5/4: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Robert Costa talks with former Harvard president Lawrence Summers about President Trump’s actions against universities. Also: On the 100th birthday of Malcolm X, Mark Whitaker looks at the charismatic Black leader’s influence six decades after his assassination; Mo Rocca sits down with Cole Escola, star and playwright of the Broadway hit “Oh, Mary!”; Martha Teichner reports on the upcoming Vatican conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis; Jon Wertheim meets some of the “Nonnas” who cook family recipes at a Staten Island, N.Y. restaurant; Lee Cowan visits a North Carolina pottery run by the great-grandson of Henri Matisse; Michelle Miller checks out an exhibition on Black dandyism at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts’ Costume Institute; and David Pogue finds out why the grocery store chain Wegmans has such devoted fans.