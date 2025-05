The remarkable life and afterlife of Malcolm X This month marks the 100th birthday of Malcolm X, the charismatic and defiant Black leader who electrified America with his blunt talk on civil rights, before he was assassinated in 1965. Correspondent Mark Whitaker, author of the new book "The Afterlife of Malcolm X," looks at how his influence has grown following his death, and how his controversial views and piercing questions about Black identity and racial injustice still resonate in the fractious politics of today.