Best Labor Day 2024 deals you can shop right now at all retailers

Sony

Labor Day weekend is just a few days away, so retailers have already kick started their Labor Day sales. For those who don't know, Labor Day weekend is one of the biggest sales events of the year. It's a great time to save on home, tech and travel essentials, especially high-priced products such as TVs, appliances, furniture and more.

For those who are itching to start their Labor Day weekend shopping now, we rounded up all the best early Labor Day sales available right now. The savings so far are impressive, with shoppers able to save up to 50% on indoor and outdoor furniture, kitchen essentials and premium mattresses. Shop some of our favorite retailers' Labor Day sales and be sure to check back as we update this article with more Labor Day sales as they happen.

When is Labor Day 2024?

This year, Labor Day is on Monday, September 2, 2024.

When do Labor Day sales start?

Many brands have already started their Labor Day sales. It's not uncommon for retailers to start their Labor Day sales ahead of the holiday to generate excitement (and additional sales) from shoppers.

Where (and on what) can we expect the best Labor Day sales?



The best Labor Day deals can usually be found on high-priced products, such as home appliances, outdoor furniture, TVs and computers. It's also a great time for shopping mattress deals.

Labor Day is also a great time to score major discounts on home decor. That's because retailers' fall and Halloween inventory has already arrived, so stores are marking down prices on tons of products to clear their stores' shelves and warehouses of summer products.

Best Labor Day 2024 deals to shop now

Here's a roundup of the best Labor Day deals you can shop now, in advance of the holiday weekend.

Does Amazon have a Labor Day sale?



Yes. Amazon has already put loads of products on sale for Labor Day, including furniture, travel, kitchen, home and tech products. Scroll the brand's deals page to find all of their Labor Day discounts. As Labor Day approaches though, we expect there to be plenty of limited-time and lightning deals, which could last anywhere from a few days (limited-time deals) to a couple of hours (lightning deals).

Apple iPad (9th generation): $199 (Save 40%)

Amazon

Amazon is a great place to score deals on a variety of Apple products. Case in point: You can get a new iPad for $199 at Amazon's early Labor Day sale.

The ninth-generation Apple iPad offers 64 or 256 GB of space (price varies by size) and comes with all of Apple's standard apps and features, including a front and back camera, perfect for pictures and FaceTime. The 10.2-inch Retina display will reveal a brilliant, crystal clear picture that will make watching your favorite TV shows or movies a near-immersive experience.

The Apple iPad (9th generation) has a 4.8-star rating out of more than 66,800 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I bought this for nursing school and it does everything I need it to! So far no issues with it and I've had it for six months."

Another customer said, "This is my second iPad, and it works great. I can't imagine using any other tablet brand, especially for internet browsing, gaming and work. Highly recommended."

More early Labor Day deals at Amazon:

Best deals at Walmart's Labor Day sale

Walmart has a ton of deals available right now across all its major categories. Tap the button below to shop Amazon's current selection of deals, or read on for some of our top Walmart sale picks.

Costway four-piece patio rattan conversation set: Save 45%

Walmart

This is one of our bestselling products on CBS Essentials. Readers truly can't stop buying it and we're sure with this steeper discount, that won't stop. This four-piece patio conversation set is popular for its affordability as well as its weather-resistant materials and modest size. You don't need a big backyard to accommodate this patio furniture. It can seat between four to five people and comes in multiple cushion color options, including red and navy (price varies by color).

The Costway four-piece patio rattan conversation set has a 4.3-star rating on Walmart. One reviewer wrote, "I'm glad we purchased this patio furniture. It's sturdy and holds up well to the weather and the many guests we've entertained this summer. We got many compliments on it. You cannot beat the price."

Another customer wrote, "Looks exactly as pictured. Easy to assemble. Comfortable to just sit outside and relax. Love the color too!"

More early Labor Day deals at Walmart:

The best Labor Day deals at Wayfair



Furniture tends to go on deep discount during Labor Day, and Wayfair is one of our go-to places to shop for furniture online. Take a look at our top Wayfair sale picks this Labor Day.

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse queen black Kawamoto bed: Save 68%

Wayfair

This is one of Wayfair's most impressive markdowns ahead of Labor Day. The Kawamoto bed from Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse is vintage-inspired and designed to be able to blend in well with a variety of decor styles, not just rustic, farmhouse decor. The frame has a weight capacity of 800 pounds and features ample under-bed storage, perfect for storing extra bed linens and other home essentials.

This metal bed has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "The bed is super cute, and matches the decor I was looking for. Easy to assemble and very comfortable."

