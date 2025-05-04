Lawrence Summers: Trump's endgame is getting universities to "bend the knee" President Trump is ramping up an extraordinary pressure campaign on higher education, especially on universities he has vilified, including Harvard. At stake: billions in research funds, the safety of foreign students, tax-exempt status, and academic freedom. Former Treasury Secretary and Harvard president Lawrence Summers tells "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa that he sees Trump's confrontational tactics against universities as "extortion," with major consequences for us all.