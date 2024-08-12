The bestselling graphing calculator on Amazon is $50 off today for back to school

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Texas Instruments

It's time for another school year. Did you get everything you needed for you or your kids' back to school lists? If you're still looking for a great graphing calculator for high schoolers and beyond, now's the time to head on over to Amazon. Right now, you can pick up this bestselling graphing calculator for a whopping $50 off. That makes it just $99, which is an excellent price for everything it offers.

The Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculator is a favorite among both students and teachers. There's a reason it's a bestseller. It boasts a backlit color LED display and a rechargeable battery. It even comes in a variety of fun colors instead of your boring, average black or gray. It's also the perfect size for a backpack or messenger bag.

It has a variety of useful applications and functions as well as a complete suite of graphing abilities, making it perfect for everything from calculus to trigonometry and beyond. It's a massive upgrade from the classic TI-84, swagged out with all the modern conveniences you'd expect. Ready to grab yours? Be sure to do so before this deal ends.

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculator

Amazon

