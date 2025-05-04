Watch CBS News

Inside the Vatican and the real-life drama behind "Conclave"

Since the death of Pope Francis on April 21, interest has surged in the Oscar-winning film "Conclave" and its source novel, which dramatizes the intrigue behind the election of a new pope. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with author Robert Harris about the inspiration for his bestselling novel; and with actor Ralph Fiennes, whose Oscar-nominated performance in the 2024 movie examined faith, doubt, and the political machinations of the Catholic Church.
