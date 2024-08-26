The GlassesUSA Labor Day glasses deal starts today: Save 40% sitewide

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GlassesUSA

For a limited time, save 40% off all eyeglass frames site wide at GlassesUSA during the company's pre-Labor Day sale, which kicked off today. Use promo code LABORDAY for 40% off standard frames or promo code DESIGNER40 for 40% off most designer frames. This includes frames from brands like Versace, Gucci, Coach, Prada, Oakley, Ray-Ban and more.

When in comes to ultra-affordable prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, on any given day you'd be hard-pressed to find better deals and more affordable options than what's offered by GlassesUSA. But, during the company's pre-Labor Day sale, you can save even more. These offers end on September 2, so act fast to see the savings.

In addition to offering an impressive selection of low-cost frames and discounted designer frames paired with single-vision prescription lenses, GlassesUSA is a one-stop destination for all of your custom prescription lens options -- including bi-focals, readers, and progressives. Right now, when you use promo code PROG50 at checkout, you now get 50% off progressives and lens upgrades.

The GlassesUSA pre-Labor Day sale is the perfect time to upgrade prescription eyewear for the whole family. For a fantastic two-pair-for-the-price-of-one offer, use code GOGOFREE at checkout. Of if you order contact lenses and your order is over $120, use code FREE-GLASSES at checkout for a free pair of prescription glasses with single-vision lenses.

Of course, restrictions apply for all of these offers, but there's no better time to save on prescription glasses or sunglasses for men, women, and children during this sale.

Once you select the perfect frames, you can customize your prescription lenses with a variety of options. Choose Transition lenses that darken in the sunlight, or add filters to protect your eyes from blue light and UV rays. You can also opt for polarized lenses, tinted lenses, and lenses with a scratch-resistant coating.

GlassesUSA accepts all popular vision insurance plans, plus HSA/FSA payments. You also get free shipping and returns, plus a 14-day money-back guarantee. If something isn't right, or you don't like how they look, simply return any glasses for a full-refund.

