CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A flower bouquet is a classic Valentine's Day gift option. Getty Images

Whether she's your partner, daughter, sister or best friend, you're likely seeking a gift to make your loved one feel special this Valentine's Day. Fortunately, there's no shortage of Valentine's Day gift options. We've found traditional fare such as chocolate and Valentine's Day flowers, plus some more adventurous gift ideas, including a new dress and the latest tech from Apple.

Ahead, Valentine's Day gifts for her that will arrive before Feb. 14. Read on for thoughtful gift ideas for every budget and style from UrbanStems, Gorjana, Apple and more.

UrbanStems The Love Spell

UrbanStems

Move over, boring Valentine's Day flower arrangements. This gorgeous bouquet in a speckled ceramic vase makes a statement with roses, mini calla lilies, lisianthus, ranunculus, snapdragons, solomio bono, delphinium, eryngium, sweet William, Veronica and ruscus.

Don't like this particular arrangement, or its price? UrbanStems has beautiful Valentine's bouquet options available at a range of price points, starting at $45.

UrbanStems The Love Spell, $160

Playa Healthy Hair Mini Essentials kit

Sephora

Does she have a trip coming up? Upgrade her travel minis with this shampoo, conditioner and hair oil set from Playa. She can test the brand with this set and enjoy the products' black coconut, orange blossom, fresh sandalwood and pacific musk scents. This works well if you're seeking a small gift for someone, or looking for an add-on to a bigger gift (surprise weekend getaway vacation, anyone?).

Playa Healthy Hair Mini Essentials kit, $20

Saylor Nicolaia dress

Saylor

She'll feel pretty in this Saylor dress that she may not otherwise treat herself to. It comes in a Valentine's Day-ready mauve-y-pink and will be a sweet addition to her spring wardrobe.

Saylor Nicolaia dress, $253

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box

Godiva

It's hard to go wrong with a quality box of chocolates. This heart-shaped Godiva chocolate box contains 14 flavors, including a white praliné heart, milk praliné heart and dark ganache heart.

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box, $35

Gorjana Parker Layering Set

Gorjana

For jewelry that won't break the bank, check out Gorjana. Their bestselling 18-karat gold-plated Parker layering set works with plenty of looks.

Gorjana Parker Layering Set, $108

Brooklinen mulberry silk pillowcase

Brooklinen

Silk pillowcases often come in solid colors, but Brooklinen carries this dreamy celestial print. This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase comes in standard and king sizes. Silk pillowcases are said to prevent friction damage to hair and skin during beauty sleep.

Brooklinen mulberry silk pillowcase, $59

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon

If she loves Apple tech, or if new AirPods are on her wishlist, why not gift her a pair this Valentine's Day? The Apple AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation, a MagSafe Charging Case and more.

Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (reduced from $249)

Related content from CBS Essentials: