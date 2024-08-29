Best Labor Day TV deals to shop this weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are only a few times a year when most bestselling TVs from well-known brands -- like Samsung, Sony and LG -- go on sale, saving you hundreds or even thousands. Labor Day is one of those times. And your favorite retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, have already kicked off their Labor Day TV sales. This makes it the perfect time to shop for a new TV.

Whether you're looking for a modest 65-inch model, or something on the more massive side (say 75 inches or even 80 inches), right now is when you want to check out the deals being offered.

Best TV deals from Amazon

Check out these deals you can snag right now at Amazon on TVs in all sizes and from top brands.

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: $180 (28% off)

Amazon

A 40-inch TV is the perfect screen size for a kitchen or small bedroom. Right now, Amazon has its own FireTV on sale for just $180. Based on more than 8,400 reviews on Amazon, this TV has earned 4.4 stars out of five.

This is a 1080p resolution TV that supports HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Thanks to the Amazon FireTV OS, you get easy access to all of the video streaming services you subscribe to, including Amazon Prime Video.

When you purchase this TV, you also get a six-month subscription to MGM+, which provides access to thousands of Hollywood movies and original series. And with the Amazon Alexa digital assistant built in, you can use voice commands to control the TV and other compatible smart gear installed throughout your home.

Sony 85" 4K Ultra X77L: $1,098 (27% off)

Amazon

If you're looking for a really big TV for your living room or home theater space, this Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra TV is affordable option now that it's 27% off at Amazon. This brings the price down to $1,098, but only for a limited time.

We like this TV because it displays natural and precise picture quality with a wide array of colors and dynamic contrast. And of course, you get access to all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV. You can use your voice to search for shows or ask questions via Google Assistant.

This is a 4K resolution TV with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, using Sony's own Motionflow XR technology, you get a near blur-free picture when watching fast-moving sports or action-packed movies.

LG 65" Class OLED Evo C4 Series TV: $1,697 (37% off)

Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of this bestselling TV by 37% for the 65-inch model, so you'll pay just $1,697. The C4 Series TVs are currently LG's flagship OLED models. They feature more than 8 million self-lit pixels that can display rich, bright and accurate colors -- think 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. These TVs are loaded with features, too, like Dolby Vision support. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes movies look as a director intended.

Since not everything you watch will be in native 4K resolution, you can take advantage of the TV's enhanced AI upscaling, which boosts an image up to almost 4K quality in real time. We also like that this TV offers multi-view, so you can split the screen and watch two things at once. Sports fans: Take note.

The TVs in the Evo C4 series offer a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and have a 120Hz refresh rate. They run using the WebOS 24 operating system. To complement the amazing picture quality, the C4 TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and have a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system that includes downward-firing speakers. Plus, you also get plenty of port options.

Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S90D: $1,698 (37% off)

Amazon

More people than ever are upgrading their TVs to OLED models because of their bright colors, better contrast and more detailed picture quality. If this is your goal, Samsung offers several popular models with stunning OLED displays, including the S90D. For a limited time, the 65-inch version of the S90D is one sale for just $1,698, which is 37% off its usual price.

The OLED display showcases deep and dark blacks and bright and vivid whites, along with accurate colors boosted by OLED HDR+ to bring out every intricate detail of what's being displayed.

In fact, when it comes to color accuracy, this TV is Pantone validated. Also integrated into the S90D is Samsung's popular game hub feature, so you can play console-quality games from cloud gaming services simply by pairing a wireless controller with the TV. (A subscription to a supported gaming service is required.)

If you do plug a PlayStation, Switch or Xbox into the TV, you can expect a smooth gaming experience with the best possible visuals and sound. One great feature these TVs offer is that they automatically pair with any of Samsungs Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, so you can enjoy a private listening experience while watching your favorite programming or gaming.

For those looking for an OLED display that nicely handles all types of programming with a beautiful and clear picture combined with impressive sound, this TV gives viewers the perks of having an OLED display and the upgraded capabilities of the Tizen operating system.

