Jean Smart on her one-woman Broadway show "Call Me Izzy"

The Emmy Award-winning star of "Hacks," Jean Smart, has returned to Broadway in "Call Me Izzy," a one-woman show written by "Sunday Morning" contributor Jamie Wax. They talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about her character – a woman in an abusive marriage who escapes in a world of books. Smart also discusses her life spanning comic highs and painful loss, from starring on "Designing Women," to becoming a single mom with the sudden death of husband Richard Gilliland.
