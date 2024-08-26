Best Labor Day tire deals you can shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Many retailers have slashed prices on the most popular brands of tires leading up to Labor Day. So, if you haven't had your tires checked for safety recently, now's the perfect time to do it. You may discover they're ready to be replaced or upgraded ahead of the colder months.

Looking for a deal beyond tires? Good news: Labor Day 2024 is almost here, which means Labor Day sales are live now.

Pro Tip: In addition to tires designed for use during specific seasons, you can also choose tires designed for fuel efficiency, performance, and durability. Select tires based on where you'll be driving and your personal driving habits.

All new tires have an eight to nine millimeter tread depth, but this wears down over time. Once the tread depth drops below 1.6 millimeters across 75% or more of a tire's width and around its circumference, it's no longer safe to use and should be replaced immediately.

Other signs that a tire is no longer safe include sidewall cracks, bubbles on the tires, and uneven wear. Or if you feel a lot of vibration while you're driving, this too could be an indicator of tire problems.

Tire sizes for passenger vehicles begin with the letter "P." Next, the tire's width is displayed, following by a "/" and the tire's aspect ratio. You'll also see codes for the tire's rim diameter, load index, and speed rating, so the entire sequence will look like this: P225/70R16 91S -- with numbers and letters that relate to your vehicle's specific tire measurements.

Pro Tip: Walmart's website allows you to enter your car's year, make, and model to quickly determine it's ideal tire size and specifications.

We recommend entering your vehicle details into the Find Tires That Fit fields on Walmart's website, and then narrowing down your search from there.

On the left side of the browser window, click on the Special Offers option and then add a checkmark to the Rollback and Reduced Price boxes to display the tires that are on sale and that fit your other search criteria.

Enter your vehicle's details on the Walmart to discover the correct tire size. Walmart

Walmart carries passenger vehicle tires from more than a dozen popular brands -- from Goodyear and Michelin, to Douglas and Copper.

From Walmart's website, quickly shop for the best deals by sorting tires based on price, speed, availability, vehicle type, tire width, tire aspect ratio, rim diameter, tire treadwear warranty, tire season, speed rating, or other criteria. You can select any of these search criteria options from the left side of the browser window.

Narrow down your tire search by using the Search fields on the left side of the browser window. Walmart

Right now on the Goodyear website, many of the company's most popular tire models are on sale.

Plus, when you buy any four select Goodyear tires, you get a bonus mail-in rebate up to $200 when you use your Goodyear credit card to pay for the purchase.

Meanwhile, when you purchase any select four Goodyear tires, you also now get $100 off your purchase.

To find the perfect tires, visit the Goodyear website, click on the Find Tires button, and enter your vehicle year, make and model.

The $100 off a set of four tires deal applies to more than 120 of the company's most popular passenger vehicle tires, including the Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady 2 all-season tires with a 60,000 mile warranty ($205 each), along with the all-season EcoReady tires ($275 each), Wrangler DuraTrac tires ($226 each), Assurance ComfortDrive ($162 each) and Assurance MaxLife tires ($141 each).

Amazon sells tires from more than 40 well-known brands. For a limited time, the company has tires from companies like Cooper, Goodyear, Bridgestone, Pirelli and more on sale. This also includes popular all-weather tires from BFGoodrich.

During Amazon's Labor Day sale, you'll also find dozens of popular tires on sale for between $60 and $100 each. For example, one of Amazon's bestsellers -- the Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner tires -- are currently on sale for just $99 each, which is 23% off their usual $129 price. These tires have earned a 4.7-star out of five among Amazon customers.

Also in the sub-$100 price range right, you can get the Crossmax All-Season 235/65R17 tires on sale for just $77 each -- that's 22% off. These are designed to provide ultra-premium performance, safety and high mileage without the premium cost.

Whatever you're shopping for, you'll discover the best Labor Day sales and deals from our continuously updated holiday coverage.