Best TV deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has also done some price slashing on popular TVs in conjunction with its Labor Day sale.

Sony 2024 77" Class Bravia 8 OLED 4K smart TV: $2,900 (Save $1,000)



Best Buy

It's not every day that you can get $1,000 off a current model Sony Bravia TV, but for a limited time, this is the savings you can get by shopping at Best Buy during its Labor Day sale. You'll pay just $2,900 for this 77-inch OLED 4K resolution smart TV that runs using the Google TV operating system.

This TV uses more than eight million individual, self-lit pixels to showcase deep blacks, bright whites and billions of accurate colors. This is complimented by Dolby Vision support to further enhance picture quality. And to compliment the high-end picture, the Bravia 8 supports Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and DTS:X sound.

Whether you're watching an action movie, live sports or gaming, this TV offers a near blur-free picture that's powered by Sony's XR OLED Motion feature.

Samsung 55" Class DU7200 Series Crystal TV: $380 (Save $50)

Best Buy

For a household that needs a good quality, 65-inch TV, but doesn't want to spend a fortune, check out this Samsung Class DU7200 Series Crystal 4K smart TV. It runs using Samsung's own Tizen operating system and comes ready to stream video content from all of the services you subscribe to.

This TV offers a bright LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It provides an impressively high color contrast. But unlike OLED TVs that cost more, this one doesn't offer a wide field of view, so for the best viewing experience, you'll want to be sitting directly in front of the screen.

During Best Buy's Labor Day sale, save $60 on the 65-inch version of this TV. Take it home for just $470.

Samsung 2024 65" Frame smart TV: $1,600 (Save $500)

Best Buy

Samsung's Frame TV continues to be a top seller among the CBS Essentials readers, and with good reason. The 65-inch version, which we recently reviewed, offers a 4K, QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get support for HDR10+.

This TV is a mere inch thick, so it looks just like a framed piece of artwork when hung on a wall. In fact, when you're not watching your favorite shows and movies, the Frame displays famous works of art in ultra-high resolution, so each art piece looks incredibly realistic.

We love this TV because it offers a beautiful display with a matte finish, so you see little to no glare or reflections. And right now, you can enjoy having this TV hanging on the wall of your living room or bedroom for just $1,600, which is $500 off its usual price.

Sony 75" Bravia XR X90L LED smart TV (2023): $1,500 (Save $200)

Best Buy

This may be last year's model of the Sony Bravia XR X90L, but it's still a wonderfully powerful TV that's loaded with features. And in conjunction with Best Buy's Labor Day sale, it's being offered at a great price -- just $1,500 for the 75-inch version.

The Bravia X90L offers an LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You get support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, which helps to ensure a sharp picture with bright and accurate colors. This is complemented by full array local dimming and Sony's own X-Motion Clarity feature than enhances action-oriented content so it appears extra-smooth.

To provide easy access to popular streaming services, the X90L runs the Google TV operating system, which is one of the most intuitive smart TV interfaces available. So, if you're looking for a 75-inch TV that can be the centerpiece of a home theater system, but don't want to spend a fortune, the X90L is a great pick.

LG 65" Class G4 Series OLED Evo 4K smart TV: $2,800 (Save $600)

Best Buy

When it comes to LG's 2024 models of its G4 Series smart TVs, bigger is better. Right now, this 65-inch TV is $600 off at Best Buy, which brings its price down to $2,800.

It offers a stunning picture quality that takes full advantage of the latest OLED display technology. To achieve this, the G4 uses more than eight million self-lit pixels to showcase brighter, more accurate and more vivid colors than ever before -- 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. And this TV offer a faster and more powerful processor with even better AI-based upscaling.

You get 4K Ultra HD, 3,840-by-2,160 pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Also built into the TV is LG's OLED Motion technology that ensures fast-moving content (like live sports or an action movie) appears smooth. That's all thanks to an LG a11 AI Processor 4K and the WebOS 24 operating system.

