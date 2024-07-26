Best back-to-school deals to shop this weekend at all retailers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's still July, but if you're a parent, you're likely already starting to think about back-to-school deals for your kids. Believe it or not, mid-summer is a great time to score discounts on back-to-school supplies and helpful tech gear that students of all ages will likely need.

To help you save money during your annual back-to-school shopping trip, we rounded up deals on a variety of necessities, ranging from classroom essentials such as laptops, notebooks and pens to dorm essentials, including kitchen appliances and cooking supplies. Shop now and you can save up to 52% off from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Target today.

Save big on back-to-school items

From low-cost Windows laptops and Chromebooks, headphones, dorm room bedding, TVs and other essentials, to school supplies and other back-to-school necessities, we found the best deals at your favorite retailers.

Back-to-school tech deals

Check out these deals on laptops, tablets, wireless earbuds and more.

Apple iPad (9th generation): $249 (24% off)

Amazon

At the moment, the iPad (9th generation) is the least expensive iPad you can buy. It relies on older technology, but it runs the latest version of the iPadOS operating system and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps included with all current model iPads. This model also allows users to download and install additional apps from the App Store.

Its performance is a bit slower than newer models, and its screen offers a lower resolution. And the tablet also runs using an older processor. Yet, for a young user, this version of the iPad is more than adequate.

If you plan to give the iPad to a young child, we highly recommend a kid-friendly, full-body case to protect it from accidental spills, drops and other potential damage.

For a younger user, the iPad 9th generation is a great entry-level option. For more help choosing the perfect iPad for the person you're shopping for, be sure to read our 2024 Apple iPad buyer's guide.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): $199 (20% off)



Amazon

Right now, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are Apple's most advanced and best-sounding wireless earbuds. These were our top pick within our 2024 Apple AirPods buyer's guide, and for good reason. They also fared well in our roundup of the six best wireless earbuds with spatial audio in 2024.

These earbuds are ideal for Apple enthusiasts and students of all ages. Key features include spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and support of Dolby Atmos. Their noise-canceling technology works exceptionally well.

The design of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch controls to the stems of these earbuds. Plus, you can also now choose between a USB Type-C or Lightning-compatible charging case.

These are powerful, general-purpose, wireless earbuds that offer spacial audio with dynamic head tracking to make music and audio from TV shows and movies that support it sound truly immersive. The audio instantly adapts when you move your head.

14" MacBook Pro with M3 processor: Save $200

Amazon

For college students on a budget, but who want an Apple laptop, a MacBook Air is fine. But if you need more power and speed, get his 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 processor. This is the least powerful of Apple's new lineup of M3 processors, which includes the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, but with its 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, it offers more than enough speed and power for the typical student. (And it blows away any of the M1 or M2 processors featured in the MacBook Air or older MacBook Pro models.)

You also get a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display that offers a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. For wireless connectivity, this MacBook Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It's also bundled with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, an SDXC memory card slot, an HDMI port and a headphone jack. The laptop's keyboard is backlit and includes a TouchID sensor, so you can unlock it and approve online purchases with a quick fingerprint scan.

One of the most appealing features of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 processor is its up-to-22-hour battery life. This will easily get you through a full day of classes, several hours of homework and even a movie afterward.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: $1,100 (22% off, includes $200 Amazon gift card)

Amazon

Among high school and college students who use Android smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones are extremely popular and have been for several years. They're full-featured Android phones with a folding display, so the phone fits nicely in a pocket when not in use.

Enhanced durability, improved displays, a better camera system and integrated Google AI are some of the key upgrades offered by the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. It's now thinner and lighter, with a 4,000mAh capacity battery so you can expect all-day battery life.

The AMOLED cover display measures 3.4 inches, has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, a 60Hz refresh rate and offers 720 x 748-pixel resolution. When unfolded, the main Dynamic AMOLED 2x display provides 6.7 inches of on-screen real estate, with a 2,640 x 1,080-pixel resolution, a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone weighs a mere 6.6 ounces. It measures just 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches when folded, so it easily fits in a pocket.

The phone runs using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor which has a processing speed up to 3.4GHz, so it's the fastest folding Samsung phone yet. The phone is IP48 rated for water resistance. And since AI is evolving so quickly, Samsung has pledged to support the phone with new OS and security updates for seven years.

As an incentive to order the new phone from Amazon, it's currently being discounted, plus you get a free memory upgrade (a $120 value) and a bonus $200 Amazon gift card you can use for future Amazon purchases.

HP Smart Tank 6001 wireless all-in-one Supertank Inkjet Printer: $220 (36% off)

Best Buy

Tired of buying ink for your printer? This phenomenal Best Buy back-to-school deal nets you a great printer with up to two years' worth of ink, ready to go when you are. On top of that, the HP Smart Tank 6001 printer is all about speed, value, and eco-friendly tech.

