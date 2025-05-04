Extended interview: "Oh, Mary!" Tony nominee Cole Escola In this web exclusive, actor and playwright Cole Escola talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the genesis of the Broadway farce "Oh, Mary!," the over-the-top comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln and her secret passion of becoming a cabaret star, for which Escola earned two Tony Award nominations. Escola also discusses their childhood in Oregon and early experiences in New York City, and gives Rocca a tour of their bespoke-decorated dressing room.