The best Android tablets for 2024 are portable dynamos that can do anything

Whether you're firmly team Android or you want to ditch your iPad for a new tablet, a new Android tablet is always a great option. There's a lot of variety when it comes to the Android side of tablets, with large screens, zippy processors, and devices that work well with your smartphone, smart home systems, and smartwatches. Plus, the latest and best Android tablets are perfect for handling your everyday tasks as well as professional needs, like image or video editing. They're also excellent choices for gaming. If you're looking to add one to your repertoire check out our picks below for some of the best Android tablets of 2024, all available to buy now.

What is the best Android tablet?

Our in-house team of consumer technology experts has carefully curated this roundup of the six best Android tablets available right now. So, whether you're looking to spend less than $100 for a budget-friendly tablet (like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite), or you want the most computing power possible in an Android tablet, we have some great options for you.

Best Android tablet overall: Google Tablet

Display Size: 10.95-inch touchscreen | Display Resolution: 2,560 x 1,600 pixels | Display Type: LCD | Processor: Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 security coprocessor | Storage: 128GB or 256GB | Average Battery Life: Up to 12 hours | Operating System: Android | Dimensions: 10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 17.39 ounces | Port: USB Type-C | Stylus Included: No, but works with any USI 2.0 compatible stylus (optional) | Case/Cover Included: Optional | Special Feature(s): Includes charging speaker dock

Google Tablet is our top pick for multiple reasons. It's designed by Google, so it makes full use of the company's Android OS. This tablet is also extremely customizable. It runs apps from the Google Play Store and works seamlessly with all of Google's own apps and cloud services. Right out of the box, you get access to Google Chrome, Gmail, the Google Workplace apps, YouTube and more.

What sets the Google Tablet apart is a unique charging speaker dock. When the tablet is connected, the battery charges -- and the tablet and dock transform into a fully functional home hub, complete with Google Assistant. This means you get access to all of the functions of a Google Nest Hub Max.

Of course, the Google Tablet is also compatible with any USI 2.0 stylus and Bluetooth keyboard. This makes the tablet an ideal work- or school-related tool. However, it can just as easily stream TV shows, movies, music, podcasts or audiobooks; play games; display e-books or let you surf the web. Google has packed a lot of functionality into a full-featured Android tablet that costs about half of what comparable tablets cost, which makes it a really good value.

To learn more about this versatile Android tablet from Google, be sure to check out our in-depth review.

Best budget Android tablet: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2

Display Size: 11.2-inch touchscreen | Display Resolution: 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) | Display Type: OLED | Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 1300T | Storage: 128GB (expandable with microSD card) | Average Battery Life: Up to 14 hours | Operating System: Android 12 (upgradable to Android 14) | Dimensions: 10.38 x 6.56 x 0.26 inches | Weight: 1.05 pounds | Port: USB Type-C | Stylus Included: No, Lenovo Precision Pen 3 sold separately | Case/Cover Included: No | Special Feature(s): Quad JBL speaker system with Dolby Atmos support

Priced as a budget-friendly tablet, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 offers some impressive features. You get a vibrant, 11.2-inch OLED display that offers 2.5K resolution. It comes bundled with 128GB of expandable storage. The front-facing camera, great for video calling, offers 8MP resolution, while the rear-facing camera captures photos or video at 13MP.

TV shows and movies look terrific on the OLED display, and the audio comes through a four-speaker system designed by the trusted JBL brand. The speakers support Dolby Atmos for creating immersive spatial audio. So, even without using the tablet with Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, streaming audio (including music) sounds fantastic.

For wireless connectivity, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 6. We also like that the tablet works with the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3 stylus, so you can handwrite, draw and annotate files directly on the screen. An optional keyboard is also available. And while this tablet comes preinstalled with Android 12 and all of the apps that typically come with this OS, Lenovo guarantees upgradability through Android 14. Overall, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 offers an entry-level price but goes well beyond entry-level capabilities.

Best mid-priced Android tablet: OnePlus Pad

Display Size: 11.61-inch touchscreen | Display Resolution: 2,800 x 2,000 pixels | Display Type: LCD | Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (CPU), ARM G710 MC10 (GPU) | Storage: 128GB | Average Battery Life: Up to 12 hours | Operating System: OxygenOS 13.1 (Android 13 compatible) | Dimensions: 10.16 x 7.46 x 0.26 inches | Weight: 1.22 pounds | Port: USB Type-C | Stylus Included: Optional ($100) | Keyboard/Cover Included: Optional ($150)

If you're on a budget but still want a decently powerful tablet that has a stylus and detachable keyboard available for it, the OnePlus Pad is worth investigating. The 11.61-inch touchscreen display offers a maximum brightness of 500 nits and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Integrated into the tablet are four speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

Like the OnePlus smartphones, this tablet runs OxygenOS, which is based on Android 13, so you can easily get apps from the Google Play Store and a nice selection, of Google apps come preinstalled. When it comes to video, it can take advantage of Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support to display detailed and smooth action.

One thing that's lacking with this tablet is options. It only comes in a configuration with 128GB of internal storage and a green casing. There's also no built-in microSD memory card slot. However, when you shop for the tablet from the OnePlus website, you can save money by trading in old gear for instant credit toward your purchase. And students get an automatic 5% discount. As a gift, OnePlus is throwing in the Folio case for the tablet (a $40 value).

