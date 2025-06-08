Watch CBS News

Extended interview: Maureen Dowd on Shakespeare

In this web exclusive, correspondent Mo Rocca sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd at the Folger Shakespeare Library, in Washington, D.C., to talk about her fascination with the work of William Shakespeare, a fascination that began as a teenager with her crush on Hamlet. She also compares today's political figures to Shakespeare's characters and their use/abuse of power and the failures of leadership. "No one," she says, "knows more about power than Shakespeare."