With print speeds up to 12ppm black and 7ppm color, plus auto two-sided printing, it can zip through any task quickly with deep blacks and crisp text. Plus, you get an ultra-low cost-per-page, thanks to its high-capacity ink tank – it can print up to 8,000 color pages with the ink included. And if you need to refill, you can look forward to spill-free replenishment (and clean clothes).

Built-in security features like encryption and password protection keep documents safe, too. Plus, Bluetooth LE connectivity and smart buttons make it easy to set up print jobs and keep them flowing.

Regularly $345, you can get this printer for $220 at Best Buy this week.

Deals on dorm room essentials

A comfortable, well-decorated and nicely equipped dorm room is essential for any student. Here are some must-have dorm items currently on sale before back-to-school season.

Amazon 55" Fire TV 4-Series: $330 with Prime (save 37%)

Amazon

Many college students use their laptop or tablet to stream TV shows, movies, YouTube videos and other content for entertainment, but this provides a more private viewing experience. To binge-watch shows, movies and sports with roommates and college friends, a traditional TV is more suitable.

This 55-inch smart TV from Amazon is an affordable option for a dorm room that's short on space. It's currently on sale for 37% off, so it can be added to a dorm room for just $330. As a smart TV that runs using the FireTV OS, it can access any popular video streaming service your college student subscribes to, such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Hulu.

This is a 4K resolution, 55-inch, LED smart TV. However, if you're looking for a TV that's even less expensive, the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series has a starting price of just $130 for the 32-inch model (now that it's also on sale for 35% off).

Samsung M8 smart monitor: $500 (Save 29%)

Amazon

The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is technically not a TV, but who needs labels? It's a versatile option for any space-conscious setup, and it's just as good as any TV, with additional features that you'll be glad you have.

This smart monitor can be used as a TV or monitor and utilizes upscaling technology powered by the NQM AI Processor. That means it can turn content into near-4K quality for an even more crisp viewing experience. Its UHD resolution and HDR 10+ support mean beautiful colors and deep black shades as well, so whether you use it for TV, movies, gaming or even work, you've got a crystal clear picture that's more than easy on the eyes.

Plus, you can mount it or use its height-adjustable stand that tilts and pivots to make sure no matter where you have to put it in your small space, you get a great viewing angle. It even has a wide range of connectivity options, including USB-C, HDMI and USB-A ports so you can connect all the devices you need. Pair that with Samsung TV Plus for free streaming content and the Samsung Gaming Hub for gaming without a PC or console, and this is one monitor/TV hybrid that ticks all the boxes.

Insignia F20 Series HD TV: $80 (Save 38%)

Amazon

Don't want anything special, just a small TV that your favorite student (or you) can watch things on? Don't buy the latest and greatest in TV tech. You can still have a great experience with this 720p HD display that's even under $100. It offer a crisp, colorful picture that's surprisingly bright and clear, even at this low price point. Best of all, it won't matter if this TV falls over, comes unmounted, or otherwise gets trash with its sub-$100 price point.

With its included voice remote, you can control the TV with voice commands, search across apps, switch inputs and ask Alexa to find and launch their favorite content. Its Fire TV experience means access to plenty of content, apps and Alexa skills as well so when college gets boring, there's always something to watch, at least.

This TV also supports Apple AirPlay, so your student can share content to the TV from other devices with just the touch of a button. And with HDMI ARC support, you can connect a compatible soundbar to streamline the setup process and keep that dorm room clutter-free.

CGK Unlimited twin XL 3-piece sheet set: $28 (save 52%)

Amazon

For the college student who already has a comfortable pillow and comforter, this three-piece sheet set comes in a variety of solid color options and the popular twin or twin XL size. Each set includes a pillowcase, flat sheet and fitted sheet.

These microfiber sheets are wrinkle-free. The fitted sheet offers deep pockets to provide a snug fit around any twin or twin XL-size mattress.

Now that this sheet set is on sale for an incredible 52% off, you can purchase it for just $28. At this price, it makes sense to buy a college student two or three sets in their favorite colors.

Ailbton LED neon rope light (32.8 feet): $30 (save 25%)



Amazon

This Ailbron LED neon rope light offers a low-cost way to decorate a dorm room using programmable and color-changing smart lighting. The light rope can be controlled using the supplied handheld remote or any smartphone. While it's not bright enough to fully light up an entire room, this light strip is perfect for creating a vibe.

This flexible 32.8-foot long LED rope light is IP65 rated to be waterproof. And it has a built-in feature that allows it to animate itself and sync with music.

Based on the dimensions of a dorm room, similar LED rope lights are available in a variety of lengths, from 20 feet up to 120 feet. This 32.8-foot version has 300 mini LED lights built in, each of which can showcase several hundreds of selectable colors.

Currently, you can get this rope light for just $30, which is 25% off its normal price.

