pockets, the hardshell check-in makes organizing a breeze.

The luggage, available in multiple sizes and colors, features four multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed, TSA-approved combination lock.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: Save 44%

Amazon

Add the new Echo Spot to your smart home ecosystem and bring Alexa to your nightstand. Customize this smart gadget with your favorite clock face, colors, alarm sounds and more. It has a smart display that shows the time, weather, song titles and other information at a glance, so you have everything you need right in front of you in the morning.

A smart speaker at heart, it's loud and effective as an alarm clock, but you can use it to enjoy music and podcasts with crisp clarity and surprisingly loud volume. Control it with touch or via Alexa, which can also be set up to follow routines that wake you up with music and soft light in a more gentle way than traditional alarms.

You can use the Echo Spot as a smart home hub by way of Alexa as well, with voice controls that mean you don't have to stumble out of bed in the morning to find a switch or touch a panel somewhere else to turn on the lights or get your day going.

Right now, you can save $35 on the Echo Spot, making it just $45 for Prime Day. Grab yours quickly before it goes up to $80 once more.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): Save 50%

Amazon

When it comes to easy-to-operate smart speakers, it doesn't get much simpler than this. Plug it in, connect it with your Wi-Fi and then the Alexa digital assistant will be on hand to answer your questions, stream music or help you control your Alexa-compatible gear using voice commands.

And since the Echo Dot links with the Amazon shopping service, it knows what you've ordered in the past. So, with a voice command like, "Hey Alexa, re-order paper towels," it will look up your past order for paper towels and duplicate it.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime Music, Audible, Apple Music or Spotify, you can command the Echo Dot to play whatever you want, whenever you want to hear it.

For higher-quality music and audio playback, you'll want the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker instead. Right now, it's on sale for 50% off, which brings the price down to $25. Both the Echo Dot and Amazon Echo come in your choice of several colors.

Amazon Echo Show 5: Save 44%

Amazon

Looking for a large and in charge display you can place in your living room or kitchen? This is one of Amazon's newest products and an updated version of the current Echo Show 5. It comes with an updated speaker system and mic array for clearer sound quality and added bass.

You get a large, 5.5-inch screen with a 2-megapixel camera that's great for video calling as well as the choice of black, blue, or white. All three are currently discounted, so you can choose the one that works the best in your home.

Right now, the Echo Show 5 is just $50, which is $40 off its normal price.

Amazon Echo Pop: Save 55%

Amazon

The Echo Pop is a fun-sized addition to Amazon's Echo speaker family, and it packs a serious punch. It may look like someone took a regular Echo and sliced it right down the middle, but don't let its size fool you - it's loaded with plenty of features.

The Echo Pop is your go-to companion for all things music, smart home control, and more. It can play your favorite songs, adjust your smart lights or run the Alexa skills you need most.

This speaker comes in a bunch of fun colors like lavender, teal, white and charcoal. It's a cute little speaker that's definitely worth less than $20, as it's $22 off its normal price of $40.

Amazon Fire 40" TV 2-Series: Save 32%

Amazon

Amazon has created its own lineup of affordable Fire TVs. These all support Amazon's Alexa digital assistant via the TV's included voice remote.

This 2023 model Amazon Fire 40-inch 2-Series TV is great for smaller viewing spaces, especially if you're shopping for a budget-friendly smart TV that supports all of the video streaming services you already subscribe to, including Amazon Prime Video. The TV supports HDR10 and HLG, along with Dolby Digital audio.

When watching your favorite shows, you'll benefit from the TV's 60Hz refresh rate. It's not 120Hz, but its more than adequate for most programming. The TV also has two HDMI 1.4, one HDMI Arc, one USB 2.0 and one ethernet port built into the back of the unit.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Save 42%

Amazon

If you have an older TV that's does not contain smart technology, or your existing smart TV doesn't use Amazon's FireTV OS (and you want it to), simply plug this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max into the HDMI port of your TV. Presto -- you now have a smart TV.

This includes support for the FireTV OS and access to Alexa via the remote control.

In addition to giving you quick access to all of the video streaming services you subscribe to, when you're not actually watching TV, the Amazon Fire TV Stick can display a selection of famous artworks as its screensaver.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: Save 29%



Amazon

If you think you know everything this box can do, you may be wrong.