Best premium Android tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Display Size: 14.6-inch touchscreen | Display Resolution: 2,960 x 1,848 pixels | Display Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2x | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | Storage: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB | Average Battery Life: Up to 16 hours | Operating System: Android 13 | Dimensions: 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.21 inches | Weight: 1.61 pounds | Port: USB Type-C | Stylus Included: Yes, Samsung S Pen | Case/Cover Included: Optional | Special Feature(s): AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support

For a power user looking for an advanced, feature-packed and fast tablet with cutting-edge tech, it's the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra that you're looking for. Between its stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, powerful processor, up to 1TB of internal storage and long battery life, this tablet can handle advanced tasks that require a lot of power -- such as photo or video editing and high-end gaming.

The bright, colorful and detailed display, combined with the tablet's quad-speaker system (that supports Dolby Atmos) makes video, graphic or audio content look and sound incredible. With the Tab S9 Ultra, you get a free Samsung S Pen stylus, so you can handwrite or draw on the screen, as well as annotate files. The tablet runs the latest version of Android, offering advanced functionality that other tablets simply can't match. We also love that this is one of the very few tablets that's IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. The casing is constructed using Armor Aluminum, which makes it considerably more durable than most.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is nicely equipped with two, 12MP front-facing cameras with a wide and ultra-wide FOV. On the back, you get a 13MP wide camera that's accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Another great feature is that the tablet supports Wi-Fi 6E, so you'll get fast wireless connection speeds when accessing the internet. This is among the most powerful tablets available, period. It's also lightweight and extremely thin. And of course, it works seamlessly with other Samsung Galaxy mobile devices and smart gear that's compatible with Samsung SmartThings.

Samsung has officially rolled out Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra through its newest update, the One UI 6.1. This brings new features to the tablet, including circle to search, generative photo editing and more.

Get it at Samsung starting at $1,070 (256 GB), or for $1,170 when bundled with the Book Cover Keyboard Slim (save 50%).

Best Android tablet for kids: Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

Display Size: 10.1-inch touchscreen | Display Resolution: 1080p | Display Type: LCD | Processor: Octa-core processor | Storage: 32GB (expandable with microSD card) | Average Battery Life: Up to 12 hours | Operating System: Proprietary version of Android | Dimensions: 7.4 x 10.1 x 0.7 inches (with case) | Weight: 25.3 ounces | Port: USB Type-C | Stylus Included: No | Case/Cover Included: Yes | Special Feature(s): Comes with a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2 year "worry-free" guarantee

This version of the Amazon Fire tablet for kids was released in 2023. It offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen display with 1080p HD resolution, which makes it ideal for watching TV or movies. The storage can be upgraded to 1TB using an optional microSD memory card. Battery life is up to 13 hours, so it can keep kids entertained during trips.

Like other Amazon Fire tablets for kids, this tablet comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, a protective case (available in three colors) and the "Worry-Free Guarantee." With parental controls, an adult can manage the tablet from a smartphone. This includes limiting screen time and the content kids can see. The web browser does provide access to the internet but has filters to block inappropriate content. You can also require an adult to pre-approve content downloads.

The 10-inch display is large enough for kids to handle easily, whether playing games, watching videos, reading e-books or streaming music. This version of the tablet is 25% faster than the previous model, and the internal, front-facing camera is now 5MP (instead of just 2MP). Out of all the tablets for kids offered by Amazon, at the moment, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the most powerful and has the best screen resolution.

If you're shopping for a tablet specifically for kids, check out our recent coverage of the best tablets for kids.

Which Android tablet is the best?

Whether you select one of our top six Android-based tablet picks or purchase one of the many others out there, here are 10 important things to consider:

OS version: Every year or so, Google releases a major new update to the Android operating system. Be sure that the tablet runs the latest version of this popular OS and that the manufacturer plans to keep supporting the tablet for future updates, at least for the next few years. Android 14 is the most current version of the operating system. Display: The size of the display dictates the amount of on-screen real estate available to display your content, while its resolution will dictate the level of detail, color vibrancy and color accuracy you'll see. Keep in mind that larger displays give you more room to multitask using a split screen. Resolution: This is measured in pixels. The higher a display's resolution, the more detail you'll see on the screen. The Google Tablet, for example, offers 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, which means that you get 2,560 pixels horizontally and 1,600 pixels vertically, which translates to a total of 4,096,000 individual pixels that make up the screen. Display refresh rate: This is a measurement of how many times per second the display can draw a new image. It's measured in Hertz (Hz). The higher the refresh rate, the smoother high-action content will appear. Processor: A tablet's processor is its brain. The faster and more powerful the processor, the better performance you'll get out of the tablet. Storage: At the time of purchase, most tablet manufacturers allow you to choose between several internal storage options, such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB. The more storage a tablet has, the more it can store. MicroSD memory card expandability: Most (but not all) Android-based tablets have a microSD slot built in. This allows you to insert a microSD memory card (usually with up to a 1TB capacity) to expand the tablet's internal storage. Optional microSD memory cards are sold separately. Depending on the brand and read/write speed, a card with a 128GB capacity will cost around $20, while one with a 1TB capacity will cost around $100. Other popular capacities include 256GB or 512GB. You'll want an extra-large amount of space if you plan to store a bunch of movies or high-resolution videos. Size: Ideally, you want a tablet with a large and bright display, but pay attention to the overall dimensions of the tablet, including its thickness. Weight: The best tablets are very thin and lightweight, which makes them easy and comfortable to hold. If you don't plan on holding the tablet, you'll likely need to invest in a stand. What's included: Some tablets come with just a charging cable, while others include a case or stylus. Most offer optional accessories, including a keyboard, stylus, stand and case. Another common accessory is a pair of wireless headphones or earbuds