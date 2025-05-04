The story of Enoteca Maria's "Nonnas" - sharing their food "made with love"

Watch CBS News

In 2007, Joe Scaravella, who'd recently lost his parents and grandmother, opened an unlikely restaurant on New York's Staten Island: Enoteca Maria, where dishes were prepared by Italian grandmothers cooking treasured regional dishes. The restaurant has since expanded to feature "Nonnas" from around the world, preparing Greek, Japanese, Spanish and Egyptian dishes as well, and has inspired a new Netflix film, "Nonnas" starring Vince Vaughn. Correspondent Jon Wertheim takes a seat at the table.
