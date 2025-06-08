Jean Smart on her one-woman Broadway show "Call Me Izzy" The Emmy Award-winning star of "Hacks," Jean Smart, has returned to Broadway in "Call Me Izzy," a one-woman show written by "Sunday Morning" contributor Jamie Wax. They talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about her character – a woman in an abusive marriage who escapes in a world of books. Smart also discusses her life spanning comic highs and painful loss, from starring on "Designing Women," to becoming a single mom with the sudden death of husband Richard Gilliland.