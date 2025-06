Extended interview: Jean Smart In this web exclusive, Jean Smart, the Emmy Award-winning star of "Hacks" and "Designing Women," talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her new one-woman Broadway show, "Call Me Izzy," in which a woman escapes an abusive relationship through her love of books. They talk about the evolution of her stage and television career; being a single mom; the character of stand-up comedian Deborah Vance in "Hacks," and the critical and audience reaction to the show.