American Soft Linen six-piece towel set: $43 (save 34%)

Target

It's surprising how expensive towels can get, which is why we are so into the discount on this set from American Soft Linen. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash clothes. Each is made of Turkish cotton, a premium cotton known for being soft, absorbent and long-lasting. The towel set also boasts an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, meaning that this product has been verified to have been made without harmful substances.

You can get this set in your choice of 20 color options. These range from neutrals such as white and gray to vibrant colors such as yellow and lilac.

The American Soft Linen six-piece towel set has a 4.6-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "They are a nice shade of gray, have a good texture and are very comfortable. Highly recommend them and I might get a second set for my other bathroom!!"

Instant Vortex Plus six-quart air fryer: $130 (Save 24%)

Amazon

Our bestselling air fryer is perfect for college students who want an all-in-one appliance to make quick and delectable meals or snacks. The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is generous in size, has many useful cooking settings and, unlike many other air fryers, actually has a window that allows you to see what you're cooking. The latter may prove helpful in determining the doneness of your dishes (if you're setting your own temperature and time).

You can adjust the cooking temperature of your food between 95 to 400 degrees, though if you'd prefer to take the guesswork out of cooking entirely, you can choose from six cooking options available. These include air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate.

With the air fryer, you can cook wings, fries, nuggets and more using 95% less oil than conventional methods. Use the roast setting to cook marinated meats, the bake option for breads, buns and cakes and the broil option for melting cheese on dishes such as nachos.

What's more, it's currently on sale for 24% off, just in time for the back-to-school season.

Brita Metro water filter pitcher: $16 (Save 38%)

Amazon

No dorm room is complete without a Brita filter pitcher. Who knows what is lurking in your university's likely old-school pipes. To protect yourself, your first line of defense should be a Brita filter pitcher. The filter helps remove impurities in water, including chlorine, mercury, copper and cadmium.

The pitcher comes with a light at the top that alerts you when the filter should be changed, which the brand suggests to do so every couple of months. This pitcher can hold six cups of water and comes in three colors. And right now, you can get this for 38% off when you add the available $4 coupon before checkout.

The Brita Metro water filter pitcher has a 4.6-star rating out of more than 37,000 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I'm trying to increase my water intake but I hate the taste of tap water. This definitely removes the unpleasant taste from my tap water. I can fill my Stanley 40-ounce tumbler twice with ice in it. Filters quickly. No issues with the lid. Fits in my fridge nicely."

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker: $60 (Save 40%)

Amazon

Measuring less than five inches wide, the Keurig K-mini is perfect for college kids living in a tight space. This single-serving coffee maker is the bestseller in its category on Amazon, clocking in more than 76,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

The Keurig K-Mini can make between six to 12 ounces of coffee fast, perfect for students on the go. It has a one-cup reservoir and comes in plenty of fun colors, including army green, baby blue and a light pink. Buy this now and you can take advantage of a 40% discount, which is only available for a limited time.

One customer called the Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker "amazing!" and "worth it!", adding: "I saved so much money buying this coffee maker. I used to be a Starbucks everyday girl, but I wanted to cut down on costs and budget more, so I decided to invest in this coffee maker and it makes great hot coffee. I don't know when the last time was that I had an $8 coffee! Lol."

Save on school supplies

The smaller items that add up... unless you seek out sales. There are plenty of fantastic deals to be found on common school supplies from Amazon and Walmart.

Best deals on prescription eyeglasses

There are all sorts of great back-to-school eyeglass deals on the GlassesUSA website right now. In some cases, you can mix and match deals to bring down the price of your prescription eyewear even more. Here are some of the best deals we discovered:

Get 40% off frames with basic Rx lenses. Use code SUMMER40 at checkout.

with basic Rx lenses. Use code at checkout. Get 40% off designer frames (excluding Ray-Ban and Oakley). This applies to frames only. Use code DESIGNER40 at checkout.

(excluding Ray-Ban and Oakley). This applies to frames only. Use code at checkout. Save 50% on progressive and bi-focal lenses , as well as blue light, hydrophobic, polarized, mirrored, tinted and Transitions with progressive or bi-focal lenses only. Use code PROG50 at checkout.

, as well as blue light, hydrophobic, polarized, mirrored, tinted and Transitions with progressive or bi-focal lenses only. Use code at checkout. Save 50% off on prescription lenses and lens upgrades. Use code LENSES50 at checkout.

at checkout. Get two pairs of glasses for the price of one. The discount applies to the lower-priced pair and can include one premium frame only. Certain designer frames are excluded. Use code GOGOFREE at checkout.

for the price of one. The discount applies to the lower-priced pair and can include one premium frame only. Certain designer frames are excluded. Use code at checkout. Save 30% off all contact lenses . Use code CONTACTNEW30 at checkout.

. Use code at checkout. Get free glasses with any contact lens order over $120. Use code FREE-GLASSES at checkout.