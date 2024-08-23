Best Labor Day 2024 deals you can shop right now at all retailers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Labor Day weekend is less than two weeks away, and retailers are already starting their Labor Day sales. For those who don't know, Labor Day weekend is one of the biggest sales events of the year. It's a great time to save on home, tech and travel essentials, especially high-priced products such as TVs, appliances, furniture and more.

For those who are itching to start their Labor Day weekend shopping now, we rounded up all the best early Labor Day sales ahead of the holiday. The savings so far are impressive, with shoppers able to save up to 50% on indoor and outdoor furniture, kitchen essentials and premium mattresses. Shop some of our favorite retailers' Labor Day sales and be sure to check back as we update this article with more Labor Day sales as they happen.

When is Labor Day 2024?

This year, Labor Day is on Monday, September 2, 2024.

When do Labor Day sales start?

Many brands have already started their Labor Day sales. It's not uncommon for retailers to start their Labor Day sales ahead of the holiday to generate excitement (and additional sales) from shoppers. Other retailers may not begin their sales until the week before the holiday, or until the holiday weekend.

Where (and on what) can we expect the best Labor Day sales?



The best Labor Day deals can usually be found on high-priced products, such as home appliances, outdoor furniture and mattresses.

Labor Day is also a great time to score major discounts on home decor. That's because retailers' fall and Halloween inventory has already arrived, so stores are marking down prices on tons of products to clear their stores' shelves and warehouses of summer products.

Best Labor Day deals to shop now

Does Amazon have a Labor Day sale?



Yes. Amazon has already put loads of products on sale for Labor Day, including furniture, travel, kitchen, home and tech products. Scroll the brand's deals page to find all of their Labor Day discounts. As Labor Day approaches though, we expect there to be plenty of limited-time and lightning deals, which could last anywhere from a few days (limited-time deals) to a couple of hours (lightning deals). Although Amazon offers great deals during this time, don't expect the same kind of deep discounts you'd see on Black Friday or Prime Day.

Apple iPad (9th generation): $199 (save 40%)

Amazon

Amazon is a great place to score deals on a variety of Apple products. Case in point: You can get a new iPad for $199 at Amazon's early Labor Day sale.

The ninth-generation Apple iPad offers 64 or 256 GB of space (price varies by size) and comes with all of Apple's standard apps and features, including a front and back camera, perfect for pictures and FaceTime. The 10.2-inch Retina display will reveal a brilliant, crystal clear picture that will make watching your favorite TV shows or movies a near-immersive experience.

The Apple iPad (9th generation) has a 4.8-star rating out of more than 66,800 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I bought this for nursing school and it does everything I need it to! So far no issues with it and I've had it for six months."

Another customer said, "This is my second iPad, and it works great. I can't imagine using any other tablet brand, especially for internet browsing, gaming and work. Highly recommended."

Best early Labor Day deals at Walmart

Walmart has a ton of deals available right now across all its major categories. Tap the button below to shop Amazon's current selection of deals, or read on for some of our top Walmart sale picks.

Costway four-piece patio rattan conversation set: Save 45%

Walmart

This is one of our bestselling products on CBS Essentials. Readers truly can't stop buying it and we're sure with this steeper discount, that won't stop. This four-piece patio conversation set is popular for its affordability as well as its weather-resistant materials and modest size. You don't need a big backyard to accommodate this patio furniture. It can seat between four to five people and comes in multiple cushion color options, including red and navy (price varies by color).

The Costway four-piece patio rattan conversation set has a 4.3-star rating on Walmart. One reviewer wrote, "I'm glad we purchased this patio furniture. It's sturdy and holds up well to the weather and the many guests we've entertained this summer. We got many compliments on it. You cannot beat the price."

Another customer wrote, "Looks exactly as pictured. Easy to assemble. Comfortable to just sit outside and relax. Love the color too!"

The best Labor Day deals at Wayfair (so far)



Furniture tends to go on deep discount during Labor Day, and Wayfair is one of our go-to places to shop for furniture online. Take a look at our top Wayfair sale picks this Labor Day.

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse queen black Kawamoto bed: Save 68%

Wayfair

This is one of Wayfair's most impressive markdowns ahead of Labor Day. The Kawamoto bed from Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse is vintage-inspired and designed to be able to blend in well with a variety of decor styles, not just rustic, farmhouse decor. The frame has a weight capacity of 800 pounds and features ample under-bed storage, perfect for storing extra bed linens and other home essentials.

This metal bed has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "The bed is super cute, and matches the decor I was looking for. Easy to assemble and very comfortable."

Another customer said, "Beautiful bed. It fits perfectly in our old farmhouse, but would be just as beautiful in a more modern designed room too."

Best early Labor Day deals at Target

Score deals on home goods and more at Target this Labor Day. Here are some of our top picks to shop there now.

Henckels Modernist 13-piece knife set with block: Save 69%

Target

Every home cook needs a great set of knives. The problem with knife sets though is that a quality one usually costs an arm and a leg. This Henckels knife set is on sale and comparatively, quite affordable, with shoppers able to save a whopping $372 on their purchase.

The set comes with every knife you'll ever need, including 3- and 4-inch paring knives, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch hollow-edge santoku, an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, kitchen shears as well as sharpening steel, which will come in great handy when your knives need a tune-up. What's more, they can be put in the dishwasher.

The Henckels Modernist 13-piece knife set with block has a 4.8-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "Enjoy the balance and fine sharpness of these knives. I have never used a better set of knives. The stainless steel look also matches my kitchen decor perfectly."

