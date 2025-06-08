Former Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden speaks out on her firing by Trump Last month, Carla Hayden, the first woman and first African American to hold the position of Librarian of Congress, received an email that announced, without explanation, her dismissal. It was one of many recent instances where President Trump has pushed out the leaders of cultural institutions and non-partisan agencies. Now, librarians and academics – the co-called "quiet types" – are speaking out, loudly, in support of Hayden. For the first time since her firing, Hayden speaks publicly with "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa about how libraries serve as bastions of democracy, for which the "freedom to read," she says, is essential.