Another customer said, "Beautiful bed. It fits perfectly in our old farmhouse, but would be just as beautiful in a more modern designed room too."

More early Labor Day deals at Wayfair:

Best deals to shop at Target this Labor Day

Score deals on home goods and more at Target this Labor Day. Here are some of our top picks to shop there now.

Henckels Modernist 13-piece knife set with block: Save 69%

Target

Every home cook needs a great set of knives. The problem with knife sets though is that a quality one usually costs an arm and a leg. This Henckels knife set is on sale and comparatively, quite affordable, with shoppers able to save a whopping $372 on their purchase.

The set comes with every knife you'll ever need, including 3- and 4-inch paring knives, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch hollow-edge santoku, an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, kitchen shears as well as sharpening steel, which will come in great handy when your knives need a tune-up. What's more, they can be put in the dishwasher.

The Henckels Modernist 13-piece knife set with block has a 4.8-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "Enjoy the balance and fine sharpness of these knives. I have never used a better set of knives. The stainless steel look also matches my kitchen decor perfectly."

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5): $20 (50% off)

Target

This mega-popular racing, action and shooting game for the PS5 is currently on sale for 50% off at Target, so you'll ay just $20. The game offers enhanced levels of performance with new graphics modes that feature up to 4K resolution (60 frames per second)

Beyond the high action of this rated-M (for mature) game, we love that it offers HDR support and showcases the best of what the PS5 can do when it comes to ray tracing, displaying texture quality, and offering quick loading. As a result, the world of Los Santos and Blaine County offer far more intense action than ever before.

Be sure to visit Hao's Special Works at the Los Santos Car Meet. It's here you'll discover elite new vehicle upgrades and exclusive modifications. You can then take your high-performance vehicle to participate in HSW races, new time trials, and more.

More early Labor Day deals at Target:

Best Labor Day deals at Best Buy

If you're looking for some great deals on popular tech and major appliances, head over to Best Buy, where you can currently save up to 50% on some bestselling major appliances. Plus, when you purchase select appliances at the Best Buy Labor Day sale, you get a bonus Best Buy gift card worth up to $500, too.

Samsung 3-door French door smart refrigerator: $1,700 (save $640) + $200 gift card

Best Buy

Many major appliances are on sale for Labor Day at Best Buy, including this popular Samsung 3-door, French door refrigerator. It offers 312 cubit feet of space and can create four types of ice. It features a flat-front french door refrigerator design with recessed drawer handle that will blend beautifully into your kitchen.

And like most of Samsung's newest appliances, this fridge can be monitored and controlled using the SmartThings mobile app. Meanwhile, the adjustable slide-in shelf offers a flexible design, so you can slide it back to create more room for tall and bulky items.

For a limited time, not only is this refrigerator on sale for a whopping $640 off, but with you get a $200 Best Buy gift card as a bonus with your purchase.

GE 4.5 cubic foot high-efficiency top load washer: $560 (Save $240) + $50 gift card

Best Buy

If you're seeking an affordable, 4.5 cubit foot capacity, top-loading washer, this GE appliance is not on sale for just $560, which is a savings of $240. Plus, you get a $50 Best Buy gift card as a bonus. The agitator-driven washer comes in white, with a matte-black control panel.

One notable feature is the durable, built-in, dual action agitator that provides better circulation and turnover of clothes. This results in a deep clean, while being gentle on your clothes. You can manually add up to 26 gallons of water to the washer, or let the washer optimize the water level with its auto-fill feature.

And if you're looking for a matching dryer, Best Buy has the GE 7.2 cubic foot gas dryer on sale for $660, which is $200 off. You also get a $50 Best Buy gift card with the purchase of this appliance. The matching electric version of the dryer is on sale for $560, with a $50 Best Buy gift card included.

Samsung 14" Galaxy Book Edge4 Copilot+ PC: $1,000 (save $350)

Best Buy

Here's a chance to save $350 on one of the latest Windows laptops that offers the latest Microsoft CoPilot+ PC artificial intelligence integration built in. The laptop is powered using a Snapdragon X Elite processor and comes configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Beyond the advanced AI features, we love that this laptop offers a lovely 14-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Battery life is up to 18 hours. Another notable feature is the laptop's sound system, which includes four AKG speakers with a built in subwoofer.

This computer weighs in at just 2.62 pounds and is a mere 0.43 inches think when shut. It's a great general purpose laptop that's chock full of features offered at a very competitive price.

More early Labor Day deals at Best Buy:

