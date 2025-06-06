This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 8)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: "O for a muse of fire": The modern appeal of Shakespeare

Why are the plays of William Shakespeare still so popular four hundred years after the Bard's death? Correspondent Mo Rocca visits the newly-renovated Folger Shakespeare Library, in Washington, D.C., home to the world's largest collection of Shakespeare's published First Folios; and talks with New York Times columnist and Shakespeare aficionado Maureen Dowd about the playwright's enduring appeal. Rocca also talks with actor Patrick Page, who travels the country with his one-man show of Shakespearean villains, "All the Devils Are Here"; and "This American Life" host Ira Glass, whose 2014 tweet declaring that "Shakespeare sucks" let slip the dogs of war.

ALMANAC: June 8

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

George Clooney, now batting for Team "Good Night and Good Luck," is seen during a Broadway Show League softball game in Central Park, New York City, May 8, 2025. Bobby Bank/GC Images

SPORTS: Broadway's longest-running hit … on the softball field

When they're not plying the boards, Broadway and off-Broadway actors (along with stagehands, musicians and ushers) show their less-used talents in New York City's Central Park, by playing softball in the Broadway Show League. As stars like George Clooney (Team "Good Night and Good Luck") take to the field and make their shows' insurers anxious, correspondent Faith Salie talks with some of the competitors, including actors Nick Jonas ("The Last Five Years") and Michael Park ("Redwood") and costume dresser Jessica Vaughan ("Wicked"), about this hit of a Broadway production.

U.S.: Library of Congress

Robert Costa reports.

PREVIEW: Former Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden speaks out about her firing by Trump

Dr. Carla Hayden, the former Librarian of Congress fired by President Trump last month, talks for the first time about her abrupt dismissal, and the challenges facing her former institution – and libraries nationwide.

Actress Jean Smart, now starring on Broadway in the one-woman show "Call Me Izzy." CBS News

THEATER: Jean Smart on her one-woman Broadway show "Call Me Izzy"

The Emmy Award-winning star of "Hacks," Jean Smart, has returned to Broadway in "Call Me Izzy," a one-woman show written by "Sunday Morning" contributor Jamie Wax. They talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about her character – a woman in an abusive marriage who escapes in a world of books. Smart also discusses her life spanning comic highs and painful loss, from starring on "Designing Women," to becoming a single mom with the sudden death of husband Richard Gilliland.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Jack Conte, co-founder of Patreon.com, which facilitates subscriptions by viewers to support artists, musicians, podcasters, and other online content creators. CBS News

MEDIA: It's a living: Earning patronage on Patreon

Many creators on social media have a hard time making money from their work. Today, 12 years after the introduction of Patreon, the company says it's a source of regular income for more than 300,000 creators. Correspondent David Pogue talks with Patreon co-founder Jack Conte, and with podcasters and artists who gain income from subscribing patrons paying as little as $5 a month.

THE TONY AWARDS: Short



MUSIC: "A little magic": The Doobie Brothers on songwriting

This week, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons – founding and current members of The Doobie Brothers – will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. As the band embarks on a summer tour, correspondent Jim Axelrod talked with them, and with fellow Doobie Brother John McFee, about reuniting on their 16th studio album, "Walk This Road"; and how the magic of songwriting has shaped the sound of the Doobie Brothers for more than half a century.

To hear the title track "Walk This Road" by The Doobie Brothers (featuring Mavis Staples), click on the video player below:

Correspondent Martha Teichner meets a Lightwire Theater creature. CBS News

STAGE: Magic in the dark: The fantastical worlds of Lightwire Theater

Part dance, part puppetry, and part electroluminescent wiring, Lightwire Theater creates evocative stage shows featuring dinosaurs, mythic heroes and fairy tale creatures. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Ian and Eleanor Carney, the husband-and-wife co-founders of the New Orleans-based company, about their imaginative blend of artistry and technology.

COMMENTARY: From celebrating Juneteenth to the erasure of Black history: Charles M. Blow on America today

Political analyst and former New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow says that pluralism and racial justice have been demoted in the months since President Trump re-took office, as his administration has moved to purge the government (and much of society) of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Blow looks at the "sad new reality" in which America's raging culture wars have targeted our youngest national holiday.

