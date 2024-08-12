Head back to school with the best calculators for every type of student

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

The 2025 school year is officially in session. Whether you're a student or you just sent one back to the classroom, it's a good idea to make sure to grab the best calculator for both math and science classes. Though the calculator on your phone can do a lot, it isn't suitable for every single assignment. For those more complicated equations, you or your student will undoubtedly need a graphing calculator. That's why you should add one (and one of several other top-rated calculators) to your back-to-school shopping list.

You might think that getting a calculator is one of the simpler purchases you could make, but there are quite a few options. And they aren't all built the same, nor do they all come with the same features. Some "complex" calculators may look like they do everything you need, but they might lack a specific function. And some are less complicated than others. High-school math students will likely need a graphing calculator, while other specialized classes may require a scientific calculator. It all depends on what the class requires.

One important factor to consider when shopping for a calculator is that not all of them can be used during standardized tests. We recommend reviewing the updated AP Exams calculator policy and the SAT calculator policy before you buy. (In general, most scientific and graphing calculators are permitted so long as they don't have a QWERTY keypad or wireless communication capabilities.)

Best calculators for students in 2024

Back-to-school shopping can be frustrating enough. That's why we put together a selection of the top-rated calculators that you can shop right now. Of course, it is a good idea to double-check your school supplies list or syllabi to make sure that the calculator you buy meets class requirements. If there are none, these offer a good baseline to start with.

Whether you're looking for a scientific calculator for lab classes or a graphing calculator that can be used on standardized math tests, there are plenty of picks below, organized by grade and purpose. Several are on sale now with some hefty back-to-school discounts, so be sure and grab them while you can.

Best elementary-school calculators

Check out these top-rated calculators for younger students. Many of them can be reused beyond early school years, especially if all your student is working on includes simple equations.

Casio fx-55 Plus fraction calculator

Amazon

If you have an elementary- or middle-school student, consider this fraction calculator. The 4.7-star-rated calculator is easy to use and can help students perform common calculations with fractions and integers.

"I am using this for my grades 5 to 7 math classes and requiring my students to purchase it," one reviewer says. "I love the display style and the fraction features! It is simple but very full-featured and has everything we need and then some."

This engineering and scientific calculator features a natural textbook display. It comes in a fun color you'll easily be able to spot on your desk so it's less likely to get left behind.

Texas Instruments elementary calculator

Walmart

This 4.8-star-rated calculator is designed for students in grades three through six. It supports subtraction, addition, multiplication, division, and fractions. It also includes built-in flashcards to help students develop math skills.

"Does the job of expensive calculators, but does it for a fraction of the price. Just read the operations sheet. and you will be on your way," a Walmart customer says. "It even has a math tutor program that is installed into. If you have kids that are in school this is just the right thing for them."

This Texas Instruments device includes built-in flashcards. Its previous entry feature lets you review past entries and results and look for patterns. It also has a problem solving feature that lets you or the calculator create problems.

Best scientific calculators

Scientific calculators are designed for higher-level math and science calculations. These are often required in middle school and high school classes.

Texas Instruments TI-30XS MultiView scientific calculator

Amazon

This Texas Instruments calculator has an Amazon rating of 4.8 stars. The TI-30XS MultiView can do basic calculations as well as more advanced functions such as stacked fractions, exponents, and exact square roots.

One notable thing about this calculator is that it is one of the approved models for use during the SAT, ACT, GED, and AP exams.

It's approved for use during major exams. It offers edit, cut and paste features that some calculators do not. It's great for classes like Algebra, geometry, statistics, biology and chemistry.

Casio standard scientific calculator

Amazon

If you're looking for a simple and reliable scientific calculator, this Casio calculator is a worthy option. It offers a display similar to those in math textbooks. It's easy to use, no-nonsense, and very affordable off the jump, which makes it an attractive pick.

It can display fractions, derivatives, integrals, sum and other operations. This calculator is solar-powered with battery back-up. It's a good choice for middle school through high school students, but it's also a great option to keep in your home.

You never know when you might want a physical calculator that isn't on your phone, so grab one and keep it by your desk – especially if the kids end up needing some homework help.

Best graphing calculators

Students taking algebra, calculus and advanced science classes will want one of these calculators with graphing capabilities.

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculator

Amazon

The classic TI-84 graphing calculator gets a bit of a facelift with the Plus color model, which offers a wide range of features in a sleek and attractive package.

In addition to a variety of apps and functions, this calculator boasts multiple plotting options, color coding and grid lines for easier reading. It's approved for use on the PSAT, SAT, ACT and IB exams.

It comes with a high-resolution, color-backlit display and a rechargeable battery. It's 30% lighter and thinner than the previous TI-84 Plus models and comes in ten colorways.

This is the quintessential graphing calculator, updated and upgraded. Act quick and you can get the black TI-84 Plus CE for $99 at Amazon -- $50 off its usual price. (Note that price varies by color.)

Casio FX-9750Glll graphing calculator

Walmart

This Casio model is a relatively affordable option. The Casio FX-9750Glll can graph rectangular, polar and parametric functions and inequalities. It can also conduct graphing analysis and graph conic sections. It can be used for math, science and finance classes.

"This is an easy to use graphing calculator," a Walmart customer says. "The screen size makes things easy to read. Perfect for my senior child taking AP classes because it's capable of plotting graphs, solving simultaneous equations and performing other tasks with variables."

It's a great option for students and educators from middle school through college. It offers Python Programming language which is used in development of internet search engines and social media sites. It even has spreadsheet capabilities.

It is also available in pink if you prefer a more colorful option.

Texas Instruments TI-Nspire CX II color graphing calculator



Amazon

One reviewer shared how much the calculator has helped them at college.

"As an engineering college student, this calculator really helps save time. With its CAS, solving integrals and taking complicated derivatives couldn't have been any easier. It has functions from solving systems, to analyzing statistical data, and you can even program your own functions using TI-Basic. All in all, this is definitely a must-buy for any college student taking high-level engineering classes."

This top-of-the-line graphing calculator is a great choice for college students. It features a bright touch-screen display that can show graphs in color. It offers six styles and 15 colors for differentiating the look of each graph.

Note that because this calculator has a QWERTY keypad, it cannot be used during AP or college entrance exams.