Extended interview: Maureen Dowd on Shakespeare In this web exclusive, correspondent Mo Rocca sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd at the Folger Shakespeare Library, in Washington, D.C., to talk about her fascination with the work of William Shakespeare, a fascination that began as a teenager with her crush on Hamlet. She also compares today's political figures to Shakespeare's characters and their use/abuse of power and the failures of leadership. "No one," she says, "knows more about power than Shakespeare."