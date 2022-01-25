Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit and more: The newest and best rated activity and fitness trackers of 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Over the past decade, fitness trackers such as the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch have helped millions with health and wellness goals. The first fitness trackers on the market performed basic tasks, such as keeping track of steps, but now they've evolved over the years to do much more.

The latest gadgets measure everything from blood oxygen level to heart rate. Some can play music, take and make phone calls, connect to Bluetooth speakers and headphones, interface with Peloton bike workouts and even offer visual workout instruction with the right digital fitness subscription. Fitness trackers come in several shapes and sizes, including watches and rings, and there are even activity trackers designed especially for women and children.

CBS Essentials rounded up the newest and best rated activity and fitness trackers of 2022 at every price point, from top brands including Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung and Amazon. Best of all, many of these popular fitness trackers are on sale right now.

Apple Watch Series 7

The latest Apple Watch offers a larger, more shatter-resistant screen and a faster charging time than previous generations and up to 18 hours of use per charge. Apple users know that it tracks sleep, and monitors heart rate, steps and activity. It's also integrated with Fitness + working streaming service in addition to being completely iPhone compatible, enabling you to leave your phone at home and take calls, text messages, emails and listen to music. The watch, which is only iOS compatible, required a $10 a month subscription.

Right now, you can score a green Apple Watch 7 for just $340, a $60 savings off its list price. Other colors are available as well, at different price points.

Apple Watch Series 7, $340 and up (reduced from $400)

Amazfit Bip U

A water-resistant, budget-friendly alternative to the Apple Watch, and compatible with both Android and iOS, the Amazfit Bip U boasts a longer battery life—up to nine days per charge—and a variety of activity tracking options. Measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels, breathing, sleep quality and even stress levels. Women can track periods and get reminders when it's almost that time of the month. Get it for $5 off now when you apply the coupon at Amazon before checkout.

Amazfit Bip U, $55 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Samsung

A favorite among Android users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 boasts features not even the Apple Watch can compete with. Want to know your body fat composition? Equipped with a BioActive Sensor, the gadget scans your body via bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) in 15 seconds, calculating from body mass index (BMI) and basal metabolic rate (BMR). It also tracks sleep and snoring and even records it when paired with a smartphone. The biggest con? Like the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Watch4 requires daily charging. Available in both GPS/Wi-Fi and 4G LTE versions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with GPS/Wi-Fi, $250

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with 4G LTE, $300

Amazon Halo View

Amazon

Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life. Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.

Amazon Halo View, $80

Bellabeat Ivy

The only health tracker developed and designed especially for women, Bellabeat Ivy, an activity tracker that wears like a piece of jewelry, tracks sleep, heart rate and workout in addition to your menstrual cycle. The device also provides customized meditations, and workouts that align with a nutrition plan adjusted to your cycle.

Bellabeat Ivy, $250

Oura Ring Gen3

Oura

Oura is an activity-tracking smart ring brand worn by Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Prince Harry and Olympic athletes. In October, the brand launched the Oura Ring Gen3. The ring offers insight into sleep, activity and health. It also tracks temperature, heart rate, and period cycle. Once a tracker has been ordered in one of four finishes (silver, black, matte black or gold) Oura sends out an at-home sizing kit for a perfect fit. Functions to be added in 2022 include workout heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen sensing. Requires a monthly membership of $6, with a six months free with every purchase.

Oura Ring Gen3, $299

Fitbit Charge 5

The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep. Android users can even respond to text messages.

Fitbit Charge 5, $169 (reduced from $180)

Fitbit Inspire 2

A budget-friendly, no-frills Fitbit that gets the job done, this easy-to-use, entry-level activity and sleep tracker offers a whopping 10-day battery life, various exercise modes, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. New subscribers receive a one-year, free trial of Fitbit Premium. Available in three colors (black, lunar white and desert rose) and with multiple accessory options.

Fitbit Inspire 2, $90 (reduced from $100)

Spacetalk Adventurer

Developed specifically for kids, the Spacetalk Adventurer combines a cellular 4G phone (which needs a SIM card, phone plan and data plan) with a GPS device into a rugged smartwatch, constructed out of scratch-resistant glass and a silicon watch band. Parents can create pre-approved safe contact lists, safe zones and SOS alerts. Plus, they don't have to worry about unnecessary screen time, as the watch offers no access to the internet or social media, and information is safely stored by Spacetalk. It also boasts a camera, tracks activity, makes and receives video and audio calls, texts messages, and features a battery life of up to 72 hours. Don't forget to apply the 5 percent off coupon prior to checkout to save an extra $10.

Spacetalk Adventurer, $190 after coupon (reduced from $200)

Garmin Vivoactive 4

For whatever reason, the majority of activity tracker-slash-smart watches come in square or rectangle shapes. Aside from the Samsung Galaxy Watch, people looking for a round style should check out the Garmin Vivoactive 4. The function-heavy gadget does everything -- from keeping track of blood oxygen levels and heart rate (even while underwater) to playing music via Bluetooth headphones, to offering animated workouts. It's compatible with iOS and Android and available in a few color options. Battery power varies depending on function, lasting anywhere from six hours in GPS mode with music up to eight days in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Vivoactive 4, $329

