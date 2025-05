How Matisse became a name in pottery In 2009, when Alex Matisse founded East Fork Pottery, in Asheville, N.C., he didn't want to use the name of his great-grandfather, the artist Henri Matisse. But his ceramics took off with fans dubbed "Potheads," who buy, share and trade East Fork dinnerware online. And so, about 18 months ago, Alex decided it was time to use his own name – and to grace his ceramics with the imagery of his famous forebear. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.