Best back-to-school deals on prescription glasses from GlassesUSA

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GlassesUSA

Just in time for back-to-school, GlassesUSA has some great deals on eyeglass frames and custom prescription lenses. And you may want to act quickly; if want your child to see clearly on their first day of school, you should order your prescription eyewear at least two weeks in advance.

GlassesUSA is one of our favorite budget-friendly places to buy prescription lenses and chic sunglasses, and with good reason. Right now, you can snag at least 40% on designer frames and up to 50% on progressive lenses and lens upgrades. There's even a buy one, get on free offer on prescription eyeglasses. Whether the student you're shopping for has a new eyeglass prescription, or you want to order them an extra pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses to have on hand, now's the perfect time to visit the GlassesUSA website and save some cash.

Best deals on prescription eyeglasses from GlassesUSA

There are all sorts of great back-to-school deals on the GlassesUSA website right now. In some cases, you can mix and match deals to bring down the price of your prescription eyewear even more. Here are some of the best deals we discovered:

Get 40% off frames with basic Rx lenses. Use code SUMMER40 at checkout.

with basic Rx lenses. Use code at checkout. Get 40% off designer frames (excluding Ray-Ban and Oakley). This applies to frames only. Use code DESIGNER40 at checkout.

(excluding Ray-Ban and Oakley). This applies to frames only. Use code at checkout. Save 50% on progressive and bi-focal lenses , as well as blue light, hydrophobic, polarized, mirrored, tinted and Transitions with progressive or bi-focal lenses only. Use code PROG50 at checkout.

, as well as blue light, hydrophobic, polarized, mirrored, tinted and Transitions with progressive or bi-focal lenses only. Use code at checkout. Save 50% off on prescription lenses and lens upgrades. Use code LENSES50 at checkout.

at checkout. Get two pairs of glasses for the price of one. The discount applies to the lower-priced pair and can include one premium frame only. Certain designer frames are excluded. Use code GOGOFREE at checkout.

for the price of one. The discount applies to the lower-priced pair and can include one premium frame only. Certain designer frames are excluded. Use code at checkout. Save 30% off all contact lenses . Use code CONTACTNEW30 at checkout.

. Use code at checkout. Get free glasses with any contact lens order over $120. Use code FREE-GLASSES at checkout.

Pro Tip: GlassesUSA is also selling gift cards at a discount. For a limited time, you can purchase a $100 e-gift card for only $85, a $150 e-gift card for $120, or a $200 gift card for just $150. So, by buying an GlassesUSA gift card before making your purchase, you can save up to an additional $50. Gift cards are delivered almost instantly via email.

Order prescription eyewear from GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA is now offering a complete pair of glasses, with basic frames and basic prescription lenses starting, at low as $19.

GlassesUSA

Once you choose your frames, they can be custom fitted with single vision, near vision (reading), progressive, bi-focal or non-prescription lenses. There's an upgrade fee for progressive and bi-focal lenses, although basic, single vision lenses are included with all of the basic frames offered by GlassesUSA.

A variety of lens upgrades are available, each with its own fee. We're talking Transitions lenses (that darken outdoors and fade back to clear indoors), blue light block, which protect your eyes from screen fatigue; super hydrophobic, which repel water from lenses; custom tints, polarization, which blocks glare; and mirrored.

All eyeglasses ordered from GlassesUSA come with free shipping and returns, a money-back guarantee and a 365 day warranty. For many of the frames available, you can take advantage of a virtual try-on feature to see how they'll look before placing your order.

GlassesUSA accepts most vision insurance, as well as FSA and HSA payments. Additional discounts, up to 55% off of frames, are available to students. Meanwhile, first responders, nurses, teachers, medical providers, military members, hospital workers, senior citizens and government employees are also entitled to an extra discount.

Get deals on prescription sunglasses from GlassesUSA

Any of the eyeglass frames offered by GlassesUSA can be customized with prescription sunglass or Transitions lenses. However, you'll also discover hundreds of specialty sunglass frames for men, women and children that can be fitted with prescription lenses.

Options includes a wide range of sunglass frames that are currently on sale for up to 65% off. For an additional $10 off all sunglass purchases, use code SUNNIES10 at checkout.

Save on contact lenses, too

GlassesUSA

If you or the people you're shopping for prefer wearing contact lenses over eyeglasses, GlassesUSA has you covered with savings up to 30% on your first order of contacts from brands like Acuvue, Dailies, Biofinity, VisaPlus, Ultra, BioTrue, Clariti and more.

For a limited time, if you spend more than $120 on contact lenses, GlassesUSA will throw in a free pair of basic eyeglasses. Of course, some restrictions apply, but use code FREE-GLASSES at checkout.

Whatever you're shopping for, we'll help you find the best ways to save money. Be sure to stay up to date on all of our latest deals coverage.