Cole Escola on the hit Broadway farce "Oh, Mary!" Actor and playwright Cole Escola is the force behind the Broadway hit "Oh, Mary!" It's an over-the-top comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln and her secret passion of becoming a cabaret star, while her husband, Abe, is trying to win the Civil War. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Escola about their unlikely route from a childhood in a trailer in rural Oregon, to receiving two Tony nominations, for best actor and best play.