Extended interview: "Oh, Mary!" Tony nominee Cole Escola

In this web exclusive, actor and playwright Cole Escola talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the genesis of the Broadway farce "Oh, Mary!," the over-the-top comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln and her secret passion of becoming a cabaret star, for which Escola earned two Tony Award nominations. Escola also discusses their childhood in Oregon and early experiences in New York City, and gives Rocca a tour of their bespoke-decorated dressing room.
