Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 folding smartphones with advanced AI features

Two of the most popular Android phones for several years have been Samsung's folding devices, the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold. This morning, the company announced the latest iterations of these advanced smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. This year's major upgrades include the integration of artificial intelligence with Google AI and Google Gemini, plus thinner, brighter and higher resolution folding displays.

What this means for you is a more intuitive and faster experience while gaining access to a vast selection of new features and ways to interact with your phone. The new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are now available for preorder and begin shipping on July 24, 2024.

Here's what you need to know about the phones, including how to take advantage of some enticing pre-order deals that are available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Better cameras, AI and more

Enhanced durability, improved displays, a better camera system and integrated Google AI are some of the key upgrades offered by the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. It's now thinner, lighter and offers a 4,000mAh capacity battery (so you can expect all-day battery life).

The new Google AI features integrated into the phone include live translations between languages and access to the Google Gemini AI app that allows you to chat with the AI to compose text and handle a wide range of other tasks. The phone can summarize large text-based documents or record a conversation, class, meeting or phone call and have the AI transcribe and summarize the conversation almost instantly.

The main, rear-facing, wide camera built into the phone now offers 50MP resolution and uses the AI-powered ProVisual Engine to automatically enhance your photos and videos. This is complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide camera. And when it comes to editing your photos and video, Photo Assist with Galaxy AI gives you enhanced tools that are easier than ever to use.

The AMOLED cover display measures 3.4 inches, has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, a 60Hz refresh rate and offers 720 x 748 pixel resolution. When unfolded, the main Dynamic AMOLED 2x display provides 6.7 inches of on-screen real estate, with a 2,640 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone weighs a mere 6.6 ounces. It measures just 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches when folded, so it easily fits in a pocket.

The phone runs using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor which has a processing speed up to 3.4GHz, so it's the fastest folding Samsung phone yet. The phone is IP48 rated for water resistance. And since AI is evolving so quickly, Samsung has pledged to support the phone with new OS and security updates for seven years.

The phone is available in six casing colors.

If you're seeking an ultra-compact, folding smartphone that runs Android and takes full advantage of Google AI, upgrade to the new Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 and take advantage of the preorder savings currently being offered. Right now, you can get up to a $650 trade-in credit for your eligible old phone when you order from Samsung, plus get a free memory upgrade (a $120 value). Plus, if you activate the phone with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or U.S. Cellular while purchasing the phone, you'll also get one year of Samsung Care+ for free.

Amazon, meanwhile, is offering a generous preorder deal that includes a $200 Amazon Gift card as a bonus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Ideal for enhanced multitasking

For a power user who wants a larger display and more capabilities than a typical smartphone, but doesn't want to carry around a more cumbersome tablet, the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the ideal hybrid. And this new model is thinner and lighter than ever.

When unfolded, you get access to a 7.6-inch touchscreen display that's fully compatible with the included S Pen stylus. This means you can handwrite, draw or annotate directly on the screen. It's the addition of Google AI, however, that's the biggest improvement over last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The phone weighs 8.43 ounces and is a mere 0.22 inches thick when unfolded. The Galaxy Fold 6 comes in your choice of five casing colors and has a battery life that'll last up to 77 hours. And since it's powered using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, you can expect 18% faster CPU performance, 19% faster GPU performance and enhanced on-device AI performance compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Choose between 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

During the preorder period, Samsung is offering up to $1,200 instant trade-in credit for your old (eligible) device and a free storage upgrade (a $240 value). Plus, if you activate your phone with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile o U.S. Cellular when purchasing it from Samsung, you'll get one year of Samsung Care+ for free.

Amazon is also offering a generous preorder deal that included a $300 Amazon gift card as a bonus.

More new Samsung tech was announced today

During the preorder period (until July 23), when you purchase either the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can bundle the just-announced Samsung Galaxy 3 Pro wireless earbuds or new Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch and save an extra 25% off either or both of these companion products.