It can serve as a smart speaker in your home and give you ongoing access to the Alexa digital assistant. The speaker itself plays on-demand streaming audio (including music) from a handful of streaming services.

And when you also plug the TV Cube into your TV via its HDMI port, you get access to the same features and functions as an Amazon Fire TV streaming stick to your TV. So you get instant access to the FireTV OS on your TV, plus access to Alexa.

Now priced at just $100 (which is 29% off its usual price), the TV Cube is an easy way to bring Alexa digital assistant TV functionality into your home through a smart speaker and your TV -- all with just one gadget.

Amazon Fire TV soundbar: Save 25%

Amazon

Let's face it: A lot of TVs look great, but when it comes to sound? Meh.

One very affordable way to improve this is to connect an Amazon Fire TV. Sure, it works with Amazon Fire TVs, but you can plug it into virtually any TV to enhance its sound quality.

For $90, you should keep your expectations in check. You're not going to bathe in robust surround sound with rich bass via a single, low-cost soundbar. But this soundbar does generate decently powered two-channel stereo audio with support for DTS:X and Dolby Audio. This is a 24-inch long soundbar that comes with a voice-activated remote control (so yes, it supports Alexa).

The soundbar gets plugged into a power outlet and the HDMI port of your TV (using the supplied cables). Within the soundbar, you'll benefit from two, 20-watt speakers. This gives it the power to full an average-size room with stereo sound.

Lodge 10.25-inch cast iron skillet: Save 42%

Lodge

This Lodge cast iron skillet is part of the brand's classic series, so this pan is as traditional as it gets when it comes to cast iron. The pan comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, which saves you time from having to season it on your own prior to cooking (though you will have to regularly season the pan as you use it over time). It's compatible on multiple cooking surfaces, including in the oven, on the stovetop (including induction stovetops), a grill, and, of course, over a campfire.

The brand says that with this cast iron skillet you can grill, braise, sear, sauté, bake, broil and fry foods. That's why you can make so many different dishes with a cast iron skillet, ranging from cornbread to steak. The latter is easily the most popular dish to cook in a cast iron though, as the cast iron's noted heat retention allows for a great, crusty sear that is hard for other pan materials to mimic. Plus, the skillet can handle oven temps as high as 500 degrees.

This cast iron skillet boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers are largely pleased with their purchase, with one reviewer calling this Lodge classic series skillet "a beast," adding "..it's a Lodge, as always, great quality and value." Another reviewer said that it's "the best pan on the market. I have had mine for over 12 years and as long as you oil it and take care of it, it will last for decades."

Vtopmart airtight food storage containers, set of 24: Save 44%

Amazon

This comprehensive food storage container set will tame even the messiest of pantries. It includes 24 containers with lids for a discounted price of $29, which breaks down to about $1.21 per container.

The set comes with 12 tall containers (six that are 2.5 quarts and six that are 1.8 quarts), six medium containers (1.5 quarts) and six small containers (0.7 quarts). We love that these come with decorative, chalk labels, which will make organizing your pantry that much easier.

In addition to the downright stylish labels, we also like these food storage containers' airtight seal, which is achieved thanks to the silicone gasket on the lids. This tight closure will help keep your food fresh and protect it from pantry bugs (this is especially crucial for flour).

The containers are made of dishwasher-safe, BPA-free plastic, and are stackable and conveniently see-through, making it easy to find ingredients and snacks as well as discern how much of them you have left. Keep in mind these are only for dry foods.

Labigo electric spin scrubber: Save 46%

Amazon

The Labigo electric spin scrubber cleans the surfaces of your home more easily and efficiently. The spin scrubber comes with four brush heads, including one small and large flat brush, a dome brush and a corner brush, the latter of which is great for scrubbing around your baseboards as well as your toilet's base.

What also helps with getting into hard-to-reach places is the scrubber's adjustable base, which can be extended up to 3.5 feet, and a scrub head that can be rotated. These will give you the ability to scrub high and low in your home, from the bottom of the tub to the crown molding that lines your ceilings. The scrubber can last up to an hour and a half on a single charge.

The Labigo electric spin scrubber has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I can't begin to explain how happy I am with this item; I have a bad back and threw it out twice, cleaning the hall bathtub. I am 56 and no longer going to even attempt it again...then I saw this on a cleaning video on TikTok; game changer! I wet the tub, I sprayed foaming cleanser and I let the machine do its' thing. This is a magical clean after one use and trust me, it looked nothing like this before."

