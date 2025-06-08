The modern appeal of Shakespeare Why are the plays of William Shakespeare still so popular four hundred years after the Bard's death? Correspondent Mo Rocca visits the newly-renovated Folger Shakespeare Library, in Washington, D.C., home to the world's largest collection of Shakespeare's published First Folios; and talks with New York Times columnist and Shakespeare aficionado Maureen Dowd about the playwright's enduring appeal. Rocca also talks with actor Patrick Page, who travels the country with his one-man show of Shakespearean villains, "All the Devils Are Here"; and "This American Life" host Ira Glass, whose 2014 tweet declaring that "Shakespeare sucks" let slip the dogs of war.