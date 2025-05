At the Met: The culture of the Black dandy This year's Met Gala, at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, will celebrate the opening of the Met's Costume Institute exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Inspired by the flamboyant fashion journalist André Leon Talley, the exhibit examines the history of dandyism as projected by Black men dating back nearly 300 years, with objects ranging from clothes worn by Fredrick Douglass and Prince, to designs by Pharrell Williams. Correspondent Michelle Miller takes a tour.