One feature that we love: Tap the TV's enhanced multi-view capabilities and watch four things at once. The TV's internal speakers offer 4.2 channels (that include down-firing speakers) with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. So even without adding a soundbar, you can expect impressive sound quality to complement the premium picture quality.

Insignia 32" Class F20 Series LED HD Fire TV: $90 (Save $40)

Best Buy

A 32-inch smart TV is rather tiny. But it's a great size for a kitchen, children's bedroom, or another smaller space in your home.

Insignia is known for low-cost smart TVs, and this 32-inch F20 Series is no exception. It's on sale now for just $90, since Best Buy has slashed $40 from its already low price.

Keep in mind, this TV offers just 720p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It offers a standard LED display and runs using the Amazon FireTV operating system. The TV is also equipped with three HDMI ports. Originally released in 2022, this is certainly not a cutting-edge TV, but it offers a decent quality picture at a super affordable price.

Best TV deals at Walmart

A wide selection of bestselling TVs are also on sale right now at Walmart in conjunction with Labor Day.

Roku 75-Inch Select Series 4K HDR Smart Roku TV: $548 (Save $152)

Walmart

The Roku 75-inch Select Series is an affordable smart TV that offers an impressive 4K resolution picture and Roku streaming technology. For a limited time, it's on sale for $548, which represents a $152 savings.

Simply connect the TV to your Wi-Fi and it's ready to stream content from all of the services you subscribe to, along with free programming from the Roku Channel.

This TV offers a bezel-less design and supports HDR10+. It also comes with a voice remote. While this is a no-frills TV, it does automatically adjust picture brightness as ambient light changes in your viewing space, so you won't need to tinker with the settings.

The remote has a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack, so someone can enjoy a private listening experience, plus the Roku app allows you to remotely control the TV using your smartphone. For a much higher-end 75-inch TV from Roku, we suggest the Roku Pro Series 75-inch smart TV ($1,298). We recently reviewed the 65-inch version of the Roku Pro Series TV, which is virtually identical in terms of performance, but a bit smaller in size.

Hisense 58" 58R6E3 Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV HDR R6 Series: $238 (Save $60)

Walmart

The 58R6E3 R6 Series is not one of Hisense's newer or more advanced smart TVs, but for less than $240, it offers a nice collection of features bundled into a 58-inch LED LCD display that offers 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The R6 series features High Dynamic Range (HDR) that does a great job boosting color and contrast. Plus, the company's Motion Rate 120 technology makes it easier to follow fast action scenes, since the content you're watching will appear extra-smooth.

And thanks to the Roku TV operating system, it's easier to watch what you love with access to thousands of streaming channels, apps, and live TV options. It's a great TV option for smaller bedrooms.

Vizio 65" Class Quantum Pro 4K QLED HDR TV: $598 (Save $100)

Walmart

For an average size living room or bedroom, you can't go wrong with a general purpose, 65-inch smart TV that offers 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. And that's exactly what you get from this Vizio 65-inch Class Quantum Pro smart TV that uses a QLED display.

During its Labor Day sale, Walmart has cut the price of this TV by $100, so you can take it home for just $598. The TV provides support for Dolby Vision, plus you get stunning brightness and full array local dimming.

And thanks to its maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, whatever you watch will offer exceptional brightness and deeper darks. In fact, the TV is able to display more than one billion vivid and accurate colors. Meanwhile, the display's anti-reflective film helps prevent glare in bright environments and makes it easy to enjoy entertainment at home at any time of the day.

If you're shopping for any type of TV, we recommend checking out our coverage of the best TVs for 2024, the best 65-inch TVs of 2024, the best TVs for video gamers, the best art TVs of 2024 and our in-depth review of Samsung's 2024 Frame TV. We've also compiled a curated collection of the best home projectors for 2024 and the best TV soundbars for 2024.