This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 4)

COVER STORY: Lawrence Summers

"Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa reports.



ALMANAC: May 4

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

The Matisse Collection from East Fork Pottery, created by Alex Matisse, the artist's great-grandson. East Fork Pottery

ARTS: How Matisse became a name in pottery

In 2009, when Alex Matisse founded East Fork Pottery, in Asheville, N.C., he didn't want to use the name of his great-grandfather, the artist Henri Matisse. But his ceramics took off with fans dubbed "Potheads," who buy, share and trade East Fork dinnerware online. And so, about 18 months ago, Alex decided it was time to use his own name – and to grace his ceramics with the imagery of his famous forebear. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

FOOD: The story of Enoteca Maria's "Nonnas" - sharing their food "made with love"

In 2007, Joe Scaravella, who'd recently lost his parents and grandmother, opened an unlikely restaurant on New York's Staten Island: Enoteca Maria, where dishes were prepared by Italian grandmothers cooking treasured regional dishes. The restaurant has since expanded to feature "Nonnas" from around the world, preparing Greek, Japanese, Spanish and Egyptian dishes as well, and has inspired a new Netflix film, "Nonnas" starring Vince Vaughn. Correspondent Jon Wertheim takes a seat at the table.

To watch a trailer for "Nonnas" starring Vince Vaughn, click on the video player below:

Conrad Ricamora and Cole Escola in "Oh, Mary!" Emilio Madrid

STAGE: Cole Escola on the hit Broadway farce "Oh, Mary!"

Actor and playwright Cole Escola is the force behind the Broadway hit "Oh, Mary!" It's an over-the-top comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln and her secret passion of becoming a cabaret star, while her husband, Abe, is trying to win the Civil War. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Escola about their unlikely route from a childhood in a trailer in rural Oregon, to receiving two Tony nominations, for best actor and best play.

"Oh, Mary!," at the Lyceum Theatre, New York City (through June 28) | Ticket info



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

"Untitled (Christian in Wales Bonner)" by photographer Tyler Mitchell (2025), from the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

ARTS: At the Met - The culture of the Black dandy

This year's Met Gala, at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, will celebrate the opening of the Met's Costume Institute exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Inspired by the flamboyant fashion journalist André Leon Talley, the exhibit examines the history of dandyism as projected by Black men dating back nearly 300 years, with objects ranging from clothes worn by Fredrick Douglass and Prince, to designs by Pharrell Williams. Correspondent Michelle Miller takes a tour.

For more info:



Cardinals attend the sixth Novemdiales mass held for the late Pope Francis, in St. Peters Basilica, May 1, 2025 in Rome. The Vatican is preparing for the process to elect a new Pope, known as the conclave, which must begin within 15 to 20 days of the Pope's death. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

WORLD: Inside the Vatican conclave

Since the death of Pope Francis on April 21, interest has surged in the Oscar-winning film "Conclave" and its source novel, which dramatizes the intrigue behind the election of a new pope. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with author Robert Harris about the inspiration for his bestselling novel; and with actor Ralph Fiennes, whose Oscar-nominated performance in the 2024 movie examined faith, doubt, and the political machinations of the Catholic Church.

For more info:

"Conclave" is available via streaming and VOD

"Conclave" by Robert Harris (Vintage), in Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, is available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org



BUSINESS: The winning formula of Wegmans

Wegmans, founded as a produce cart in 1916, is the highest-volume grocery store chain in America, with more than 100 stores along the East Coast. Correspondent David Pogue reports on the company's ethos, opening new sushi restaurants, and why Wegmans tattoos are a thing among the store's fervent following.

For more info:

Malcolm X holds his right hand up during a meeting in preparation for a school boycott protesting segregation, in Harlem, New York City, March 15, 1964. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

BOOKS: The remarkable life and afterlife of Malcolm X

This month marks the 100th birthday of Malcolm X, the charismatic and defiant Black leader who electrified America with his blunt talk on civil rights, before he was murdered in 1965. Correspondent Mark Whitaker, author of the new book "The Afterlife of Malcolm X," looks at how his influence has grown following his death, and how his piercing questions about Black identity and racial injustice still resonate in the fractious politics of today.

For more info:



NATURE: Rocky Mountain Big Horn Sheep



MARATHON: Dance Masters (YouTube Video)Enjoy these classic "Sunday Morning" reports on the world of dance, including interviews with some of the world's most renowned dancers and choreographers:

The making of a ballet dancer's pointe shoes (Faith Salie, 2017)

A profile of dancer, choreographer and dance company founder Alvin Ailey (Heywood Hale Broun, 1984)

At age 70, tap dancer Paul Draper still taps out a message to the world (Heywood Hale Broun, 1980)

A history of tango, and a visit to the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires (Elaine Quijano, 2013)

A dance troupe comprised of Laotian refugees struggles to survive in Nashville (Martha Teichner, 1980)

A conversation with legendary "Oklahoma!" choreographer Agnes de Mille (Heywood Hale Broun, 1980)

A profile of Soviet émigré dancer and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov (Eugenia Zukerman, 1997)

ON THIS DATE: 1975: Hear rare audio from the Fall of Saigon (YouTube Video)

Fifty years ago, in the chaotic final hours of the Vietnam War, American pilots pulled off the largest helicopter evacuation in history, carrying U.S. personnel and South Vietnamese civilians from the American Embassy in Saigon on April 30, 1975. Listen to never-before-released radio transmissions of the operation revealing the tense, heroic efforts of Marines and pilots racing against time, as CBS News national security correspondent David Martin interviews U.S. military personnel who were there.

MARATHON: Why it's important to sleep, nap and be lazy (sometimes) (YouTube Video)

"CBS Sunday Morning" pulls back the covers on healthy sleep habits and explores why sometimes we need to relax and be "lazy."