Apple Watch Series 9: Save 30%



Amazon

The current model Apple Watch Series 9 is the most popular smartwatch in the world. It's designed to work in conjunction with an Apple iPhone, but if you invest in the GPS-plus-cellular version of the watch, it can work autonomously, too. This means that even without your phone nearby, you can use the watch for calls, texts, music streaming and even talking to Siri.

Apple Watch is designed to do it all -- help you communicate, stream music, stay up-to-date on the news, serve as a fitness tracker and health monitoring device, help you stay productive, call for help in an emergency, play games, display your favorite photos and so much more.

Ahead of Prime Day 2024, Amazon is offering generous discounts on various configurations of the Apple Watch 9, including the 41mm, GPS only version that comes with an Apple Sport Band that's been discounted by $100, so you'll pay just $299 for it.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): Save 47%



Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Shark AI Ultra voice control robot vacuum: Save 51%

Amazon

This powerful robot vacuum is an expert at lifting dirt from a variety of floor types, from carpets to hard floors. Thanks to its self-cleaning brush roll, it can power through hair, debris, pet hair, and other nastiness with the greatest of ease.

It cleans in a grid pattern that takes multiple passes over the dirtier parts of your home so you get a deep clean. It can map your home using 360-degree LiDAR vision as well, so it knows where it should be headed and avoids obstacles all on its own.

Plus, when it's full, this vacuum empties itself back at its base, where it can hold up to 60 days of detritus. Its bagless base means no pricey add-ons, either. All you have to do is empty the reservoir when it's full.

Set a cleaning schedule, tell your vacuum to clean on command, or adjust settings with the robot's voice control options. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for quick setup, so it's good to go when you're ready to issue commands.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Save 39%



Amazon

Looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't compromise on quality? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a compelling choice. It offers a great balance of features and value, and it's on sale for an attractive price right now.

It features a vibrant 10.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. With an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, you can use it for long periods without worrying about constantly recharging.

It works with the Google Play Store, so you can use any app your heart desires (if it's available there) and comes with the included Samsung S Pen stylus that lets you take notes, sketch or navigate the device instead of using your fingertips.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: Save 59%

Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 53% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $57.

Kyy 15" portable monitor: Save 48%

Amazon

This is a great little display that delivers stunning visuals. It has an advanced IPS screen with a 178-degree wide viewing angle and HDR as well as surprisingly bright colors. Its eye-care features including blue light reduction and flicker-free technology, are a great addition to its list of perks too.

Its ultra-slim profile, measuring just 0.3 inches and weighing a mere 1.7 pounds, makes it great for taking along with you to work on the go, but it also makes a good addition to your home setup as well, especially if you want a permanent second screen for your laptop.

The monitor comes with a scratch-proof smart cover made of PU leather, which not only protects the display but also doubles as a stand with two grooves for adjustable viewing angles. It can be used in both landscape and portrait modes, and its built-in speakers, and user-friendly menu control wheel sweeten the deal. For just under $70, this is a full-featured monitor you'll love to use.

Innoview 15" portable monitor: Save 42%

Amazon

This 15.6-inch IPS display offers crisp HD, a 178-degree viewing angle, and HDR for great-looking color and clarity. With low blue light eye care and multiple viewing modes, it's easy on the eyes and adaptable to your needs.

You've got plenty of options to connect with this display, too. It has USB-C and HDMI cables to make sure it offers compatibility with a wide range of laptops, PCs, Macs, tablets, smartphones and consoles. Plus, it has built-in dual stereo speakers to make anything you need to watch sound great.

Weighing just 1.6 pounds and equipped with an ultra-slim IPS panel and adjustable leather stand case, this is an excellent monitor for under $100. But this deal is going quickly, so if you want to secure one for yourself, you're going to want to go ahead and grab it now.

Kefeya 14.2" laptop screen extender: Save 45%

Amazon

This laptop screen extender is the perfect sidekick for anyone on the go. It's super flexible, rotating up to 180 degrees and folding up nice and compact, so it fits easily in your computer bag. Plus, it comes with a carrying case for extra protection.

With four display modes (mirror, extend, presentation, and portrait) this Kefeya triple monitor is a multitasking powerhouse. Whether you're working, traveling, taking online classes, gaming or jumping on video calls, having two screens makes everything easier and more efficient.

It serves up a great display experience with full HD and sharp image quality as well. Of course, you can also customize screen settings like brightness, contrast and color temperature to your liking so you can get the best display possible. The best part? The monitor's memory function remembers your preferred settings, so you don't have to adjust them every time. All of this for less than $250, which is a great deal.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: Save 21%

Samsonite

Another polycarbonate option, the Samsonite Omni, offers high quality at a reasonable price. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available in two checked-bag sizes, a smaller 24-inch suitcase and a larger 28-inch version, which may fall into the oversized luggage category. It can also be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select.

Dewalt Max XR brushless cordless router: Save 33%

Amazon

For a limited time, you can get your hands on this powerful and versatile Dewalt Max XR cordless router brushless tool for almost half price. It's regularly $239, but right now, you can get it for just $160 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

You'll love this device because it offers dual LED lights to illuminate your work surface. You also get a handy adjustable ring that allows for quick height adjustments.

It's able to achieve a speed between 16,000 and 25,500 rpms, but when you shut it down, its electric motor and brake system bring the tool to a halt quickly and safely. You can use the speed dial to match the speed of the router to the job at hand.

The required rechargeable battery is sold separately, but if you have Dewalt tools at home, you may already have the required battery on hand. A router edge guide is also sold separately.

Dewalt 20V Max 7-1/4-inch circular saw with brake: Save 29%



Amazon

This battery-powered, cordless Dewalt saw, which measures 11 by 8 by 10 inches, earns 4.7 stars on Amazon based on more than 4,800 reviews from buyers who laud the saw's power and precision cutting.

The brushless motor provides 550 rpm, maintaining speed under load. This circular saw provides 330 crosscuts in 2/x (pine) and the 7 1/4-inch blade provides 2 9/16-inch cutting capacity at 90 degrees.

This easy-to-use Dewalt saw has a bevel capacity of up to 57 degrees for increased versatility.

It's on sale right now at Amazon for $139 (reduced from $249).

Dewalt 20V Max XR compact reciprocating saw: Save 28%



Amazon

This lightweight reciprocating saw (that weighs a mere five pounds) has a keyless, four-position blade clamp for quick and easy blade changes and cutting versatility.

This Dewalt saw features a 1-1/8-inch stroke length and a variable-speed trigger that delivers up to 2,900 SPM. The saw also features an LED light to illuminate dark work areas.

This Dewalt reciprocating saw is currently $157 at Amazon, reduced from $219. It's 4.8-star-rated (based on more than 9,900 reviews)

Black and Decker electric leaf blower: Save 33%



Amazon

Sure, it's summer now, and you're not thinking about leaf blowers. But when the leaves are falling and the pumpkin spice is out and autumn has arrived, name-brand, high-quality leaf blowers aren't going to be $34. So take advantage of this opportunity now and get ready for fall without breaking your budget.

Amazon reviewers say this electric leaf blower is perfect for keeping your porch and garage clean. It's rated 4.6 stars.

DeWalt 20V Max hand vacuum: Save 38%



Amazon

You'll appreciate having this DeWalt 20V Max hand vacuum at your disposal. It provides a quick and easy way to clean up dirt, dust and liquids on carpet and hard surfaces. The vacuum has a 0.5-gallon tank and a washable HEPA filter. It weighs less than 4.5 pounds and uses the same 20V rechargeable battery as more than 300 other DeWalt power tools.

For a limited time, you can purchase this powerful and portable, battery-powered vacuum from Amazon for just $98, which is 38% off its usual $159 price.

In this case, the required battery is not included, but the battery and charger combo are also on sale on Amazon for $97 (that's 46% off).

Black + Decker Mouse detail sander: Save 32%

Amazon

For precise sanding work in tight spaces, this bestselling Black + Decker detail sander is perfect for the job. It offers a 1.2 amp, 16,000 OPM motor, along with a comfortable three-position grip and integrated dust collector that helps to keep the job site tidy.

This sander weighs a mere 2.4 pounds but can generate 1,400-inch pounds of torque, allowing you to access cramped corners and tight spaces with ease. It measures 10.25 x 4.63 x 5.44 inches and comes with an attached electrical cord for power.

Head over to Amazon right now to save 29% off this popular sander. You'll pay just $30 for this tool that's earned a 4.6-star (out of 5) rating on Amazon, based on more than 18,000 reviews.

